Carlisle Companies: Acquisitions Bolster The Top Line

The stock looks expensive but might become worth considering at around 9x EV/EBITDA.

Though in 2019 Cash Return on Total Capital hit 16.7%, in the past, it was volatile because of working capital changes.

A few years ago, Arizona-based Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has embarked on an ambitious growth path titled Vision 2025. Given the 46.3% price return that CSL delivered in the last three years, the market is likely highly confident its long-term growth targets are achievable. Moreover, CSL topped the Wall Street earnings estimates a few times, which supported its reputation of a highly efficient firm positioned to grow consistently.

I have no fundamental reasons to question the company's long-term goals but the principal issue here is that in 2019 CSL became slightly expensive. Its trading multiples are too high; e.g., EV/EBIT is around 14.8x, which is 8.5% above a five-year average. At the moment, it does not offer a buying opportunity, but if bulls retreat, especially in the wake of the market-wide fear spurred by COVID-19, CSL might become worth considering for long-term holding.

Carlisle has recently wrapped its 2019 fiscal year and published the Form 10-K. Let's assess its fundamentals in greater depth.

Carlisle's portfolio is calibrated for moderate growth

Carlisle Companies, a diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered products, has a versatile portfolio that encompasses a few segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. After a gamut of opportunistic acquisitions, the portfolio is dominated by the CCM and CIT divisions; they contribute the bulk to the annual consolidated revenue.

CSL addresses a few end-markets from construction to automotive and general industrial. Its portfolio is vast and includes a plethora of products from thermoplastic polyolefin to satellite communication equipment, liquid & powder finishing equipment, and clutch transmission friction products, to name a few.

The company has calibrated its portfolio structure to materialize its long-term targets laid down in the Vision 2025. Among the strategic milestones to be achieved by 2025 is $8 billion in revenue, a 20% operating margin, and a 15% Return on Invested Capital (abbreviated as ROIC). As it is impossible to fulfill these goals organically, M&A activity is instrumental in achieving the milestones.

In 2019, total sales hit $4.8 billion, representing a 7.4% growth YoY; eight acquisitions closed during the year largely contributed to the result; organic revenue was up only 2.8%. Operating income was even stronger than revenue, surged 28.5% year-over-year, thanks to the implementation of the Carlisle Operating System. GAAP net income climbed 32.4%.





While the consolidated revenue was up, segments posted mixed results. More specifically, the flagship CCM division delivered around 5.1% organic revenue growth thanks to supportive U.S. commercial roofing demand. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies’ revenue was buttressed by positive sentiment in commercial aerospace and medical markets. On a negative side, the Carlisle Brake & Friction segment was severely battered and posted a 16.6% decline in organic sales as the off-highway vehicle market entered a slowdown phase. Finally, the CFT segment was impacted by the repercussions of the trade war and underperformed others (organic revenue was down 16.1%); the headwinds of the trade confrontation hammered its end-markets and especially the ailing automotive industry. Now, as the trade relations of the U.S. and China have normalized, we theoretically might expect a modest recovery. Alas, the reality is more complex, as the coronavirus is destroying supply chains and carmakers shut down plants citing lack of parts. So, there is a modest possibility low-to-mid-single-digit CFT sales growth rate promised by the company in the Q4 presentation will ultimately end up around zero or below due to softness in the automotive end-market. Anyway, I hope the strong performance of the CCM division will largely offset its impact on the consolidated revenue.

Free cash flow, capital efficiency

As Carlisle is highly active regarding M&A, free cash flow computed as the difference between operating cash flow, working capital, and capital expenditures, may not be the metric of choice here. The company does not only purchase property & equipment to build a solid ground for sales expansion, but it also acquires entire enterprises. As the firm is aggressively expanding, there is a high possibility its inorganic free cash flow will fluctuate, turning negative and then positive again. Dividend-focused investors should bear it in mind. In 2019, its inorganic free cash flow hit only $8.2 million as eight strategic acquisitions required over $616 million (e.g., purchase of Providien and Draka Fileca); for a broader context, in 2018, it stood at $967 million. So, the difference is staggering. Moreover, in 2014, 2015, and 2017, the burden of acquisitions led to negative FCF.

Next, it is pivotal to have a grasp of how Carlisle deploys its capital and if its returns justify its market value or there is an unnoticed difference between them that, if discovered by the market, might ruin the valuation. So, let's examine it in greater detail.

An 18% 2019 Return on Equity looks almost perfect, but I am highly skeptical a meticulous investor should stop here and draw a conclusion CSL has a five-star capital efficiency rating, as in the case of Carlisle, the ROE analysis is somewhat sophomoric. The company is growing at a rapid pace and, predictably, its balance sheet bears debt. The proportion of borrowings and equity in the capital structure is satisfactory (Debt/Equity stands at around 60%), but total debt is still too high to ignore. Hence, it is better to quickly examine its returns on total capital for deeper insights and calculate ROTC or CROTC.

In the chart below, I summarized inorganic FCF and CROTC data from 2011 to 2019.

FCF and CROTC were computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha. The bubble size shows average total capital.

The takeaway is that free cash flow fluctuated because acquisitions required sizable funds; at the same time, in the 2010s, the company did not have a stable CROTC growth trend. In 2019, it hit 16.7%, which is very strong. Yet in 2018 it was bleak and stood at just 8.1%. Expectedly, working capital was the culprit. Almost every current liability or current asset changed unfavorably; receivables and inventory crept higher, while accounts payable and accrued expenses dipped.

To sum up, in 2019, CSL delivered high capital efficiency, but its cash flow-based returns have been volatile in the past.

Financial position

Since December 2017, the total debt has barely changed. As of December 2019, it stood at $1.59 billion, while cash & cash equivalents amounted to $351.2 million. That is due to change in the near term, as this February, CSL has announced it had priced the “public offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.750% senior notes due 2030” (the yield is relatively low thanks to the Fed rate cuts in 2019 that targeted to bolster economic growth). It also clarified proceeds would be used to redeem all outstanding 5.125% senior notes (due 2020) and “for general corporate purposes.”

So, with 5.125% senior notes redeemed and 2.750% senior notes issues, I expect its total debt to go up to $2.09 billion; I reckon with an estimated 2.4x Total debt/2019 EBITDA, its balance sheet risk is relatively low.

Briefly on valuation

CSL has almost perfect, sector-beating Growth and Profitability Grades, but relatively lackluster Value Grade; the results are apparently interconnected, as high-quality fast-growing companies often trade at a premium. In January and February, the stock tested record EV/EBITDA of 12x but retreated amid the market-wide sell-off. I think the stock might become attractive close and below 9x EV/EBITDA.

Final thoughts

As comes from the guidance provided in the Q4 presentation, CSL believes its portfolio can deliver mid-single-digit sales growth in 2020 mostly supported by high-single-digit improvement in the CIT segment and mid-single-digit growth in Carlisle Construction Materials. The performance of the CBF will likely remain bleak. However, it remains incalculable how seriously its end-markets will be impacted by COVID-19 and its ripple effects.

The stock had vigorously rallied from around $93.18 on 24 December 2018 to $152.11 on 26 February 2020; now, to be frank, this 1.3% yielding stock looks expensive and does not present a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.