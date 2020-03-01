More Moves In Financial Services: Intuit To Buy Credit Karma

Furthermore, more and more financial organizations are moving to lead the consumer, particularly the young consumer, to use technology to seek information and make financial decisions online.

The acquisition of Credit Karma by Intuit seems to be not only financially sound, but it puts the latest technology to work to build up and use data.

There continues to be consolidation in the financial services area as the biggest institutions continue to strive to achieve scale to be able to compete in the evolving financial world.

Another major move was made in the financial services space this week: “Intuit to Buy Credit Karma to Create Financial Data Giant.” This move is consistent with what is happening in the banking industry and investors need to understand what is going on because major changes are on the way.

“Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax and Mint, agreed on Monday to pay $7.1 billion for Credit Karma, a start-up that has become one of the most popular financial applications for young consumers.” “The deal, which is being paid for with a combination of cash and stock, is aimed at creating a Silicon Valley financial technology company that can serve as an online financial assistant for people, helping them get their credit scores, file their taxes and find new loans and financial products.”

Three points indicating the future of the banking industry really stand out in this transaction. First, the deal has to do with technology and the spread of technology into the banking industry. Second, the deal has to do with scale and the fact that scale is becoming one of the major driving forces in the banking industry. And, third, the deal has to do with the movement of financial services into other areas of the banking industry that have not been adequately served in the past.

The first point presented above focuses upon the nature of finance in general, and upon the nature of banking, in general.

Finance is just about information, zeros and ones. I have written about this many times before, but it is important to keep this point in mind. Cash, currency, bank deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans, etc., are just pieces of information.

Consequently, financial assets and liabilities are just records that have been accounted for in different ways. The whole banking industry is built upon a foundation of how this information is recorded, exchanged, transferred, and protected. This is what information technology does and does very well.

It has taken the financial industry, and the banking industry more specifically, to get this far into the technology world. But, they are now moving very quickly and putting more and more of their resources into the development of more advanced, cutting-edge systems.

For one, the biggest banks know that someone is coming after them. The FinTechs are just one of the competitive groups that are 'at the door.'

But, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has moved out and, I believe, taken a lead to push itself and the banking industry into the future. Going forward, finance is going to have to challenge the ‘cutting-edge.’ Data are going to be a big player in this and so the Intuit/Credit Karma transaction fits right into the picture.

Don’t be surprised to see Intuit get picked up over the next few years.

The second point mentioned above had to do with scale. Information technology is built upon intellectual capital and intellectual capital can be expanded into platforms and networks at zero- or close-to-zero marginal costs. Scale can be achieved almost without thinking about it.

And, this is what is happening as financial organizations seek scale. Just look at what is happening recently. Just before this Intuit/Credit Karma transaction was announced, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced that it was purchasing E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the largest acquisition made by one of the six largest banks in the United States since the Great Recession.

Another major deal just announced is the Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) deal. With regard to this transaction, I have written, “Just the capability to build off of scale leads to a commercial banking system that is increasing in assets, but is shrinking in terms of the number of banks that are in the industry.”

These are just three examples of what is happening in financial services. And, this is why the biggest institutions are going to come to dominate the industry even more than they do at the present time.

Moving onto the third issue, the one having to do with the biggest banks moving into areas that they have not given the most attention to in the past, we see the Intuit/Credit Karma pushing this effort even further into the consumer area.

Nathaniel Popper and Michael J. de la Merced write in the New York Times, “The acquisition underscores the value of the financial data of ordinary Americans. Credit Karma grew to be worth billions of dollars by giving people access to their credit scores and then using the information to serve them advertisements for new credit card and loans.”

“The company has been at the leading edge of a large group of financial technology start-ups that have encouraged younger consumers to make more of their financial decisions online and through their phone.” “Intuit and Credit Karma said that by joining forces, they hope to provide a much broader array of financial advice and products, including home loans and insurance. They said they were particularly focused on helping struggling Americans who were the least informed and the most confused about their financial situations.”

This type of thinking is also impacting the biggest banks, as they lean more and more into the consumer area. Strange as it sounds, these large banks are feeling pressure to move in the direction of the consumer from the Chinese banking technology.

Pressure is also being felt, worldwide, in the payments side of the equation and we see more and more consolidation coming from this area.

The Intuit/Credit Karma merger seems like a good deal on the financial side. Without going into much detail, Mr. Popper and Mr. de la Merced contend that “Unlike many start-ups, Credit Karma has a proven business model and reliable revenue. It gets a commission of a few hundred dollars every time someone accepts a new credit card or loan offer that it advertises. The start-up said it had $1 billion in revenue last year, up 20 percent from 2018.”

Like it or not, this is where the financial services area is going.

Investors must be aware of these trends because, in my mind, in the next five to seven years in the banking industry, things are not going to be like they have been. The new giant bank is going to become the “new” Modern Corporation of the financial world, all else will have to deal with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.