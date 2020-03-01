DCP: Growth Story Continues But Worse Coverage Than We Want

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, midstream partnership DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom lines. A closer look at the actual earnings report tells us something of a different story as the company delivered reasonable growth in most relevant metrics, which seemingly tells us that the overall thesis is still alive and well. The company reinforced this by bringing a few of its major growth projects online during the quarter. All in all then, the company's future continues to look bright despite the disappointments in the overall highlight earnings numbers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DCP Midstream's fourth quarter 2019 earnings report:

DCP Midstream brought in total operating revenues of $1.929 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 26.00% decrease over the $2.607 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $48 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $70 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

DCP Midstream placed the 100 million cubic foot per day DJ Basin O'Connor 2 natural gas bypass into service, bringing the total processing, offload, and bypass capacity in the basin to over 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $175 million in the current quarter. This represents a 26.82% increase over the $138 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

DCP Midstream reported a net loss allocable to limited partners of $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $39 million net profit that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that DCP Midstream saw its revenues decline year over year. This was not an uncommon thing among midstream companies as many of the ones that have reported have also seen their revenues decline over the period. The primary reason for this is that commodity prices were lower than in the year-ago quarter. This is likely common knowledge to anyone that follows the natural gas industry as fears of an oversupply has driven prices down to their lowest levels in years. The reason why this would have an impact on revenues is because of the take-or-pay contracts that these companies have with their customers. In short, the midstream company purchases the resources at one end of the pipeline and then sells them at the other end with a markup and both prices are ultimately dependent on commodity prices. Thus, when commodity prices go down then both the purchase price and the sale price drops, reducing both the company's revenues and its expenses. Thus, we can certainly see issues with top-line revenues but overall cash flows are much less impacted. We can actually see this in the fact that both divisions of the company actually saw adjusted EBITDA (a proxy for pre-tax cash flow) increase despite the decline in revenues:

Source: DCP Midstream

This would appear to detract from many of my earlier statements that midstream companies like this one are insulated from and not affected much by fluctuations in commodity prices. This is because the basic business model is charging a fee for each unit of resources moving through their infrastructure. In fact, though, approximately 65% of the company's adjusted gross margin came from such contracts, which is expected to increase to 70% in 2020. We can see this here:

Source: DCP Midstream

Another portion of the company's gross margin comes from commodity contracts that it has hedged. This means that the company has entered into various derivative contracts to effectively lock in a price for the commodities that it sells. This also therefore provides some insulation against a decline in commodity prices, although it is clearly dependent on the company's ability to obtain a certain hedge price at a reasonable cost. This ability will depend somewhat on the market price of the commodity. We can still see though that a sizable majority of the company's financial performance is dictated by the volume of resources that it transports and not by the value of those resources.

Fortunately, the volume of resources handled by the company did increase year over year. This is relatively in-line with what other midstream companies experienced, although DCP's volume growth was greater than some reported. The company states that its overall volumes from the DJ basin increased 20% year over year and Permian basin volumes went up by 19% year-over-year. The primary sources for this growth were Sand Hills and the massive Gulf Coast Express pipelines coming online, which provide crude oil and natural gas takeaway respectively to the Permian basin in West Texas.

The start-up of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline was one of the biggest positive developments in DCP Midstream's growth story during the quarter. I mentioned this in a recent article on Kinder Morgan's (KMI) results as that company is DCP Midstream's partner on the project. As I mentioned in that article, the pipeline is designed to transport approximately 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas away from the Permian basin and to the Texas Gulf Coast where numerous pipelines converge to both transport resources overseas and to other places in the United States. The Gulf Coast Express pipeline entered commercial operation on September 25, 2019 and is already running at full capacity. DCP Midstream owns 25% of the pipeline so it positively contributed to the company's results in the third quarter. It naturally had an even larger impact in the fourth quarter as it operated for the entire quarter instead of only part of it. This was perhaps the largest source of growth for the company during the quarter.

As mentioned in the highlights, the other projects that the company brought online during the quarter were the O'Connor 2 bypass and the Southern Hills extension via White Cliffs, both of which serve the DJ basin.

Source: DCP Midstream

The DJ basin is one that we do not hear much about in the financial media although it is one of the most natural gas-rich basins in the United States. DCP Midstream is one of the few midstream companies that serves the region, which has proven to be beneficial for the company. It is also likely that we will see some volume growth in the first quarter of 2020 from these projects as well. This is because they only operated for part of the fourth quarter but will be operating for the entire first one so its average numbers will be higher.

DCP Midstream is certainly not resting on its laurels with the growth that it produced in the fourth quarter. In fact, as we can see here, the company has several projects currently in development that are scheduled to come online throughout 2020:

Source: DCP Midstream

It is important to note that not all of these projects will be owned entirely by DCP Midstream. In these cases, the partnership's interest is listed in parentheses after the name of the project. This is something that the company does due to the high costs of these projects so that it does not have to bear the entire financial risk and can instead diversify the limited capital that it has. Major oil companies will often do the same thing when developing an oil field. This is not such a bad thing though since each of these projects will still generate incremental cash flow for the company once they begin operating.

One of the nice things about these projects is that the company has already secured contracts for the use of this infrastructure from its customers. This serves two purposes. The first of these is that it ensures that the company is not expending a great deal of capital to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. The second is that it effectively guarantees a return on capital due to the fact that it is guaranteed to be able to sell the capacity. Thus, it greatly reduces the company's risks regarding these projects. Therefore, the company should be able to reliably produce growth over the course of 2020 and as we enter 2021.

At the close of the quarter, DCP Midstream announced a distribution of $0.78 per common unit, which was unchanged from the prior year quarter. This also gives the company a phenomenal 15.37% distribution yield at the current unit price. As is always the case though, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. The most common way to do this is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. As mentioned earlier, the company reported a distributable cash flow of $175 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which compares quite favorably to the $138 million that the company had in the prior year quarter. Based on the current unit count, the partnership had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.13x. This is admittedly lower than the 1.30x that we ordinarily like to see to ensure a margin of safety, which is somewhat concerning. We will want to watch and make sure that the growth story plays out over the coming months to get that margin in place.

The market was obviously less than impressed with these results as it pushed the company's units down following the announcement, which is a continuation of the trend that it has had over much of the past year. We can see this here:

This appears to be the market expressing some doubt about whether or not the company can maintain its distribution. Admittedly, if it fails to execute on the growth program as envisioned or if low commodity prices start pushing more companies into bankruptcy then this could be the case. Overall, the company should be fine but this is certainly something to watch.

In conclusion, these results were reasonably solid as DCP Midstream continued to execute on its growth story. The concern is though that the low natural gas and oil prices have been challenging for smaller US shale producers and they have begun to go bankrupt in some cases, which may allow them to default on the contracts that they have with companies like DCP Midstream. With that said though, the company does currently boast a very good growth portfolio that it will be executing on over the course of 2020, which we hope will improve the coverage of that distribution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends. Subscribers have had a few weeks to act on it.