Forget Fear, Focus On The Income

Fear. It is one of those unavoidable human emotions. It appeals to our most primitive instincts and a "fight or flight" response. It is caused by the perception of danger and it can cause measurable physiological changes such as faster breathing, an accelerated heart-rate. It can literally keep you awake and produce that "butterflies in your stomach" feeling among other symptoms.

In many situations, fear can be very beneficial. Fear often causes us to avoid danger. On the other hand, it can cause us to react without thinking rationally. When it comes to investments, every action should be taken with a good amount of analysis and careful consideration. Decisions made in haste are going to be wrong more often than not.

We learn from behavioral finance theory that fear feeds our natural behavioral tendency for loss aversion. Loss aversion is when investors focus much more on avoiding short term losses than on staying the course to achieve long term gains. We also have behavioral biases for overconfidence and self-attribution that appear clearly in long term bull markets. Bubbles usually emerge toward the ends of such markets. Investors riding the wave feel overconfident about their abilities. They usually attribute the ability of picking winners floated by the stock market bubble to their own superior investment skills. Here at HDO we seek to protect ourselves and our subscribers from the excesses of these behavioral finance biases.

When it comes to stocks, we love to see green as much as the next person, but the reality is that corrections are common. Stocks don't go anywhere in a straight line. We have observed in early January that the risks of a market correction had increased. It is difficult to predict what might set off a correction or when, but there are clear indications that the market is overvalued.

The last time we had a correction was the last quarter of 2018.

Halfway through the correction, on November 15, we wrote in a note to members, encouraging them to hold and not panic:

As a reminder, market corrections do not last long with the downtrend lasting about 4 months on average. They are usually followed by a swift and sharp recovery, or uptrend. It usually takes another 4 months of uptrend for the markets to fully recover and get back to the previous highs. So after a period of 8 months from the start of the correction period, stocks tend to get back to the level they were at before the correction has started."

More about "Market Corrections"

They should only matter for short-term traders, and not long-term investors.

In most market corrections, there is a sharp V shaped recovery, with very little bottom-building or retracing.

A stock market correction is often a great time to pick up high-quality companies at an attractive valuation.

Sure enough, the market (and our portfolio) bottomed in December and went on to fully recover by March 2019.

Investors who let their decisions be ruled by fear might have sold in December. On the chart, you can see that the drop was somewhat controlled until the last half of December. The last two weeks of the correction was the fastest drop.

Those who sold during that drop have realized large losses that they would be unable to recover. Just a week later, the recovery was well underway. If they re-entered the market then, this signifies that they had sold low and would have bought back at a higher price. Those realized losses are permanent and can never recovered.

We were prepared for a correction, we had raised 15-20% cash and maintained our defensive positions with 35-40% invested in fixed-income. We did not panic. We are invested in quality companies that provide us with a high level of income.

Whether the coronavirus fears subside, or whether some other events come up, our income flow remains strong. This income keeps flowing even if the market continues to fluctuate up or down.

While some are worried about the fall, and make decisions to realize losses out of fear, we are confident that we can land softly.

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels

Coronavirus

We are very aware of the reality that a deadly outbreak of a virus could have real and lasting economic implications for the entire world. While we do not wish to play down the real human tragedy for those infected in China, it is important to keep the coronavirus in perspective.

As of today, medical experts simply have not determined how deadly the virus is. Determining how deadly a virus is can be problematic for a number of reasons. First, we don't know how accurate the confirmed cases are. Anyone sick enough to die is going to be recorded as a confirmed case, yet there could be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people who had the virus and were never tested. We know, that among some portion of people the symptoms are very mild, while for others it can be deadly. To date, 81,191 people are confirmed to have been infected- of that 2,768 have died and 30,311 have recovered. For the past week, the number of recovered people has exceeded the number of new cases each day.

Source: John's Hopkins

Yet signs of spreading into countries beyond China have stoked fears that the virus will spread throughout the world. It might. It is important to recognize that the economic impact has primarily been caused by the containment efforts.

This is not the first virus to spread, and it will not be the last. In the past, we have witnessed outbreaks of the Swine Flu, West Nile Virus, SARS, Ebola and more. Fortunately, the international medical infrastructure and communication has improved.

Some have suggested that the virus will become a new annual strain along the lines of the cold and flu, precisely because it is not severe for much of the population. Every year in the US, 10-45 million people get influenza. Out of this number, 12,000-60,000 people die.

Download: CDC: Flu Burden Power Point Presentation [PPT - 1MB]

We can't say how severe coronavirus might be down the road, it might be more or less deadly than the average influenza outbreak. Nobody else knows either.

An investor who makes decisions about what "might" happen in the worst-case-scenario will find that they will never be invested. There is always some black swan that could come along. There is no particular reason why a completely different virus couldn't pop up in the US tomorrow, and possibly be substantially worse.

We cannot make our decisions based on our imagination of the worst-case scenario, we have to make our decisions based on the data that we have available right now. History has shown that those investors who react to the headline fears and sell their investments at losses will perform worse than those who hold through the correction.

Focus on the Income

We have discussed our Income Method before, which relies on the basic premise that it is easier for us to predict dividends than it is to predict what the share price will be next month.

By building up a healthy stream of income, that is 9-10% of your portfolio per year, you do not have to worry about needing to sell when the market is running in fear from imagined dangers.

Dividend cuts are frequently predictable in advance and we do our best to inform investors when we see a dividend at risk. For example, many authors and commenters on Seeking Alpha were warning that Macerich (MAC) was at high risk of a dividend cut as their yield has climbed to over 13.5%. Yet MAC just declared their next dividend on January 31st, at $0.75, just as we predicted. When we analyze MAC's financials and outlook, there is no material risk to the dividend. That the market continues to price it so low is an incredible opportunity to lock-in a high yield.

Whatever fears the market produces, we can be confident that we have a good outlook on what our income will be. If we need cash, it is deposited every month as our dividends come in at varying times.

Income That Can Weather Any Storm

Here is how we ensure our portfolio can weather any storm:

A base of 35-40% fixed income. These picks are higher up the corporate structure so their dividends/interest payments are much safer than common equity dividends. We can count on this base to smooth out any volatility in our portfolio. This includes preferred shares, bonds, baby bonds and reliable bond funds like PIMCO's Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). Our preferred portfolio includes 49 picks, currently yielding over 7%. Long-time followers will remember we bought a lot of them in early 2019 when fixed-income was very undervalued. We continue to dig deep for picks and can still find them like Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Cumulative Preferred Units (CEQP.PR), currently yielding 9%. A core portfolio of reliable dividend payers like EPR Properties (EPR) yielding over 6% with a growing dividend. Counter-cyclical picks like Annaly Capital (NLY) or AGNC (AGNC), both yielding over 10% and both tend to go in the opposite direction of the general market. If a bear market comes about unexpectedly, we can count on NLY and AGNC to be raising their dividend. These are some of the most recession resilient high yielders you can find. Long-term value picks. These are investments in sectors that are out of favor with the market and are trading at deep value prices. Our mall and energy picks fall into this category. These picks tend to have very high-dividends, and more price volatility. We can hold with confidence due to the greater stability of the rest of our portfolio, and our assessment of the underlying fundamentals. These picks pay high dividends and provide a very high chance of large capital gains. Yet being out of favor they can have extreme volatility. These picks are often favorites for discussion due to their high-yields, but it is important to remember how volatile they can be and ensure that you have a solid base of picks from the other categories.

We have found that it has served us very well to construct a very diverse portfolio that is diversified by sector, that has measured exposure to individual investments, and that is invested across styles. Last but not least, we focus on what we perceive as the most overlooked issue by the investment community- position in the capital structure from equity to preferred shares to bonds. It is with this kind of approach that we can assemble a portfolio that provides us with a solid stream of reliable and recurrent income.

Conclusion

Our model portfolio has an objective to produce sustainable income at low price valuations. This is a managed portfolio, available to our members, which includes buy and sell alerts based on market and economic conditions.

While the some may have realized losses by selling, either because they need the cash or because they are afraid of more downside, we can continue to hold.

Better yet, when blood flows in the streets, we will have the cash available to buy. Not only due to what appears to have been a well-timed call to raise cash. It is because we remain well invested into high yield stocks that we regularly have cash flowing into our accounts in the form of dividends. This is the value of income investing. It is better not to be fooled by the recent respite in the markets. Fears could escalate any time regarding Coronavirus or regarding any other events such as increased tensions in the Middle East or similar.

If we hit another bump, it is not the time to be selling anything at a loss. It would actually be the time to be hunting for bargains. If we are in a market correction, the longer the correction goes on, the more bargains we will find. For that reason, we recommend that investors avoid the temptation to "back up the truck".

If fears re-emerge, we have our shopping list for high dividend stocks to boost income in hand, and we recommend opportunities to our members as they come into our buy range. We encourage starting with small positions and building up slowly until it is clear that the market has turned around.

Remember, do not let fear determine your decisions. Focus on the fundamentals, ensure you are investing in companies at a good price - even if it is not necessarily the bottom - and keep growing your income stream. Since almost everything goes down during a correction, this is a fantastic time to survey your portfolio and take note of what sectors and what types of investments you would like to add, so that when they reach a good price, you can pick them up. Red in the market is an opportunity to buy, not a reason to sell provided you know which high dividend stocks you buy based on the market and economic cycles.

