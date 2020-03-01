Victory Capital Holdings: Growth Opportunity

Assets under management grew to $151.8 billion at December 2019, from $17.9 billion at August 2013, more than doubling three times in six years.

This is a buy and hold trade for investors seeking underpriced growth: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR). The thesis of this article is that VCTR is a young and fast growing investment management firm that offers a ground-floor opportunity to participate in their growth. Statistics are calculated by the author; data is from VCTR and Yahoo Finance, and CNN Money.

Victory Capital Holdings is an investment manager selling advice and strategy to individual investors, institutions, and other financial intermediaries. They are diverse across their organization, with nine different investment approaches organized into unique autonomous franchises, with common operational, marketing, and technological support. Their customer base is 44% individual retail clients, and 56% institutional clients. They manage their own mutual funds, together with both rules-based and actively managed ETFs.

VCTR is relatively new, with an IPO (at $12.25) in January of 2018, after beginning as a management buy-out from KeyCorp in 2013. VCTR is still relatively small in the investment management world, even with $151.8 billion in assets under management (AUM). Many of its competitors, including Blackstone Group (BX), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), and BlackRock (BLK), are much larger, from ten to twenty times larger. VCTR also does not perform as well as many competitors. VCTR’s return on sales is about 14.1%, Noah Holdings (NOAH), BLK, BX, and TROW all earn above 25% on sales. VCTR earns about 14.5% on shareholders’ equity. BX, TROW, and AMP earn over 25% on equity.

Forecasting with only a few years’ data is difficult. VCTR plans to continue growth by acquisition, and those acquisitions are financed with stock, debt, and cash. Increasing the number of shares outstanding causes dilution of EPS, possibly depressing stock prices. Debt finance increases interest expense, putting downward pressure on EPS, again possibly depressing stock prices. On the other hand, to date VCTR’s acquisitions have added significantly to AUM, and to investment management fee income, increasing both profits and EPS, and enhancing stock prices.

With those cautions in mind, consider that the acquisition of USAA Asset Management, with its $140 billion AUM, was completed July 1, 2019, so its effect for a full year 2020 should be significantly greater than the 45% increase in earnings for 2019 over 2018. At the time of the acquisition, VCTR management guidance for 2019 was for a 40% earnings increase, and guidance for 2020 called for a 100% increase in earnings.

Two metrics reinforcing VCTR management’s prognostications are average revenue as a percent of AUM, and the coefficient of correlation between AUM and net income. For the years 2015 through 2018, VCTR revenue averaged about .68% (just over 2/3 of one percent) of AUM, based on year-end numbers. Revenue for 2018 by itself was about .78% of AUM. For 2019, revenue as a percent of AUM dropped to about .40%, again using year-end numbers. As the USAA acquisition was completed July 1, it seems reasonable that the full year 2020 should approach .80% revenue to AUM. With only four year’s data, the coefficient of correlation between AUM and net income is .926 (coefficient of determination, r2 = .857), so the two are highly correlated.

With 2020 revenue implied at about $1.2 billion, and net income of about $183 million (at 15.1% return on sales), the 2020 EPS should be about $2.24 per share, and the 2020 price target should be about $37 (P/E about 16.6). While not quite double 2019’s diluted $1.26 per share, this is certainly in line with management’s view.

For the longer term, were sales revenues to continue their 27.6% average annual growth rate, revenue for 2024 could top $2.1 billion, and the stock for 2024 could be in the vicinity of $48 per share. (P/E 16.6, return on sales 15.3%.)

The note of caution for VCTR stock is the Schwab acquisition of USAA’s Investment Management Company, also agreed to in July of 2019. VCTR bought USAA Asset Management. Asset Management operates USAA’s mutual funds and other products, whereas Investment Management is the default broker for USAA clients. USAA expects the Schwab deal to close, and the client brokerage accounts to transition to Schwab, by mid-year 2020. This includes about one million brokerage accounts, including about 750 thousand that are self-directed. The effect of this transaction on VCTR is unclear. VCTR guidance remains unchanged, and VCTR reported through 2019 that the USAA integration was proceeding on schedule.

The story of this stock is rapid growth by acquisition and internal growth. If VCTR maintains their current 27.6% growth rate, revenue should triple by 2024, and ceteris paribus, EPS should do at least the same. This article makes the case that VCTR is a young and fast growing investment management firm offering a ground-floor opportunity to participate in their growth, their significant expected improvements in profitability, and future stock price in the vicinity of $37 per share for 2020, and possibly $48 per share by 2024.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security, and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should always conduct their own diligent research and/or seek expert advice.