WEAT: Wheat Is Likely To Continue To Decline Further

Fundamentally, at least, we can not say that wheat is cheap at the moment.

The Russian ruble is depreciating, which is a negative factor for the wheat market.

Despite the recent correction, technically the wheat market is still overbought.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

Despite the recent correction, the current wheat futures price is still well above its seasonal five-year high. So, technically, now the wheat market is still overbought.

Correlations

Wheat correlates with soybeans and corn in a standard way at the moment:

But, the correlation between wheat and oil is now stronger than usual. This is the result of the overall impact on commodity markets of the coronavirus epidemic.

Impact of the Black Sea Region

In recent years, the US share in the global wheat market has declined significantly. But the role of Russia and Ukraine has increased:

Export Sales Market Share U.S. vs Black Sea Region (Ukraine and Russia)

Source

Accordingly, the exchange rates of these countries began to have a significant impact on the world price of wheat. In particular, there is the long-term relationship between the russian ruble and the price of wheat futures:

Now the ruble is depreciating, which is another negative factor for the wheat market:

Source: Thomson Reuters

Supply and Demand

The USDA forecast, published on February 11, did not make critical changes in the supply and demand structure of the wheat market. According to the USDA, the estimated global wheat ending stocks in 19/20 will amount to 288.03 million tons (-0.05 million tons). Accordingly, the expected surplus for this market has not changed much:

Supply and Demand

In the wheat market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long-run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the nearby wheat futures.

According to the latest USDA data, the stock-to-use ratio for the global wheat market will exceed 38% in the current marketing year. And from this point of view, the current price of wheat futures is overvalued:

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the U.S. market, one can say that the price of wheat is close to the balanced level:

Funds

Interesting enough, the money managers were actively buying wheat last week. As a result, their net-long increased by 18.775 (+41%) contracts amounting to 64.715 lots:

At the same time, the actual size of the money managers' net long position in this market is very close to the multi-year maximum. Therefore, it is hard to expect the money managers will continue to actively buy wheat.

Bottom line

To summarize, I think that the WEAT ETF has a good chance of further decline. Based on the technical analysis, I think that by the end of April, the ETF price will drop to $5.2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.