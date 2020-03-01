Ring Energy: Leverage Remains Concerning At Below $60 WTI Oil

At $60 WTI, leverage drops to around 2.5x EBITDAX, which still is higher than ideal but probably manageable.

Ring should be able to operate around neutral cash flow in 2020 at $50 WTI oil.

The estimated budget for new wells is $51 million. This looks to be below maintenance capex, resulting in an expectation for slight production declines in 2020 versus Q4 2019.

Ring Energy (REI) announced that its preliminary 2020 capital expenditure budget would be around $85 million to $90 million. Of that, $61 million is allocated towards D&C capex (including rod conversions), while $24 million would go towards non D&C capex, including infrastructure and non-operated capex.

Ring mentioned that its 2020 goals included operating within generated cash flow and providing annual production growth. It should be able to do the former, but production may decrease slightly compared to Q4 2019. This would still result in annual production growth, but 2019's production numbers are not entirely comparable since Ring's Wishbone acquisition production was only included from February onwards.

2020 Capex Plan

Ring is planning on focusing of the Northwest Shelf in 2020, with plans to drill and complete 18 new horizontal wells there (including 13 1-mile wells and 5 1.5 mile wells). It appears to be spending around $51 million on new wells (with around $10 million for rod conversions), which is less than the $80 million that I estimated that it would need to spend to maintain production levels.

My estimate included a mix of Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf wells though. Ring's Northwest Shelf type curve appears to result in around 20% more production (in BOE) per dollar spent in the first year, so focusing on the Northwest Shelf will lower the amount needed to maintain total production levels. The Northwest Shelf wells are less oily than the Central Basin Platform wells, so Ring's oil percentage is likely to decrease a bit.

Thus I am projecting that Ring will average around 11,200 BOEPD (86% oil) in 2019. This is around a 2% decrease in total production and around a 4% decrease in estimated oil production compared to Q4 2019.

Ring's 2020 Outlook

With 11,200 BOEPD (86% oil) in average production during 2020, Ring would generate around $174 million in revenue, assuming an average of $50 WTI oil during the year (around $2 higher than current strip), and a negative $2 oil differential. This scenario would result in a realized price of around $43 per BOE.

Ring's hedges have a floor of $50 WTI, so they do not have an effect in this scenario. The hedges do cover around 57% of Ring's projected 2020 oil production, so it does have a fair amount of protection should WTI oil prices average lower than $50.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 3,515,680 $48.00 $169 Natural Gas 3,433,920 $1.50 $5 Total Revenue $174

With a $85 million capital expenditure budget, Ring is projected to end up with $175 million in cash expenditures. This assumes that Ring averages $12 per BOE for production expenses, in-line with its expectations going forward.

Thus Ring would end up with around $1 million in negative cash flow in this scenario.

$ Million Production Expenses $49 Production Taxes $9 Cash G&A $15 Capital Expenditures $85 Cash Interest Expense $17 Total Cash Expenditures $175

At $55 WTI oil, Ring would generate around $15 million in positive cash flow in 2020 instead. At $45 WTI oil, Ring would end up with around $8 million in negative cash flow.

Leverage And Valuation

Ring had $366.5 million in outstanding borrowings under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2019, leaving it with a modest amount of liquidity given its $425 million borrowing base and the preference of credit facility lenders to have some availability for emergencies. Ring's 2020 budget appears designed to keep it operating at neutral or better cash flow and thus prevent its borrowings from getting higher. Ring needs upper $50s WTI oil in order to start reducing its debt by a noticeable amount though.

At $50 WTI oil, Ring's leverage is estimated at a fairly high 3.6x. At $1.43 per share, it would be valued at 4.6x EBITDAX.

At $60 WTI oil, Ring's leverage drops to around 2.5x, while its valuation (at $1.43 per share) would be 3.3x EBITDAX.

Thus even though Ring's share price has dropped considerably, I am avoiding it since it is priced for high-$50s or $60s WTI oil.

Conclusion

Ring Energy's leverage has become pretty high as a result of its Wishbone acquisition. Those Northwest Shelf assets appear to be stronger than its Central Basin Platform assets, but it is not able to develop the Northwest Shelf quickly at low-$50s or below oil. At $50 WTI oil in 2020 Ring is looking at slightly decreased production in 2020 along with very slightly negative cash flow.

Ring probably needs sustained $60+ WTI oil in order to make significant progress in reducing its leverage via a combination of production growth and debt reduction. Its share price appears to be still a bit too high right now, and in the current environment, I don't think it look interesting until it drops below $1. This would value it at around 3.5x EBITDAX at $55 WTI oil, which is noticeably higher than current strip, but also a reasonable price for longer-term expectations.

