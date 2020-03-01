MannKind: Q4 And 2019 Year-End Results

With the exception of Afrezza and Treprostinil-Technosphere, MannKind has no pipeline to speak of, as demonstrated by their lack of a pipeline website.

MannKind ended 2019 with $50 million in cash and it appears they may have access to cash to fund operations through 2020.

MannKind (MNKD) reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results and with it CEO Castagna delivered less-than-impressive results. While revenue from sales of Afrezza continues to increase, costs to manufacture and market Afrezza exceeds net sales by a wide margin. Biotech companies' future prospects are dependent upon developing new chemical entities or molecules and testing them in human clinical trials. MannKind's approach to developing a pipeline entails use of its drug delivery platform Technosphere to Approved Pharmaceutical Ingredients, or APIs, that have gone generic. Shareholders and lenders funding this approach has resulted in $3 billion in accumulated losses, and with the exception of Afrezza and Treprostinil-Technosphere (TreT), MannKind has no entities in clinical trials.

If you are a shareholder who has hoped Castagna would increase Afrezza sales to offset expenses, create a pipeline alone or through partnerships, and become financially stable you are or should be disappointed. I am a shareholder but cannot recommend buying shares. With that, I will review 2019 results and cash requirements for MannKind to remain compliant.

Afrezza and pipeline

During the earnings call Castagna indicated he expects Afrezza scripts to exceed 1,000 total scripts per week; scripts have never exceed 932. Investors waiting for news of MannKind initiating phase 3 pediatric trial will have to wait. According to Castagna:

We're going to complete a deep dive on the pediatric landscape assessment before we initiate the Phase 3 trial and we're very confident in the opportunity that exists here as we think it's a large opportunity that will start to change the standard of care for the next 100 years.

In terms of pipeline, Castagna said they will progress two pipeline compounds in orphan lung disease but, as of today, no clinical trials have been announced. Animal pharmacokinetic data has been generated for sumatriptan and tadalafil, but these will not be advanced into clinical trials without partners.

The best pipeline-related news was announced by United Therapeutics (UTHR), when United stated its version of treprostinil, Tyvaso, met primary and secondary endpoints in a clinical trial for patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. If United receives approval for this group of individuals, it will increase the potential patient population by 30,000. TreT is currently in a clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). If TreT is approved, TreT will likely be approved for the same indications as Tyvaso, which will generate royalties for MannKind.

Fourth-quarter and 2019 financials

During the fourth quarter and full year Afrezza net revenue was respectively $7.8 million and $25.3 million. Revenue from collaborations and services were $8.2 million and $37.7 million. Total revenue was $16 million and $63 million, respectively.

Cost of goods sold was $4.6 million for the quarter and $20.1 million for the year. Cost of revenue from collaborations and services was $2.4 million and $7.9 million. Research and development was $2 million and $6.9 million. Selling, general and administrative was $15.7 million and $74.7 million. Interest expenses were $2.3 and $10.9 million. Total expenses were $30.2 and $114.9 million.

Net losses were $14.2 million for the fourth quarter and $51.9 million for all of 2019. Net cash used in operations was $88.5 million. Ending cash balance was ~$50 million.

Lending requirements and cash

When MannKind borrowed the first tranche of $40 million from MidCap, the agreement required MannKind to reserve $15 million. If MannKind borrows the second tranche of $10 million, the reserve increases to $20 million.

MannKind ended 2019 with approximately $50 million. MannKind is eligible to receive two $12.5 million milestones and has access to $10 million from MidCap. The company is burning about $5 million per month.

Source: mannkindcorp.com

A quick calculation of year-end 2020 cash: $50 + 2*$12.5 + $10 - $20- 12*$5 = 5. My calculation indicates a possible pathway to fund 2020 operations; however it would leave the company with little cash and no leverage for future partnerships and negotiations. Dilution is inevitable.

What investors need to consider

MannKind ended 2019 with Afrezza retail sales still not exceeding cost of goods sold and selling expenses. With the exception of Afrezza and TreT, Castagna has nothing in clinical trials. MannKind's only hope relies on United to advance TreT, however TreT is still in a clinical trial and United plans to initiate an additional short clinical trial before filing with the FDA. Castagna stated United will file with the FDA within 12 months. That is optimistic in my opinion.

MannKind is chronically short of cash. My quick calculation of year-end 2020 cash has the company able to fund operations, but just barely. Within the fourth quarter earnings slides, a slide indicates funding that includes the ATM.

Source: mannkindcorp.com

The possibility of dilution exists during 2020 and very likely in 2021.

CEO Castagna appears to have low expectations. He considers a return of 22% with respect to peers to be an accomplishment. For a CEO to boast of some percentage increase in share price when the company’s prospects are in doubt is embarrassing.

Source: mannkindcorp.com

I am invested in MannKind but have not actively purchased shares for years. Most of my shares were assigned through put assignments. I cannot recommend buying despite potential royalties from TreT in 2021. If you decide to buy, don't invest an amount that will cause you to lose sleep if things go awry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.