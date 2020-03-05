MiX Telematics: Highly Profitable Global Player In A Fast Growing Tech Industry On Sale For 7x EBITDA - Behind The Idea

The stock price has been weighed down over the past year by concerns around the South African election and global trade uncertainties which we believe have now eased.

Despite being a highly profitable SaaS player with exceptional growth in the past, the stock is trading at valuations that are less than half of its peer median.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Value Alpha: MiX Telematics (MIXT) is essentially a growth story within the high flying SaaS space which has not garnered the same type of attention as other companies have in this space leading to a mispricing situation. Several factors have led to this mispricing including the fact that the company is head quartered in South Africa (and reports its results in South African currency) with 50% of its revenue base in that country and the fact that a fair amount of their customer base is in the technology sector which has been impacted by trade uncertainties over the past year. What the market is missing is the fact that the company has expanded its revenue base very aggressively in North America and Europe (Up from 21% in March 2016 to 28% in March 2019; likely will be higher when company reports full year results for March 2020) and trade uncertainties have now eased in our view. The company is selling in a market that is quite large and unpenetrated and its products cater to a segment of the market (large enterprise multinational fleets) that only a few competitors are able to address. These competitors are actually the leaders in the telematics industry (Verizon and Geotab) so MIXT is in good company. The company has several growth vectors at its disposal including transition to a US domestic filer, increasing North American and bundled sales, up-sell of new products to an established customer base and opportunities for margin expansion. In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a 50% discount to its peer median and we believe this gap will narrow in the future.

SA: Is this more of a secular, rather than cyclical, growth story? Is this part of the reason the mispricing exists as the market is confusing the two?

VA: Absolutely, we believe this is much closer to a secular growth story. Unfortunately the market does tie the situation around the energy sector and South Africa in general to this stock however we think this image will change as the company continues its growth trajectory while expanding margins as the recurring revenue base grows. The growth within North America will also help this cause. We actually think that even if there is a down turn within the energy and other industries served by MIXT, the products that MIXT provides actually help companies reduce their costs and hence there is an ROI case to invest in them for customers.

SA: Can you walk readers through the case for this being a takeover target, from why it’s attractive to a potential acquirer, who could buy it and M&A multiples?

VA: The telematics industry as a whole is very fragmented as barriers to entry are generally low especially when most companies have a basic product that can track a vehicle/asset on the map and look to sell to SMB fleets which are much smaller and are looking for a basic solution. However, it takes a lot more investment to develop a more sophisticated product that includes advanced features needed by enterprise fleets such as route optimization, fuel tracking etc. Over the past few years, larger players such as Verizon and Geotab have consolidated several mid-size companies in this space mainly to increase market share; these are the same companies who may be front runners to acquire MIXT. MIXT is an attractive target given its scale, product quality and international presence. Other strategic acquirers have also been part of the action on the M&A front including Michelin and Descartes as they look to integrate vertically and add adjacent products to their portfolio. Finally, companies such as MIXT given their long runway for growth and margin expansion opportunities are also prime target for private equity firms (e.g. Fleet Complete, which is another sizable player in this space has received investment from Madison Dearborn and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan).

In terms of acquisition multiples, all the examples we have come across (and present in our article) have applied extremely rich multiples of revenue. Verizon paid ~7x - 9x revenue for its telematics acquisitions.

SA: Is MIXT’s moat and competitive advantages larger than investors assume? If so, how?

VA: We believe the moat and competitive advantage is certainly larger than the market assumes which is why we have this mispricing situation. As we mentioned earlier, MIXT essentially has a product that is more sophisticated than what most other providers have. Enterprise customers in this space are more sticky as deployments are much larger (i.e. higher switching costs) and require more advanced features than what most competitors can provide. This is obvious from MIXT's customer base as ~90% of subscription revenue is derived from customers that have 50+ vehicles. Most of these customers also require multi national deployments and ability to have oversight over their assets across geographies in an integrated manner. All these nuances are generally challenging for investors to acknowledge as this is a very specialized industry and the fact that B2B stories are not as well understood in general.

