FX Weekly: Recession Fears Are Rising Globally

Global: The past few days were market by a sharp increase in price volatility as fears over coronavirus continue to rattle investors’ confidence. Stocks have been sold aggressively in the past few days (5 to 10 percent), raising the VIX to nearly 30. Traders have been chasing traditional safes in the past months such as government bonds, US dollar and gold. With the US 10Y and 30Y bond yields trading at record lows of 1.30% and 1.80%, respectively, the entire US yield curve is now trading below the Effective Fed Funds rate (EFFR current range: 1.50% / 1.75%). If we look at real interest rates in the developed world (nominal IR minus CPI inflation), Italy is the only remaining country with positive real interest rates, leaving investors sceptical on how low can rates go going further. With many major cities in China under lockdown for the past month now, small and medium-sized businesses have been struggling to stay afloat, leading to a collapse in confidence indexes. We saw recently that the Bloomberg monthly survey on the health of China’s S&M sized businesses plummeted to a record low in February as nearly two-thirds of S&M companies only have enough cash on hand to survive for up to three months. To the exception of the precious metals, commodity prices remain under pressure, especially oil and copper both approaching critical support. Cryptos have also experience strong selling pressure in the past two weeks, with bitcoin down nearly $3,000.

Euro: With the number of COVID19 cases rising exponentially, Italy is set for a technical recession in the first quarter of 2020 after the -0.3% print in Q4 2019. The virus keeps affecting the affluent Northern economic region as Lombardia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piemonte represent an important contribution to overall GDP. Combined together, they represent nearly 50% of the country’s GDP (figure 1, left frame). In addition, with the real GDP growth expected to nearly halve in China in the first quarter according to some aggressive sell-side institutions, the Euro area remains at risk for the coming months, which partly explains the weakness in the euro.

UK: While inflation expectations have been falling sharply in the Euro area and in the US (lowest level since early 2016 in the US), the 5Y5Y inflation swap has remained steady at around 3.55% in the UK. However, government bond yields have been following the global trend and are currently sitting 10bps above their historical low of 40bps. This implies that UK bond investors are currently getting a negative real yield of -3%!

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries have remained flat in the past few weeks despite investors finding refuge in safe havens. The 10Y yield is currently trading at a record low of 1.3%, hence we could see a sharp reduction in short specs as the trend on US bonds continues in the coming weeks. With the 3M10Y yield curve deeply inverted at -22bps, recession fears are rising again in the US.

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The euro got some support in the past week after the pair broke below the 1.08 level. Poor fundamentals combined with more and more countries running an elevated risk of recession have left the single currency vulnerable against the greenback. In addition, EURUSD has not managed to break through some important resistance and therefore any bull consolidation has been seen as a good opportunity to short the pair.

EUR/GBP: The vulnerability of the euro combined with some Cable’s strength has pushed EURGBP back to a 3-year low of 0.83 two weeks ago; the pair has lost 10 figures in the past 6 months. We took the opportunity to buy some as we think that EURGBP could experience a ST bull consolidation. However, we decided to raise our stop to 0.8380 (entry level) as the trend could easily reverse in the coming weeks.

USD/JPY: After remaining strong for the first half of 2019 on the back of elevated uncertainty, the yen has been following the equity trend since the beginning of September and has been depreciating from 105 to 110.50 against the US dollar. The weakness in the yen has left investors’ sceptical about the currency status of safe havens, but popular cross such as AUDJPY, CADJPY and EURJPY are still showing strong negative momentum (i.e. JPY strength).

Gold (GLD): Traders have also been chasing gold in the past few weeks and the precious metal is currently trading at its highest level since April 2013. It is interesting to note that both gold and the US dollar have been rising at the same time, which historically reflects periods of market stress.

Chart Of The Week

We previously saw that despite the drastic fall in business sentiment and CEO confidence indicators, consumer confidence has remained high in the US pricing in strong consumer expenditure growth for 2020. However, we noticed a strong divergence in delinquency rates on credit card loans in the past few years; while the credit-card delinquency rate at the largest 100 banks has remained low at 2.48 percent, the rate for smaller banks (not the top 100) has been surging to an all-time high of nearly 7 percent in the past few years. It is surprising to see this rally in delinquency rates with an unemployment rate sitting at a 50-year low of 3.6%. What happens when the job market starts to deteriorate? It looks like the macro picture is clearly starting to weaken in the US as well, and we could expect several rate cuts in 2020 in response to growing uncertainty over COVID-19 and a fall in consumer confidence surveys.

