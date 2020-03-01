Soybeans Are Undervalued, But Under Huge Pressure

Now, the direct correlation between soybeans and oil is more than 60%.

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Considering the five-year range, the current soybean futures price is very close to the minimum value. At the very least, this means that the market is oversold or has a huge reason to be negative. Let's look for this reason...

Traditionally, the soybean market correlates with the wheat and corn markets. And the current rates of these correlations are close to the average levels:

Judging by the history, the soybean market doesn't correlate strongly with the oil market. But now the direct correlation between these markets is more than 60%:

It means, that the same factor is currently driving the oil and soybean markets. And obviously, this factor is the spread of COVID-19 across the world, because it's now clear that the epidemic was never going to be contained.

The forecast of the soybean market supply and demand structure in the current season, published on February 11 by the USDA, was generally more bearish for the soybean market. On the one hand, the global soybean production in 19/20 has increased to 339.4 million tons (+1.7) and the beginning stocks have increased to 111.2 million tons (+0.94). On the other hand, the consumption forecast was increased only by 0.95 million tons to 351.06 million tons.

As a result, the forecast of the global soybean ending stocks in 19/20 was increased by 2.16 million tons to the level of 98.86 million tons. Accordingly, the expected deficit for this market has reduced:

Interestingly enough, the USDA has raised its forecast for China's domestic demand in the current marketing year:

The forecast for the U.S. virtually hasn't changed:

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run there is an inverse relationship between soybean price and its stock-to-use ratio.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the global market, we can say that the current price of CBOT soybean futures is undervalued:

Considering the stock-to-use ratio exclusively for the US market, we can also conclude that the price of CBOT soybean futures is undervalued:

So, fundamentally, it can be stated that soybeans are rather cheap at the moment.

On the last week, the money managers closed 907 previously bought and 3.316 previously sold soybean contracts. As a result, the money managers' net short position fell by 3%, amounting to 89,763 contracts. In other words, the changes were insignificant.

Since the beginning of February, the money managers' net short position in soybean increased almost twice and is now much more than the average. Generally speaking, it is difficult to expect that the money managers will continue active sales in this market.

The COVID-19 epidemic is putting enormous pressure on commodity markets. You can see what is going on with the price of oil. But, people can stop traveling, but not eat. And don't forget, that the US-China trade deal requires China to a $19.5 billion increase in agricultural trade from 2017 to 2021.

Now it’s very difficult to predict, but I think that the potential for further growth of the soybean market is greater than the potential for decline. In any case, the coming weeks will be critical for the market. And, I'm neutral for now.

