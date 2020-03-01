Xylem: 2019 Was Not As Bad As You Might Think

Xylem's 2019 GAAP revenue rose by only 0.8%, mostly because sentiment in the Industrial and Commercial end-markets impacted its sales during the second half of the year.

Xylem Inc. (XYL), a leading water technology company that delivered superb price returns in the last five years and easily trounced the S&P 500, is trading at highly inflated Price/Earnings ratio close to 38x. At the same time, analysts do not think XYL’s portfolio is poised to deliver double-digit earnings growth in 2020; they anticipate only low-single-digit improvement. The corollary here is that XYL is dramatically overvalued and can easily plunge to the low-double-digit P/E territory because its fundamentals fail to justify the lofty valuation.

However, the inflated GAAP P/E is just the tip of the sizable iceberg. There are a plethora of variables that should be taken into account before drawing any conclusions. So, I suppose it is worth assessing the company in greater depth. Let’s delve into its 2019 results.

2019 results fell short of expectations

Xylem Inc. owns a portfolio of brands inclusive of Flygt, Godwin, Leopold, and Sensus, to name a few. Among its products are water and wastewater pumps, valves, heat exchangers, dispensing equipment systems, smart meters, etc. One of its principal growth drivers are emerging markets (primarily China and India).

XYL presented its full-year results on February 6. The company failed to impress Wall Street with better than anticipated revenue or adjusted earnings per share. The stock price abruptly plunged but then quickly regained all losses. However, as the COVID-19 fears spread virally, this week XYL has not been immune to the overall market bearishness.

The company operates via three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The first segment is dominant both regarding the contribution to the 2019 top line (41% of the total) and operating profitability (the highest margin of 18.2%). Though the division delivered a 3% organic sales growth and 3% growth at constant currency (thanks to strong demand from the customers in the U.S.), its unadjusted GAAP revenue was flat. Applied Water also failed to generate higher GAAP sales but grew 2% organically. After all, M&CS was the only division that delivered both adjusted and unadjusted sales growth; its revenue was bolstered by strong demand from both the U.S. and emerging markets. To sum up, XYL's total 2019 organic revenue crept 4% higher propped up by strong demand from the Utilities (+6%) and EM (+6%); the GAAP top line rose 0.8%.

While the capital expenditures trend in the Utilities (around 50% of the 2019 revenue), which is one of the defensive sectors that is considered to be immune to the economic downturns, remained supportive of XYL sales growth, in the second half of the year, the sentiment in the Industrial and Commercial deteriorated. So, this was the principal culprit of flat 2019 revenue. However, while the market conditions were challenging, XYL focused on cost optimization to buttress margins. As a result, adjusted operating margin went up 20 basis points, while adjusted diluted EPS hit $3.02 for the year, representing a 5% increase.

Free Cash Flow, Return on Capital

One of XYL’s priorities is high free cash flow conversion. I appreciate when leadership focuses a company’s attention not only on a per-share statistics and the bottom line, but also prioritizes free cash flow, which is at the crux of the intrinsic value of equity. In 2019, FCF conversion (FCF/Adjusted net income) reached 124%, a level worth appreciating. Put another way, XYL’s shareholder profit has high quality, as it is backed by a copious cash flow surplus left after covering working capital and capex. What is more, surfeit FCF made is possible to increase the dividend by 8%.

While positive free cash flow is an inspiring matter, we also should understand if a company deploys its capital efficiently or not and what returns it is capable of generating. Cash Return on Total Capital (CROTC) and Cash Return on Capital Employed (CROCE) can help to measure it.

In 2019, its capital employed (total assets minus current liabilities) averaged $6.02 billion. This number transforms into a 13.9% Cash Return on Capital Employed considering that XYL generated $839 million in net operating cash flow. Though that is not an exceptional level, double-digit CROCE is still a solid result.

Another matter that deserves attentive examination is Cash Return on Total Capital. The chart below illustrates how the CROTC trend has been developing since 2011.

1) CROTC and FCF were computed by the author. Raw data from Seeking Alpha. 2) Bubble size reflects the average total capital.

The main takeaway from the data is that 2019 was a year of zenith both regarding Cash Return on Total Capital and inorganic free cash flow to equity (net CFFO minus cash used in investing activities). Dear readers will also likely notice that 2016 and 2018 were the years of sub-zero inorganic FCF, which can be explained by massive outlays related to acquisitions.

Remarkably, in FY 2018, CROTC dived close to a decade low, and there must be a culprit. I have taken a look at current assets and liabilities of XYL as reported in 2018 Form 10-K and found out that working capital rose abnormally, primarily because of inventory build-up and increase in receivables, which was the highest in three years. A surge in receivables, in turn, emerged from high revenue growth. In 2019, this was successfully eliminated, net CFFO recuperated and edged higher, thus bolstering CROTC.

The debt situation

In the past, Xylem had completed a few acquisitions (e.g., of Sensus in 2016) that helped it to expand margins, cement market share, and secure gradual top-line improvement. But high M&A activities also have side effects. In the case of XYL, it resulted in stretched leverage. Though since 1Q18, when Debt/Equity was above 100%, the balance sheet has noticeably improved, the Debt/Equity ratio of around 70% is still not perfect. On a positive side, more than 36% of total debt is covered by net operating cash flow, while C&CA of $724 million instill confidence the balance sheet risk is close to zero. Net debt/EBITDA stands at a comfortable level of 1.7x.

More in-depth valuation

The share of borrowings in the capital structure makes it impossible to apply Return on Equity and earnings yield in the valuation process. Put another way, a 14% ROE, which looks relatively high, is inflated by the lowered shareholder equity, which creeps down when debt burden increases. A 38x GAAP P/E I mentioned above is also irrelevant.

Debt-adjusted earnings yield or EV/Earnings before interest & tax that factors in both equity and debt is a metric of choice here. With the last twelve months EBIT of $697 million, EV/EBIT stands at 24x, while the multiple with 2020 estimated EBIT in the denominator equals 22.6x. The latter ratio tops the Industrials sector median by more than 47%; it is also 13.8% above the company’s five-year average. EV/Net operating cash flow, an alternative ratio, is also inflated and approaches 20x.

As far as Xylem is a free cash flow positive company (and that deserves appreciation), the FCF yield (Levered FCF/EV) can be applied in the valuation process. The yield stands at around 3.2%, which is relatively low. What is more, its Value Grade that summarizes a few Enterprise Value- and market cap-based ratios is “D-.”

To sum up, the stock looks overappreciated and does not offer a margin of safety.

Final thoughts

While the market might think 2019 was a lackluster year for Xylem, its record free cash flow conversion and exemplary CROTC on the back of scrupulous optimization of costs point to the contrary. However, the issue is that the stock is too richly priced. Besides, Xylem will bear the brunt of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. During the earnings call, the CEO Mr. Decker clarified that the ramifications of the virus would likely reduce the 1Q20 adjusted EPS by $0.03-$0.04 and also impact revenue.

While sales momentum is likely due to return in 1H20 and 2021, I think XYL is not a "Buy" at these levels. I am neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.