Coronavirus Economic Impact On Global Economy

What we know about COVID-19 so far and why the markets could remain concerned for at least another few weeks.

Some companies will be impacted far more than others by both the fear of the disease (indirect) and actual consequences from exposure to China (direct).

Uncertainty is driving the markets lower and could continue until the disease is better understood and better preventative measures are in place.

Introduction

COVID-19 (the novel corona virus from China; will be referred to as CV hereafter) is spreading in a few countries outside of China now at an alarming rate but the numbers are still not staggering. However, the outbreaks in S. Korea, Italy and Iran have many health care officials concerned.

The number of confirmed cases in S. Korea jumped to 2,022 cases (13 deaths) on February 28 from 101 cases on February 18, 2020. The number of confirmed cases in Italy rose from 21 cases on February 20 th to 655 (17 deaths) on February 28, 2020 (almost doubling every day for the first four days). In Iran the number of cases stands at 245 (26 deaths), up from 22 cases on February 21 st.

These numbers seem very small compared to the number of cases and deaths from the common flu each year but are significant due to the veracity (fatality rate) and how infectious CV is turning out to be. The problem is that not enough is known yet to determine just how much damage the disease could cause if it is not contained. I’ll get more into the problems of understanding and stopping CV later.

Uncertainty

Investors around the world are waking up to what the economic fallout could become but still have no idea how to quantify potential losses. Economists estimate that CV could end up costing the global economy at $1 trillion with claims that it could go much higher. The higher figure comes in if the disease is not contained within the next few weeks (before the end of Q1).

The real problem is not in estimating lost sales directly related to the virus, but rather the ramifications of a break down in the supply chains of just about everything. Pivotal to understanding this dilemma is knowing which country makes what for whom and just how much inventory is already produced and moving through the supply chain. That leads us to the question: when do we start running out of what?

Already at least three auto manufacturing plants outside of China have closed down because of the unavailability of parts; one in S. Korea, one in Japan and another in Europe. There are likely to be many more in the coming weeks.

Airlines have suspended flights to and from China and the CDC has raised the red flag on travel to S. Korea, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Iran. I suspect that list to expand over the coming days and weeks as more cases of CV spring up. CDC has also advised travelers to NOT go on cruises in the Asia region.

China is involved in many supply chains and so is S. Korea. What most people do not understand is that 90% of exports from S. Korea and 62% from China are unfinished, or intermediate, goods required by other manufacturers around the globe. When the parts or other unfinished materials cannot be generated or shipped, the supply chain breaks down. S. Korea holds a commanding position in electronics and some types of semiconductors. China is much larger and is depended upon for both finished and unfinished products in so many industries it is hard to imagine. One big one is pharmaceuticals. There are estimates that as much as 90% of prescription drugs consumed in the U.S. are made in China. Some of those plants have been closed for more than a month. With the global supply chains running on just-in-time inventory levels we could start seeing shortages within weeks. That could be a huge indirect cost if people cannot get their meds and are unable to maintain their health. Some may not be able to work.

In other instances, clothing companies in other countries cannot fill orders because the materials (cloth and thread) are not being shipped out of China. GM unions have warned that plants in Michigan and Texas may not be able to maintain production due to a lack of parts. China now accounts for nearly a third of world GDP growth which means that when China sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold. China has much larger problems than mere sniffles.

Other economies around the globe that are highly dependent on exports to China will experience a measurable drop in GDP for at least the first quarter, and maybe well into the second. German GDP growth was zero in Q4 while France and Italy were negative. All three are likely to experience economic contraction in Q1 and probably in Q2. Japan exports to China are expected to be down by 7% with an even worse drop for S. Korea. Both those economies are susceptible to contraction, as well.

Q2 is at risk because, as supply chains run dry around the world, it will take weeks for everything to get up and running at full capacity and then there is the need to transport those goods. Here we must remember that the unfinished materials must first be produced and transported before the finished goods can be made. Then there is the issue of distribution to the end users or retailers. When (or should I say IF) CV is contained near the end of Q1, those economies that will flourish first are those that produce the raw materials and then those that produce the intermediate (unfinished materials). It may not be until the middle of the quarter before manufacturers that produce the finished products can begin to ramp up operations.

In other words, companies around the globe may start idling workers and factories temporarily in the next two weeks or so for want of parts and/or materials. If people are out of work and fearing for their jobs they will consume less. We are not just talking companies in Asia. We’re talking about companies in North America and Europe, too.

Then there is the direct impact that doesn’t take much imagination. All travel related companies could take a hit with cancellations and closing either to protect employees and customers or because of government requirements; airlines, trains, buses, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, car rentals. Retail outlets in large swaths of China and in parts of S. Korea, Italy and Iran have been forced to close. In the U.S., retailers import a lot of their products from China. Some say that 80% of Walmart suppliers are located in China. When the shelves at Walmart begin to empty you will know something is really wrong. I do not know if it will come to that, but it could be a good barometer that is easy to track. So far, I’m not seeing any space on my local Walmart shelves.

In the first two weeks of February, auto sales in China were down by 92% according to this Bloomberg article. Coal consumption is down by 40% compared to a year ago. Wall Street Journal quote: “Since then, home sales in China likely plunged by nearly 90% compared with a year earlier, according to Hong Kong-based property consultancy Centaline, as property developers closed sales centers across the country.”

I guess if people are quarantined, unable to go outside or ride any form of transportation it would make sense that they wouldn’t be buying cars or real estate.

How well the global economy can weather this natural disaster is anyone’s guess. It could be over by the end of March, it could continue on into April or it may be with us to stay (according to a panel of healthcare and disease control experts from the U.S. and Europe sponsored by the BBC).

Because of the uncertainty it is extremely difficult to quantify the potential impact.

Some Companies Being Impacted

The list is partial as it does not contain every company in each industry, only examples.

United Airlines (UAL) is down more than 31% off its high and the drop is probably not over.

Marriott (MAR) has lost 21% since its high set in January.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) is down 39% since mid-January.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) hit a 52-week high last week and was down 13% today.

Yum! Brands (YUM) has held up better than expected, especially with its being the leading fast food restaurant in China. McDonalds (MCD) is number 2 in China. I can only expect Q1 earnings will reflect lower sales.

Starbucks (SBUX) has fallen almost 14% since January 23 rd. The company closed many of its outlets in China.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) has fallen 29% in the last week. Fear that major concerts will be cancelled has just begun to sink in for investors.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also fell 20% in the last week.

Ford (F) is down 21% since February 4 th.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has fallen over 26% since January 8 th. The company has closed at least one plant in Japan due to its inability to obtain parts from China.

Industries at risk

Airlines are at risk because people may opt to travel less to reduce the risk of being infected. It only takes one passenger who is infected to put all others at risk since this is a very contagious disease.

Cruise Lines should be near the top of the avoid list after what happened on the Diamond Princess with 700 confirmed cases on the one ship alone and still counting. There are just so many ways for the disease to spread in a confined area like a ship. Air vents, railings, social interactions (especially meals), etc.

Hotels and conference centers could experience many cancellations out of fear if CV continues to spread.

Event coordinators and ticket sellers like Live Nation could also get hammered if CV begins to spread in the U.S. But the company has venues and operations internationally also, so even if CV is contained in the U.S. it could still be at risk. But if CV starts spreading in the U.S. look out! Stadiums and concert halls may be empty.

Fast food restaurants could also get hit if CV continues to spread because money and plastic can transfer the virus from person to person. Just think of the risk for the drive thru cashiers! And then think about all those customers with whom they have contact.

Car rental companies could tank if businesses and individuals decide not to travel as much for fear of contracting the disease.

Electronics manufacturers and retail outlets will be affected if CV continues to spread in S. Korea because so many the electronics components are made there.

Car manufacturers are close to being hit even harder the longer the supply chain is disrupted. This could get much worse in the next two weeks unless manufacturing in China gets back on track.

Oil and gas exploration companies are getting hurt by reduced demand from China and excess global supply. This situation could take a few more weeks before the worst is over. If CV spreads more and turns into a true pandemic, it could take much longer and get much worse.

On the Positive Side

U.S. healthcare companies could end up big winners, especially those that provide disposable supplies that will be used to protect hospital and medical staff. Medical masks have increase in price online by about 90% in the last few weeks. Both sales and profit margins could soar, especially for smaller suppliers and distributors.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) makes protective gear and clothing and is up 32% in the last week.

Alpha Pro Tech (APT) makes disposable protective apparel and has rocketed higher since January 17 th from $3.50 to $12.39 at the close (up 23.9% just today) and is up another 9.8% in after hours trading.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) was recommended by a friend (Mayascribe here on SA) because it can fill needs of initial evaluation of potential patients. The stock is up almost 17% after hours today.

Teleconferencing could get a big boost if the U.S. finds itself fighting the spread of CV.

Zoom Video Conferencing (OTC:ZOOM) has risen over 50% since January 28 th. This should be obvious since, if CV spreads in the U.S. and other developed countries, businesses will require employees to work from home but will still need to hold meetings. This is the opposite of travel as it is the alternative.

What we Know about COVID-10

Today, the CDC ( Center for Disease Control and Prevention) announced that we should “expect a wider spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and are preparing for a potential pandemic, though they remain unsure about how severe the health threat could be.”

Also out today from WHO ( World Health Organization) “it isn’t yet clear whether the coronavirus can be stopped from spreading further globally, as growing outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran heightened concerns.”

There are basically two potential outcomes: CV could be contained in the next few weeks from spreading further and the world economy could then begin to heal or, CV may not be contained and turn into a full fledged pandemic that infects as many as 70% of the world’s population.

Well, let’s hope it is door number one. If not, it could become personal since men are more likely to be infected than women, people over the age of 60 are more susceptible and those with pre-existing conditions have a higher fatality rate. I fit into all three categories. But, so far, I am not that worried. I still trust the U.S. healthcare system and my own common sense.

Here are some other interesting facts about CV that you may not already know.

The incubation period can be up to 27 days according to some studies out of China instead of the accepted 14-day period.

People can be contagious several days prior to showing symptoms.

People have been identified as infected without any noticeable symptoms, infected those around them. These are called asymptomatic cases. They have been considered few and far between but have been identified, nonetheless.

Some infected persons can be “ super spreaders” infecting dozens of others in a short time. Once person infected 40 people in S. Korea recently.

Nobody knows with any certainty what the R0 for CV is (average number of people each infected person will infect). It has been estimated at between 2.0 and 3.0 by different studies.

The fatality rate seemed to be falling but is surprisingly higher in Iran. The accepted rate is about 2%. The first 41 confirmed cases in China yielded 6 deaths, or 14.6%.

China’s capacity to handle all the people with symptoms was overwhelmed, especially in late January and early February. Many people were turned away from hospitals because symptoms were not severe and never tested. It is estimated that only about 20% of cases required hospitalization.

When Wuhan officials shut down public transportation and limited taxis in the City of over 11 million, many ill people could not get to hospitals. The mayor of Wuhan stated that as many as 5 million residents left the city before the lock down was in place.

Crematoriums in Wuhan have been working around the clock. In a phone conversation with one supervisory person at one crematorium, the worker said the number of bodies being processed was around 120 per day and five times normal since late January. Another worker from a different crematorium said there facility needed at least 100 body bags per day and they were working around the clock. There are 49 crematoriums in Wuhan. She also said that about 2 out of every 3 bodies come from residences rather than hospitals.

It is highly likely that those coming from residential locations are not being counted in the official death toll.

Therefore, it is conceivable that both the real number of cases and the deaths could be much higher than what are being officially reported.

The real worry is that China may decide to send workers back to factories too early. If it does, there could be a second, much stronger wave of infections spread across more of the country. More major cities could experience what Wuhan has. If the all clear sign is given too early, travel within the country will go back to normal and international travel could resume. That could raise the probability of the disease spreading. So, let’s hope China gets it right.

Conclusion

There are two things driving the market reactions so far: fear of continued spread and the implications of supply chain disruptions. Both are big question marks and the answers will not be known for several more weeks. The actual final impact really depends upon whether CV can be contained from spreading further or if it will become a global pandemic and another seasonal infection that must be dealt with every year, like the flu.

If CV continues to break containment, spreading in more countries around the globe I won’t want to own many stocks. Interest rates could fall further to support the economy and long bonds (U.S. Treasuries) could be the place to be. A 1% drop in a 10-year bond can result in about 9% appreciation.

If CV is contained in the next 2-3 weeks, then stocks will probably rebound, at least until Q1 results and guidance begin to come out in April. That’s when the reality of just how much damage has been done will begin to sink it for investors. It may be better than expected or worse. We just won’t know until we get there.

The stock market could be an interesting place to have money over the few weeks or months. Good luck to all!

