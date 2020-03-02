NASDAQ-100 Is Still Up Since December, Has Not Yet Priced In A Potential Recession

We think there is more downside as the market has yet to price in recessionary risks with the recent move simply pulling back some of the recent exuberance.

In one of the worst weeks for stocks since the financial crisis, the NASDAQ-100 Index is still up ~1% from early December, less than 3-months ago.

The novel coronavirus 'COVID-19' outbreak is already a historic global event just over one month since first making headlines. The situation has resulted in significant confusion among investors attempting to make sense of the seriousness of the issues. On one hand, there is a recognition that the outbreak will eventually be contained even if the full extent and economic impact are unknown. Up until last week, even with a growing number of cases in China and the Hubei providence, the consensus was built around the notion that the outbreak was under control and simply a transitory disruption for what continued to be positive fundamentals and global growth momentum.

This confidence has been shattered as reports of an accelerating spread outside of China forced a reassessment of what was expected to be a quick containment. The S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) faced a major selloff this week and now down by 11% and 13% each from their respective highs. That being said, it's curious that QQQ despite the apparent market crash is still up from over 3 months. We argue that the deteriorating economic outlook suggests even more downside is necessary to more accurately reprice risks and lower global growth expectations.

(source: finviz.com)

Confidence Shattered

The confirmation that the coronavirus has indeed spread beyond China this weak and a bevy of companies guiding for a weak quarter imply the market needed to sell-off. The bearish case here is that conditions may evolve into a global recessionary environment beyond the public health crisis.

When we look at some of the key constituents of the NASDAQ-100, the declines in 2020 have been limited. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) are actually still up year to date. Over the past 3-months, only Intel Corp (INTC) and Facebook Inc (FB) are down among the top 6 holdings of QQQ as per the chart below. To be clear, each of these companies have corrected from their recent highs but the returns are hardly disastrous. QQQ as of the close on February 27th is up 0.67% over the past three months.





We think investors should not focus too much on the declines from the all-time high but place the returns in the context of the moves over the past year. If the market or a stock is up by a certain amount over a period based on data that is no longer valid, that entire move should be retracted.

The point we emphasize is that the positive results reported by companies during the last earnings season and optimistic forward outlook guidance have now been undermined given the ongoing situation.

There is also a consideration of valuation at the highs that pushed stocks to exceedingly overbought levels in early February. If stocks were expensive coming into 2020, they are still expensive now beyond any coronavirus implication. There is a case to be made that stocks need to go lower to more accurately incorporate a weaker macro outlook with overall risks tilted to the downside.

Thus far we've heard from several companies warning about the coronavirus impact, but a common theme is that no one has a timetable for when conditions will normalize. Apple Inc (AAPL) warned that fiscal Q2 results would be pressured by store closures in China and potential supply disruptions. Microsoft similarly suggested its fiscal Q3 earnings will be pressured by lower PC shipments this quarter. It's likely all companies across various sectors are facing some type of operational and financial pressure.

The market still needs to correct lower

Take a moment to imagine going back to early in December 2019 and someone with a magic crystal ball explained the world was set to face a viral epidemic that would impact 55 countries and infect over 80k people. At that point it would be nearly unbelievable to imagine QQQ, the index of the most important tech stocks in the world would be trading higher from that level. That's where we're at now just three months later.

Market sentiment coming into 2020 was built on significant optimism of a global growth renaissance and positive momentum following progress towards resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute. The events of recent weeks have now invalidated the bullish thesis and the market simply needs retrace gains going back further.

The slowdown in real economic data already observed in China and likely to be seen in other regions suggests growth pressures on the global economy. Rolling back the entire "U.S.-China Trade Deal" move from the lows September of 2019 would require QQQ to fall at least another 15% from here.

COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon

The more concerning metric today is the accelerating number of cases outside of China with new countries reporting their first infections daily. Today on February 28th, there are "hotspots" in various regions including 2,337 cases in South Korea, 655 cases in Italy, 388 cases in Iran and it’s become apparent government agencies are having difficultly in containing the spread.

(source: worldometers.info)

What we're seeing is that investors are having a difficult time reconciling the still relatively benign numbers with more subjective repercussions that require connecting the dots. The 2,790 deaths in China from the virus are indeed nearly immaterial compared to a population of 1.4 billion people. The problem is that fear itself is contagious and the impact on consumer sentiment and broader economic activity cannot be understated.

We think investors should look beyond metrics like the mortality rate or make comparisons to the common flu, and recognize that even a single case of an infected person may be enough to paralyze an entire country in terms of consumer spending habits, travel, and entertainment-related services. Until there is a vaccine, people around the world are simply going to change their daily routines in an attempt to avoid transmission. This implies lower economic activity globally affecting most companies.

Rising Recessionary Risks

The main concern here and bearish case for stocks is that the conditions could lead to a recessionary environment. What has been used to indicate a "strong economy" is backward-looking and is likely to move lower going forward. The process for a recessionary environment is in place:

Consumer confidence/ business sentiment pulls back

Labor market dynamics and hiring slows

Ongoing softness in industrial activity/ manufacturing intensifies

Outlook deteriorates

Service sectors are pressured

Corporate earnings deteriorate

Companies guide lower

Recession becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy

All of this is not even considering the possibility of a real disruption based on a pandemic in the United States with widespread business closures and self-quarantine measures. The underlying economic outlook and structural strength of the economy have deteriorated. Investors hoping for a FED rate cut should acknowledge the possibility that such a measure may have a limited impact to restore improve confidence and economic conditions. To the upside, a faster than expected global containment and recovery of global growth expectations are the bullish case for the stock.

(source: finviz.com)

Takeaway

If there has ever been a solid case to call for the end of the bull market, this black swan type of event that is the coronavirus global epidemic could be that catalyst. Recognizing that the broader stock market is still up compared to the large gains in 2019, we see risks as tilted to the downside suggesting a deeper selloff required to reset expectations. We get into a situation that if the market and QQQ bounces from here, it will appear odd to still have a positive gain year to date.

While it likely won't be a straight line lower, we see the December 2018 lows representing 20% more downside as a downside target in a bearish case scenario. Consider reducing risk from here on any bounce higher.

In our view, the market remains complacent on growing recessionary while tech stocks, in particular, remain aggressive valued based on exuberant expectations. We recommend investors increase their allocations to fixed-income targeting short and intermediate-duration funds to limit potential bond market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.