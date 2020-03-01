Weibo: Down But Not Out

After a rough 2019 with slowing growth and strong competition from other mobile apps, Weibo (WB) is facing an even tougher Q1 in 2020. The coronavirus has caused a massive decline in business sentiment and this has directly affected Weibo's advertising revenues, with management guiding for a decline of 15-20% in Q1. Despite all this negativity, we believe Weibo's unique positioning and the growth of China's economy over the long term should lead to strong returns for investors.

Coronavirus

The coronavirus is a double-edged sword for Weibo. On one hand, it has caused China’s economic growth to slow dramatically and caused ad spending to decline substantially, therefore causing management to forecast a 15-20% expected drop in revenues in Q1.

We, like other companies, are not immune to this challenge and are making efforts to navigate adverse situation. Due to the high uncertainty of the evolving situation, we have limited visibility on the fourth quarter revenue impact drawn upon by the epidemic. Based on our current best assessment of the potential effects from the epidemic, we anticipate our first quarter of 2020 revenue to decrease by 15% to 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Source: Q4 2019 call

On the other hand, it has caused a massive traffic increase as millions of people stuck in their homes in China use Weibo to discuss the coronavirus and other topics to keep themselves entertained. This massive traffic increase has also made Weibo attractive to certain sectors that have not been affected by the coronavirus, like gaming, and ad revenues for these sectors have increased accordingly.

During the epidemic, we saw robust growth in Weibo's traffic. And with the total number of feed refreshment and impressions are double in the spring festival. And recently, this impression -- total feed refreshment impression grew over 50% year-over-year. The instant has brought back a considerable example of domain users to our platform, leading to a more diversified use of mix. The organic traffic also clearly improved our this user acquisition efficiency. Source: Q4 2019 call

While it is clear that the coronavirus will have a short-term negative impact on Weibo, we think the coronavirus will only make Weibo stronger in the long run. Weibo's strong cash position should allow it to make strategic investments or grow market share as weaker competitors get shaken out of the market. However, Weibo will still likely need to write down some of its investments and may suffer a loss of revenue from SMEs that have to shut down permanently.

Oasis

The launch of Weibo’s app Oasis in December has turned out to be very successful, but the coronavirus epidemic slowed down the growth of the app substantially. Oasis is a lifestyle app, after all, and creators cannot post lifestyle content if they’re stuck in their homes all day.

Entering into February, the coronavirus obviously has impact users' willingness to post on Oasis, and we also suspended some marketing activity accordingly, which is temporary measure to respond to the epidemic. Going forward, we will continue to focus on user growth, engagement, retention through further refining content generation functionality in reaching multimedia content consumption format and investing in channels with higher ROI on user acquisition. Source: Q4 2019 call

Ignoring the coronavirus, though, Oasis has done incredibly well. The app has reached 10 million MAUs in January, and a few brands have already shown interest in promotion on the platform. Weibo plans to continue to market the app after the coronavirus epidemic dies down.

Q4 results

2019 was a challenging year for Weibo, with competition from short video platforms and slower growth of the overall internet market in China affecting ad revenue growth.

Source: Press Releases, WY Capital

Ad revenues were down 3%, led by a 7% decline in revenues from key accounts, or KA for short. The KA ad revenue decline seems to be caused by one-off factors related to handset manufacturers and exacerbated by headwinds in entertainment and certain other sectors. Ignoring this, however, the segment seems to have done really well, with the number of customers hitting a record high in Q1. SME was down 1% in the quarter, but the factors that had caused SME revenues to decline earlier this year - ad supply increases and macro headwinds - seem to have moderated somewhat. Weibo believes its new direct sales model for top customers and new ad products will further help to stabilize the business.

Outside of these two revenue streams, it was nice to see that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) revenue was up nicely this quarter by around 20%. We believe this shows that Alibaba is more deeply cooperating with Weibo, and we believe this will be beneficial to Weibo in the long run.

Source: Press Releases, WY Capital

VAS is up overall due to the acquisition of Yizhibo last year. Management did not make much comment on VAS revenue, so we don't think this will be a primary growth driver in the future.

On the cost side, COGS, G&A and product development costs are increasing as a % of revenue, likely due to the impact of operating deleverage and development costs of Oasis. This is likely going to get worse in Q1 as revenues start to decline sharply, but we still think Weibo will be able to remain profitable and generate a profit of over $50 million, especially if it controls costs.

Valuation

At its current valuation of just under $10 billion, Weibo is incredibly cheap for those who think the Chinese economy will recover. Excluding cash, EV/Operating Earnings is just 15.5x, which is just incredibly low for a high-quality social media company. If growth can continue after the coronavirus outbreak, which we think is likely, we'll likely see a strong revaluation of Weibo shares to a much higher multiple.

Of course, there's the risk that Weibo may not be able to get past the headwinds and start growing again. In that case, a 15.5x multiple may be fair value or even overvalued. To reduce this risk, we have bought SINA Corp. (NASDAQ:SINA), which trades at a price below its current Weibo stake.

Takeaway

Overall, despite the short-term headwinds in the macro market and competition from newer platforms, we believe Weibo, as the Twitter of China, has a valuable position in the Chinese advertising industry and has substantial growth potential moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long WB through SINA