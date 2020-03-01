22 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Dividend Kings

An average increase of 29.75%, median increase of 6.22%, and seven with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 2 Champion 1 Contender 7 Challenger 12

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 9 1.29 2-Mar-20 11.76% Challenger Eversource Energy (D/B/A) (ES) 21 2.43 3-Mar-20 5.98% Contender RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Class A (RMAX) 6 2.84 3-Mar-20 4.76% Challenger Kearny Financial (KRNY) 5 2.81 3-Mar-20 14.29% Challenger EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) 5 1.83 3-Mar-20 4.00% Challenger BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 2.85 4-Mar-20 10.00% Contender Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9 2.36 4-Mar-20 33.33% Challenger Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) 9 4.78 4-Mar-20 1.33% Challenger Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 63 3.51 5-Mar-20 3.67% King Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 51 1.67 5-Mar-20 3.85% King Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 3.1 5-Mar-20 3.88% Champion Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 16 1.8 5-Mar-20 6.45% Contender Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 1.73 5-Mar-20 4.65% Contender Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 10 3.41 5-Mar-20 9.59% Contender Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9 3.61 5-Mar-20 3.70% Challenger CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 1.98 5-Mar-20 5.62% Challenger Terex Corporation (TEX) 7 2.12 5-Mar-20 9.09% Challenger Carter's, Inc. (CRI) 7 2.65 5-Mar-20 20.00% Challenger Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) 7 3.12 5-Mar-20 15.38% Challenger Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 15 1.4 6-Mar-20 471.00% Contender First American Corporation (NEW) (FAF) 11 2.88 6-Mar-20 4.76% Contender Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 8 2.25 6-Mar-20 7.33% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent LMAT 0.085 0.095 11.76% ES 0.535 0.567 5.98% RMAX 0.21 0.22 4.76% KRNY 0.07 0.08 14.29% NPO 0.25 0.26 4.00% BLK 3.3 3.63 10.00% NSP 0.3 0.4 33.33% HOG 0.375 0.38 1.33% GPC 0.7625 0.79 3.67% CBSH 0.26 0.27 3.85% KMB 1.03 1.07 3.88% WM 0.5125 0.545 6.45% AJG 0.43 0.45 4.65% MGA 0.365 0.4 9.59% MBWM 0.27 0.28 3.70% CSGS 0.2225 0.235 5.62% TEX 0.11 0.12 9.09% CRI 0.5 0.6 20.00% RUTH 0.13 0.15 15.38% TPL 1.75 10 471.00% FAF 0.42 0.44 4.76% DNKN 0.375 0.4025 7.33%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High LMAT 29.54 25.39 38.64 34.15 16% Off Low 22% Off High ES 93.48 68.38 99.42 33.88 36% Off Low 5% Off High RMAX 31.04 24.67 44.16 23.26 26% Off Low 28% Off High KRNY 11.4 11.35 14.4 23.7 0% Off Low 19% Off High NPO 56.74 55.43 75.73 91.58 2% Off Low 19% Off High BLK 508.61 403.54 576.81 18.57 25% Off Low 10% Off High NSP 67.88 65.89 144.92 19.25 3% Off Low 51% Off High HOG 31.78 30.17 41.4 12.71 4% Off Low 20% Off High GPC 90.12 87.26 115.2 22.57 3% Off Low 18% Off High CBSH 64.57 54.65 71.92 18.81 18% Off Low 8% Off High KMB 138.25 114.62 149.23 22.45 20% Off Low 5% Off High WM 120.91 97.55 126.79 31.74 24% Off Low 3% Off High AJG 103.8 76.65 109.46 30.19 35% Off Low 4% Off High MGA 46.88 42.51 57.09 8.86 10% Off Low 16% Off High MBWM 31.03 29.78 37.32 10.61 4% Off Low 15% Off High CSGS 47.39 40.27 58.69 19.69 17% Off Low 17% Off High TEX 22.61 22.42 35.41 31.5 New Low 34% Off High CRI 90.44 81.54 112.46 16.53 11% Off Low 17% Off High RUTH 19.26 18.6 27.14 14.45 2% Off Low 26% Off High TPL 712.46 565.1 915.66 18.16 26% Off Low 20% Off High FAF 61.01 48.3 66.4 10.25 26% Off Low 5% Off High DNKN 71.57 69.83 84.74 25.96 2% Off Low 12% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HOG 4.78 1.4 2.3 6.4 14.1 10.8 MBWM 3.61 14 17.1 17.2 31.2 20.6 GPC 3.51 6.1 5.1 5.5 6.6 8.7 MGA 3.41 10.6 13.4 13.9 41.6 16.8 RUTH 3.12 18.2 22.9 21.1 23.5 KMB 3.1 3 4 4.7 6 7.6 FAF 2.88 5 11.9 14.9 17.6 BLK 2.85 9.8 13 11.3 15.5 13.9 RMAX 2.84 5 11.9 27.4 29.6 KRNY 2.81 56.3 46.2 2.3 CRI 2.65 11.1 14.9 21.4 23.2 ES 2.43 5.9 6.3 6.4 8.5 8.8 NSP 2.36 50 35.3 26.5 16.5 28.1 DNKN 2.25 7.9 7.7 10.3 12.4 TEX 2.12 10 16.3 17.1 19 CSGS 1.98 6 6.3 7.4 9.2 NPO 1.83 4.2 6 WM 1.8 10.2 7.7 6.4 5.9 8 AJG 1.73 4.9 4.2 3.6 3 5.3 CBSH 1.67 16.2 10.2 8.1 6.4 9.6 TPL 1.4 66.7 78.1 45.3 24.9 45.5 LMAT 1.29 21.4 24.8 20.3 21.6

Bonus

This week I'll take a quick look at both Geniune Parts Company and Commerce Bancshares as they are both Dividend Kings (50+ years of consecutive dividend growth). You may have noticed that Kimberly-Clark is also poised to become a King in about 2 years time.

Current Coronavirus panic aside, GPC has been supplying the auto industry for decades and the they have one of the longest growth streaks at 63+ years! They are known primarily through their NAPA brand. Earnings growth has really stalled the past decade, there was a big bump in 2018 from the tax reform but short of that, it's been relatively flat going back to 2015. Based on historical pricing it seems like it might be attractively valued at around 15 times earnings but those earnings are likely to grow very slowly.

From a business perspective, they tend to make frequent acquisitions as the auto parts business has historically been quite fragmented. Looking down the road over the course of decades, it's unclear the impact that EV's will have upon this space. EV's are undoubtedly simpler mechanically than an ICE vehicle which may limit just how many parts are required going forward. That said, they are the big fish in the pond and will surely pivot as demand dictates.

From Simply Safe Dividends, the dividend is safe with a score of 72/100. The payout ratio sits at about 54% which is right in line with their historical averages. Expect dividend increases in line with earnings growth going forward. This coincides with the 3% raise this time around. The company doesn't have too much of a buyback story going on with the share count down less than 10% over the past decade.

Based on the current yield and P/E, shares look attractively valued today but do your own due diligence.

Switching gears to Commerce Bancshares, more commonly known as Commerce Bank operates a network of over 300 locations mostly in the midwest. They been increasing their dividend annually for over 51 years with their 3.8% increase this time around.

In a similar vein to GPC, earnings growth has been relatively muted since coming out of the recession. The incredible 40% growth seen in 2018 drove most of the story over the past decade. Earnings actually decreased in 2019 and are expected to drop slightly again during 2020. Much of the return story here has been in multiple expansion. The P/E ratio generally grew from around 14 to the current value of 18. That said, near the end of 2019 it was still in the 16 range before the latest stock pop. They have no debt which works well for them.

The dividend is extremely safe bolstered by having the aforementioned no debt and having the dividend taking up a small amount of earnings.

The dividend is about 30% of earnings which has held pretty steady over time. Based on historical payout ratios, I would expect the dividend to continue to growing at approximately the rate of earnings growth.

Perhaps bolstered by the lower payout ratio (and more subsequent available cash), there is more of a buyback story going on here. They've retired about 20M shares (about 15% of shares) in the past decade.

Here's the aggregate growth stats for both companies for your reading pleasure.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule GPC 3.51 6.1 5.1 5.5 6.6 8.7 CBSH 1.67 16.2 10.2 8.1 6.4 9.6

Let's take a look at historical stock returns over the past decade now.

Stock Returns

Here we are comparing GPC and CBSH to the S&P since this time in 2010. All three investments did well over that time (the total return for CBSH is wrong I have to look into that). The broader market did beat the two in absolute return but both offered higher total dividends.

Here's a look at the investments over time:

GPC is the blue line.

CBSH is the black line.

SPY is the green line

GPC actually carried most of the load over time and had quite a bit of outperformance for many years over the other two investments. Flipping back to the Fast Graphs to see why this was, GPC had a couple primary factors going for it. The first was P/E expansion from about 15 to over 20 plus the years 2010, 2011 and 2012 were all double digit earnings growth years for the company. Multiple those effects together and it's easy to see how it would gain a quick lead.

On the flip side of that, shares have lost that market premium and are back to the 15-16x range plus earnings had generally been slow (save for 2018).

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.