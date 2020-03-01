FXY: Don't Lose Faith On The Yen

Investors should not lose faith on the yen and we would expect the FXY to trend higher if price volatility remains elevated in the coming weeks.

About FXY

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the yen against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

As fears over COVID-19 continue to rattle investors’ confidence, traditional safe havens such as Treasuries, gold and the US dollar have been appreciating recently while risky assets such as equities have been sold aggressively in the past few days. However, the Japanese yen, which is also considered by some practitioners as a ‘classic safe’, has remained weak and has constantly been depreciating against the greenback in the past few months. Could we expect further yen weakness with a VIX trading at around 30, or should we expect a consolidation on USDJPY at some point?

After flirting with the 75 support level, the election of Shinzo Abe in December 2012 followed by the massive Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQME) introduced by the Bank of Japan in April 2013 led to a severe rise in JPY volatility, levitating USDJPY from 75 to 125 in May 2015. However, price volatility in the USDJPY exchange rate has been constantly declining since 2016 and the pair has been oscillating around 110, leaving traders perplex on the direction of the pair. As uncertainty is rising again over growing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic’s global impact, we should have expected the yen to appreciate strongly against the US dollar. Instead, USDJPY recently broke an downward trending resistance line, diverging from the recent negative performance in global equities.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

JPY (FXY), a reliable safe

Even though some investors have repeatedly questioned the yen’s safe haven status in recent years, it is important to know that the JPY has acted as a good hedge against rising price volatility in the past 30 years. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the Japanese yen has generated positive monthly returns of 45bps on average during months when the VIX was trading above 20. This is nearly 4 times more than the other traditional safe – the Swiss franc. Sterling is the biggest loser among the other main G10 currency, generating -30bps on average in monthly returns against the US dollar.

In the past 30 years, the Japanese yen has been acting as a counter-cyclical asset that depreciates in times of economic prosperity and rising equities and strengthens rapidly in periods of market stress and equity sell-offs. For instance, figure 2 shows the strong co-movement between AUDJPY, the proxy exchange rate for the carry trade strategy, and US equities. While the SP500 dropped from 1,400 in May 2008 to 666 in March 2009, AUDJPY plummeted from 100 to 62 before starting to recover.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Drivers of FXY

In the past 15 years, the Japanese yen has strongly co-moved with domestic equities; there seems to be a ‘Pavlovian’ relationship between the currency and equities where usually a weaker currency tends to lead to higher equities in Japan (figure 3, left frame). Hence, policymakers are aware of the risk of an appreciating currency in Japan. Even though valuations have nearly doubled in the past 8 years, some sectors such as banks are still trading at depressed values due to the negative interest rate policy run by the BoJ and the Yield Curve control which has significantly impact banks’ net interest margins.

In addition, the Japanese yen has also been strongly co-moving with the US 10Y Treasury yield in the past few years, where lower yields tend to coincide with stronger JPY. We normally use the interest rate differential between countries as a potential driver of the exchange rate, however Japan 10Y bond yield has been trading around 0 percent in the past few years. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the two times series have been constantly diverging in the past 8 months; while FXY keeps weakening (from 90 to 85), the US 10Y Treasury yield has dramatically fallen from 2% to 1.3%.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Another interesting divergence we have observed in the past year is with gold (in USD terms). While gold prices keep reaching new highs, with the XAU breaking above 1,600 in February and currently trading at highest level in 7 years, FXY has remained flat in the past 12 months oscillating around 85 (figure 4, left frame). This implies that the Japanese yen has been dramatically depreciating in gold terms, which is why investors have constantly questioned the yen’s status of safe haven.

Eventually, the yen has also been strongly co-moving with another asset that some investors judge as a hedge against poor macroeconomic environment and currency debasement: bitcoin. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that higher bitcoin prices have usually been associated with stronger Japanese yen.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Medium Term View on FXY

Overall, we are not convinced that the yen has lost its status of safe haven and we think that it could actually start to strengthen significantly in the coming weeks if the VIX keeps trading at high levels. In addition, the USD has been traders’ preferred hedge against COVID-19 in the past few weeks, but the yen has been strengthening against other popular crosses such as the AUD, CAD and EUR. Investors should not lose faith on the yen and we would expect the FXY to trend higher if price volatility remains elevated in the coming weeks.

