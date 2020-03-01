Nothing Good, A Lot Bad, Some Really Ugly

There are opportunities here, and there are also the possibilities of selling off some bonds at profits to off-set the losses in equities and raise cash.

If you want some solace you can look back at the appreciation in the equity markets in 2019 but solace doesn't seem to work when the sharks are swimming in a circle all around you.

It isn't a bloodbath, I have seen worse, much worse in my forty-five years on Wall Street. Having said that, however, it just isn't any fun.

I have said for months, "Take some profits. Lock them in." Maybe you listened, maybe not, but the proof is now in the pudding.

"Don't die, I'll get you water. Stay there. Don't move, I'll get you water. Don't die until later."

- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

You may look at the stock markets and feel like you are dying; you aren't. Your pocketbook may look at the markets and feel like it is dying, hopefully not. I have said for months, ever since our New Year began, "Take some profits. Lock them in." Approximately a month ago, in my commentary, "Out of the Box," I stated:

I advise some caution now. I advise you to lock-up some profits, before they dwindle away before your eyes. I advise, once again, for the last eighteen years that I have written "Out of the Box," a nod to Grant's Rules, "Preservation of Capital." Not making the last penny is a minor error signifying nothing, as compared to the erosion of your wealth.

Maybe you listened, maybe not, but the proof is now in the pudding. I hope you followed my advice.

The data, at the close of Friday, according to Bloomberg, is the DJIA down 10.96%, the S&P 500 down 8.56% and the NASDAQ down 4.52%, all year-to-date. It isn't a bloodbath, I have seen worse, much worse in my forty-five years on Wall Street. Having said that, however, it just isn't any fun. Not at all. If you want some solace you can look back at the appreciation in the equity markets in 2019 but somehow solace doesn't seem to work, when the sharks are swimming in a circle all around you.

Coronavirus, Correction, Caveat Emptor, are all applicable topics. "Greed" has left center stage and our old nemesis, "Fear," is once again prancing about, for all to dread. The other major part of the Capital Markets, bonds, are heading higher and higher in price and lower and lower in yield which may be a Godsend that can be taken advantage of now for those with balanced portfolios.

The data for bonds, at the close of Friday, according to Bloomberg, is Treasuries up 5.16%, U.S. Corporates up 3.71%, High yield down 1.38% and munis up 3.11%, year-to-date. There are opportunities here, and there are also the possibilities of selling off some bonds, at profits, to off-set the losses in equities and raise cash. I would assert that now is a good time to redeploy some capital to where it will help you the most, but don't pile in just yet.

For the major insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments and the like, they are getting lanced in the eye. They have to own bonds, by regulation and statutory authority, and they are taking a whacking because the "Absolute Value" of yields now is just this side of Cerberus, standing at attention, and guarding Hell's gates. Treasuries are on the charge and risk assets have widened but just wait a while, the compression will begin again.

Our coronavirus outbreak is still a great unknown in depth, size and gravity. There is no question that the effect on people's lives and health comes first. That having been said, you have to put that box off in the corner when considering the effects of this virus on the global economies and the markets. The issues are related, but separate, in my opinion.

There was absolutely telling news that came out of China on Saturday. I am paying close attention to these numbers as they signify just how bad things are, and could get, in the future. Manufacturing activity in China plunged in February, and I mean took a nosedive, according to one of the first official Chinese economic indicators published since the coronavirus outbreak. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 35.7 this month, an all-time low and down from 50 in January, China's National Bureau of Statistics announced. A figure below 50 indicates a contraction in activity compared with the previous month.

Since I am always skeptical of the Chinese data, this number, to me, is a real stunner. This is a 29% drop in manufacturing, and it may even be on the light side, the way the Chinese play with their numbers. However, this data, in and of itself, is just shocking on the face of things and will spill over into the U.S. numbers, and the global numbers, in the days to come, in my estimation. Just to put things in perspective, this Chinese contraction is "worse" than the global collapse during the financial crisis of 2008/2009, and it is the worst on record.

There are those on Wall Street and in the Press that keep minimizing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The new Chinese numbers should put an end to that kind of thinking for any rational person now. This virus is going to have a very serious effects on the world's economies and markets, and I would be prepared for the dire straits that may be ahead of us.

Cash may not be the King but having some of it now, in my view, is certainly a blessing. Further, I would not be pulling the trigger any time soon for re-entering the markets. Wait. Patience is a virtue and I want to see some stability in the markets before I put my hard earned money back into the "Great Game." While none of us can pick the bottom, it is certainly possible to rationally see a floor, when it presents itself, which it hasn't yet.

I am reminded now of Alice:

Either the well was very deep, or she fell very slowly, for she had plenty of time, as she went down, to look about her and to wonder what was going to happen next. - Alice in Wonderland

