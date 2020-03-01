Good News Amid Virus Hysteria

There was good news amid the sea of red. New and pending home sales both came in far above expectations, completing the "perfect month" for the U.S. housing markets.

Not even the domestic-focused real estate sector could escape the contagion. REITs finished lower by 12.5%, a steeper one-week decline than that seen during any single week during the financial crisis.

Speculation and misinformation ran wild regarding the flu-like virus that has so far resulted in one fatality in the U.S., and despite a "major drop" in reported cases in China.

In a move reminiscent of what occurred during the 2014 Ebola scare, U.S. equity markets sold off sharply this week: Investors piled into safe-haven assets given uncertainty over the extent of the economic fallout from coronavirus.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

A virus in the viral age. Reminiscent of the Ebola scare in 2014, U.S. equity markets sold off sharply this week as investors piled into safe-haven assets as uncertainty over the extent of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak weighed heavily on market sentiment. The WHO and CDC, which infamously incorrectly forecast up to 1.4 million Ebola cases during the 2014 outbreak in which just 11 Americans were infected, again issued similarly dire warnings this week regarding COVID-19, setting into motion a self-reinforcing cycle of media-driven hysteria, rampant conspiracy theories, and investor panic that ultimately sent U.S. equity markets to their worst single week since the financial crisis over a dramatic five days that will likely be studied in behavioral finance and economics courses for decades to come.

Amid a seven-day losing streak after hitting record-highs as recently as last Wednesday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished the week lower by 11.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) shed more than 3,000 points on the week. Investors piled into safe-haven U.S. government bonds as the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) plunged by an astonishing 34 basis points to end the week at 1.13%, plowing through the previous 2016 historic closing low of 1.32%. After several weeks of outperformance, not even the domestic-focused real estate sector could escape the contagion as the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) finished lower by 12.5%, a steeper one-week decline than that seen during any single week during the financial crisis.

Speculation and misinformation ran wild regarding a flu-like virus that has so far killed one person in the United States, and this despite a "major drop" in reported cases in China, the illness' epicenter. The status of the outbreak can be tracked at Worldometer.com, which has reflected a significant leveling-off and slowdown in the rate of the outbreak this week. This is a sharp contrast from the "doomsday-like" media-driven narrative, coverage of which has been intensely politicized over the last two weeks. By comparison, through last week the "common flu" has killed an estimated 4,800 people and resulted in the hospitalization of 87,000 people according to the CDC. This week, Starbucks (SBUX) announced that it plans to reopen stores in China, citing a decline in new cases in China and "early signs of a recovery in the region.”

"Sell now, ask questions later" was the feel of the trading patterns this week. All of the major equity sector ETFs were lower by at least 9% on the week, dragged on the downside by a 16% plunge in the Energy (XLE) sector and a 14% dip from the Financials (XLF). Technology and domestic-focused sectors, including Commercial Real Estate (VNQ) and residential real estate, have been the relative outperformers so far this year. For context, REITs are coming off their second-best year of the decade in 2019, delivering a total return of nearly 29% as compared with the 31% total returns from the S&P 500.

Real Estate Earnings Wrap-Up

Real estate earnings season wrapped up this week with another three dozen REITs and real estate companies reporting results. Fourth-quarter earnings season for the REIT sector was generally better than expected, with roughly 45% of REITs beating prior guidance (above the 35% average beat-rate) while a solid 35% of REITs raised full-year guidance. The trends that dominated 2019 continued in the fourth quarter with the residential, industrial, and technology REIT sectors continuing to record strong growth while the retail sector continues to struggle. We'll analyze each of the major sectors over the next several weeks in our REIT Rankings series.

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap last quarter, owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis, REITs have been exceedingly conservative with their balance sheet management in the post-recession period. This diligent balance sheet management has positioned REITs exceedingly well relative to more highly leveraged private equity competitors in the event of a sustained slowdown in fundamentals or near-term dislocation. Debt as a percentage of the market value of assets accounts for less than 35% of the REITs' capital stack, down from an average of roughly 45% in the pre-recession period. EBITDA coverage ratios remain firmly above 4x, compared with the sub-3x average in the pre-crisis period.

One sector that has been relatively less prudent when it comes to balance sheet management has been the mall REIT sector, which we discussed this week in Mall REITs: Merger Madness. The bleeding continues for the long-struggling mall REIT sector. The space woefully underperformed the REIT average for a fourth straight year in 2019, and that pain has dragged into 2020. This week, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) plunged more than 37% after warning that it does not expect to meet some financial covenants this year, yet without making plans to cut their dividend despite the projected 130% AFFO payout ratio in 2020 based on guidance. Ironically, fellow low-productivity mall REIT Washington Prime (WPG) was the lone REIT in positive territory this week after slashing its dividend in half after reporting another weak quarter in 2019. Excluding Simon (SPG) and Taubman (TCO) - which have delivered steady albeit uninspiring results - average FFO growth dipped 12% in 2019 and is expected to plunge another 20% in 2020.

Residential REITs delivered another quarter of accelerating rent growth, and this was particularly so among those catering to the affordable housing segments, as highlighted this week by solid earnings results from single-family rental REIT American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). This week, we published Manufactured Housing: Find Shelter Amid Volatility. The most affordable housing option in most markets, regulatory impediments to housing supply growth have supported sector-leading NOI growth for MH REITs, which has averaged more than 6% since 2015. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital. Strong internal and external growth resulted in core FFO growth averaging 8.0% in 2019, the fourth straight year of over 8% growth.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another Strong Month For Housing Data

There was good news amid the sea of red: Lost in the market turmoil was the fact that last week was actually a pretty solid one for economic data. New and pending home sales both came in far above expectations, completing the "perfect month" for the U.S. housing markets that has included better-than-expected reports on all of the major housing data releases in February. New Home Sales blew past estimates in January, jumping 7.9% from last month to a 764,000 annualized rate, the best monthly rate since July 2007 and sales are higher by 18.5% from last year. Pending home sales, meanwhile, rose at a faster-than-expected rate in January, pushing the year-over-year growth rate to 5.7%.

The U.S. economy - and particularly the critical residential real estate market - enters a period of uncertainty on quite stable footing. The continued strength of the real estate industry - which helped to power the economy up the "wall of worry" last year - will be asked to shoulder even more of the burden of global economic growth in the early stages of 2020, and lower mortgage rates may be a sliver lining amid the virus hysteria. At 3.45%, the Freddie Mac 30-Year Mortgage Rate is roughly 90 basis points lower than the level in the same week last year, and recent movement in the 10-year Treasury yield suggests we'll eclipse the all-time record lows of 3.31% seen back in November 2012. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales.

The US Commerce Department reported Friday that personal incomes rose at a faster-than-expected rate in January as well. Personal incomes are higher by 4.0% from last year. Personal spending data came up shy of estimates in January, but remain higher by 4.5% from the same period last year. Heading into this period of virus-related uncertainty and market turmoil, the U.S. consumer has continued to show signs of resilience. The personal saving rate was 7.9% in January, up from 7.5% in December. Importantly, thanks in part to lower interest rates, the U.S. consumer balance sheet is literally as strong as it's ever been, as measured by the household debt service payments as a percent of disposable income. The record-low rate of 9.6% in 3Q19 compares with 13.2% in the quarter immediately before the prior recession.

Home price data via the S&P Case-Shiller and the FHFA Index was released on Tuesday morning. Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown signs reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates. The S&P Case-Shiller showed that national home prices rose by 3.8% in December, the fourth straight month of sequential acceleration following sixteen months of moderation. The 20-City Composite, meanwhile, rose by 2.8% from last year. Home price gains have been strongest in the lower price tiers outside of the major metropolitan markets.

After seeing home price appreciation outpace income growth from 2014 to 2018, disposable incomes have actually outpaced home price gains since early 2018. Of the various income measures, home price appreciation has tracked disposable personal income per capita growth most closely over the past three decades. By this measure, home prices have generally outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets, but home prices are not terribly out of line with overall income growth. Since 1995, home price appreciation has actually lagged nominal growth in personal income, suggesting that affordability issues may not be quite as significant as commonly believed - and lower mortgage rates certainly won't hurt either.

2020 Performance Check-Up

Through the first two months of 2020, REITs are now lower by roughly 6% compared with the 8% declines on the S&P 500. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as cell towers, manufactured housing and data center REITs top the charts so far this year. Homebuilders are now trading roughly flat this year following a nearly 20% sell-off over the past two weeks despite the otherwise strong housing data. At 1.13%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 80 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 210 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for 175,000 in job growth following last month's better-than-expected 225,000 print. Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 3.0%, down one-tenth of a percent from last month, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 3.6%. Construction spending data is released on Monday, and we'll see a flurry of PMI data throughout the week.

