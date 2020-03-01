Benchmarking The Sell-Off In Preferreds

We like mortgage REIT preferreds for their combination of high yields and modest volatility, as well as JPI for its investment-grade focus and high total yield.

Many income investors have been disappointed by the paltry yields on offer in preferred stocks and have been patiently waiting for a market drawdown in order to deploy spare cash. While we don't know how much further the market will drop, much less what the spread and impact of the coronavirus will ultimately be, we can be in part guided by comparing the current drawdown to previous risk-off periods. We use data as of Friday close in this analysis.

Our main takeaway is that we estimate we have moved about half to two-thirds of the way compared to the December 2018 episode and at these levels would consider adding risk. We like mortgage REIT preferreds for their combination of high yield and modest volatility over the past week, as well as the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) for its investment-grade focus and high total yield.

Are We There Yet?

There are two complicating factors in analyzing drawdowns in preferred stocks. First, there are many different metrics we can use such as yield, spread, volatility, price moves and more. And secondly, preferred stocks trade in different types of investment vehicles from individual stocks to open-end and closed-end funds.

Let's start with the most basic statistic and look at what the clean price has done in the $25-par preferreds market. We prefer using median figures to avoid the bias of extreme individual outliers which may not be representative of the broader market. The chart below shows us a couple of things. First, the median clean price is nearly $2.5 above the bottom of the 2018-end bottom. Secondly, the current price drawdown appears to be around $1 versus nearly $2.5 in 2018 and $2 in 2016. The current drawdown move is closer in size to the volmageddon period which was more of an internal market structure issue rather than what we are seeing currently.

Price moves are a little bit divorced from what really drives investor interest in preferreds so let's take a look at yields. The move in stripped yield has been about half of what we saw in 2016 and 2018 - a similar story as we saw with the move in price which is not a surprise. On a yield-to-worst basis, arguably a better statistic than stripped yield, the recent move has been quite similar to the other two periods.

An important caveat here has to do with how yield-to-call is calculated for stocks that are currently callable. Once stocks become callable they have effectively no duration so each increase in price contributes disproportionately to a drop yield-to-call. This means that a similar price drop from a larger level can look like a larger change in yield-to-worst as the yield-to-call moves from a negative to a positive figure. We think this is exactly what is happening here. A much greater number of stocks were trading at negative yield-to-call prior to the sell-off which explains the discrepancy between the historical price and stripped yield vs. yield-to-worst moves.

One problem with comparing clean prices and yields across different historical periods is the fact that risk-free yields have moved a lot. This means that for preferred stocks to match previous levels of yields will require a much larger drawdown as risk-free rates are currently at historical lows. For example, the 10-year Treasury yield is less than half what it was at the start of the December-2018 sell-off. One way to adjust for this is to compare preferred stocks on a spread basis which we calculate by subtracting the maturity-matched Treasury from the yield-to-worst. On this basis, the move in spreads has been quite large, although because we are using yield-to-worst in the calculation, it is impacted by the issue we touched on above.

Ultimately, we have a bit of luck on our side, at least with respect to the December-2018 sell-off as Treasury yields have moved a comparable amount in that episode as they did in the past week which allows for a more of an apples-to-apples comparison. The 2016 drawdown featured a rise in risk-free rates which makes it less of a direct comparison. Given the broadly similar moves in Treasury yields in 2018, it now means that looking at median total return drawdowns on a rolling 1-year basis probably gives us the cleanest and most intuitive way to compare the current episode to 2018. On this basis, we have gone about half way versus 2018.

A Look At CEFs

Those investors who either don't want to analyze individual securities or those who want to own a higher-yielding alternative often go the closed-end fund route. As CEFs have a few more moving parts, notably discounts, their drawdown dynamic is a bit more complicated.

In discount terms, the sector has moved from a premium to a discount which is not all that surprising. The extent of the move in discounts is not a million miles away from 2018, although the starting point, and hence the potential end point, are different. This current sell-off started off at a discount of about 5% tighter than in 2018. However, because risk-free yields were and are substantially lower than they were in 2018, it would be incorrect to automatically conclude that the sector was more "expensive" last week than it was in December 2018. This is because it makes sense for discounts to tighten in light of lower leverage costs and lower baseline yields. All we can firmly say is that the move in discounts over the last week of about 6% is roughly two-thirds of the move in 2018.

Looking at the trailing twelve-month yield of the sector, we can see that the spike last week was substantial and about what we saw in December 2018 but less if you take a longer window in 2018.

Finally, because lower risk-free yields can skew the comparison, let's subtract the sector trailing twelve-month yield from the 10-year Treasury yield. On this basis, the current "credit spread" looks to be around 1% less than what we saw in 2018. However, with a lower base rate, we should probably not expect a similarly wide spread all else equal.

What To Do?

Looking at the comparisons above, we think it's fair to say that the current drawdown takes us about 50-65% of the way through the December 2018 sell-off. This, of course, doesn't mean that we should expect the same exact sell-off or that the current episode cannot exceed what we saw in 2018. That said, with the exception of the December 2018 period, the current levels are just about the most attractive over the past 3-4 years.

Our own preference in individual preferreds has been in the mortgage REIT sector. The current yields on offer in the sector compare favorably with the sector's aggregate drawdown during this period. This is likely a result of the expected book value growth from lower risk-free rates. More conservative investors should look to baby bonds where there are many investment-grade opportunities at yields north of 5%.

In CEFs, we like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund - a 50% investment-grade holdings fund - which is trading at a 6.98% current yield and a 6.4% discount. The 2024 term date, if realized, should add around 1.4% in additional pull-to-NAV discount tightening per annum resulting in a potential 8.4% total yield. The fund's coverage is above 100% as of January, although UNII has turned negative recently.

Conclusion

We don't know how far the current sell-off will take us. However, what we do know is that the current drawdown in preferreds is about half to two-thirds of what we ultimately saw in 2018. At current levels, we view this as an opportunity to allocate more to the sector. We currently like the mortgage REIT sector owing to its attractive combination of high yield and modest drawdown in the past week, as well as JPI for its attractive total yield and a significant investment-grade allocation.

