Yen Bull Market Remains Intact

The collapse in global risk appetite has brought the yen’s safe-haven qualities back into the forefront of investors' minds, and while headline risk will drive USD/JPY in the near term, the medium-to-long-term outlook is increasingly yen bullish. After breaking to the upside on February 19, USD/JPY has since posted a downside reversal, keeping the trend of lower highs intact.

Japan’s real bond yields are now higher than the U.S. after a significant drop in U.S. real yields, and recent trends suggest the yen should be trading at around 100. We also expect real yield spreads to head further in the yen’s favour over the medium term thanks to Japan’s widening advantage in terms of its net external assets and relative improvements in its fiscal position. Given its level of undervaluation, we believe the yen should trade significantly stronger.

Real Yield Spreads Suggest USD/JPY Should Be Around 100

When it comes to forecasting currency performance, real interest rate differentials rather than nominal interest rates are of primary importance (see 'The Importance of Real Interest Rates' in driving FX trends). While nominal interest rates remain higher in the U.S. relative to Japan, in real terms – discounting by breakeven inflation expectations – they are now roughly equal. As the chart shows, large relative declines in U.S. real yields have tended to provide support to the yen in the past and we see the current fair value at around 100.

Japan’s Net External Assets Continue to Rise in Contrast to as U.S. Indebtedness

Japan’s rising net external assets represent a huge potential upside force on the yen as local residents and corporates repatriate cash back home. Japan is in the enviable position of having net external assets equivalent to an estimated 66% of GDP at the end of 2019. Times of global risk aversion highlight the upside potential posed by yen repatriation, but we do not necessarily need to see global financial panic for Japanese external asset repatriation to provide support to the yen. Even mild steady net inflows should help to keep inflation low, supporting real yields.

High Debt Levels Mean U.S. Needs a Weak Dollar

In stark contrast to Japan, the U.S. has one of the worst external positions in the world. The country’s NIIP sits at roughly -50% of GDP thanks to continued current account deficits. While the U.S. has the luxury of earning more on its external assets than it pays on its liabilities, thus keeping net income account positive, this reflects the fact that their rates are low. While this helps keep the dollar supported, it also means that the Fed will likely continue to keep real interest rates low to avoid paying increased rising coupons to foreigners. If you were placed in charge of setting the interest rate on your own mortgage, my guess is that you would keep it pretty low, maybe even negative?

Just how much the U.S. needs a weak dollar can be seen in this next chart which shows net external liabilities as a multiple of current account inflows (primarily exports and income account receipts). The U.S. is on par with the crisis-stricken countries of Greece, Mongolia, and Jamaica. This is not to say that the U.S. faces similar economic prospects to these countries, but it does show the importance of keeping real rates low in order to reduce the value of the dollar and the real value of their liabilities.

Japan Showing Relative Fiscal Prudence

The long-time Achilles heel of the Japanese yen – the government's woeful fiscal accounts – has actually shown some improvement in recent years while the US deficit has widened. For the first time since the height of the GFC, the US deficit exceeds that of Japan. While Japan still takes the prize in having the higher amount of government debt, the BOJ’s monetization efforts have reduced total debt held by the public by almost 50%, and the reality is that very few thinking people expect these bonds to see the light of day again. For all intents and purposes, the BOJ effectively took these bonds out of the system and investors continued to reduce their inflation expectations.

The impact of fiscal dynamics on currency performance is predominantly felt through inflation. As explained in 'How Fiscal Deficits Cause Inflation', inflation is caused by the government increasing the amount of paper liabilities without increasing the availability of goods and services. A secondary impact is via the reduced willingness to accept the currency as a store of value if investors and ordinary citizens begin to lose faith in the government’s ability to control spending. Neither of these forces have been enough to shift inflation expectations higher in the case of Japan. While we expect the government’s fiscal spending endeavors to eventually succeed in creating higher inflation (at the expense of economic stability I should add), we see no reason to expect them to get there ahead of the U.S.

U.S. Faces Japan-Style Growth Prospects

The above factors suggest real yields are likely to head further in Japan’s favour. In part, the shift in real yields reflects the deteriorating prospects for U.S. real GDP growth. At the same time, the necessity of low real yields due to large levels of fiscal and external debt will likely itself undermine growth. As explained previously, we believe that the U.S. faces major growth headwinds due to deteriorating demographics and productivity-crippling negative real interest rates. In real GDP per capita growth terms, which is ultimately what matters for currency valuation, we expect Japan to keep up with the U.S. as it has over recent years.

Little Downside Risk Due to Weak Valuations

Yen strength since the 2015 lows has been largely offset by lower inflation helping Japan remain highly competitive. The real bilateral USD/JPY exchange rate remains near its weakest level on record. Such undervaluation is also evident based on the relationship between the country’s level of GDP per capita relative to its average price level. While currency valuations tend to have little bearing on near-term currency performance as they mean revert over periods of several years, record low valuations for the yen offer a low risk, high reward setup.

