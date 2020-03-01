Facebook: Thesis Remain Despite Market Correction

Introduction

Since my last article on Facebook about a month ago, the company reported its Q4 and 2019 full-year performance. Despite another strong quarter on both top and bottom lines as well as continued user growth, the company traded down due to concerns over decelerating revenue growth and rising expenses. In addition, the incidences of COVID-19 starting to spread globally and spooked fears of a possible pandemic. As a result, the global stock markets tanked to the worst week since the global financial crisis. Facebook’s shares were not spared as well, and their shares dropped by over 10% in the week.

Despite fears of its rising expenses and the overall market uncertainty, I remain extremely bullish on Facebook and believe that the company’s strategy to monetize both Instagram and WhatsApp is well-thought-out. I intend to continue to add to my position in Facebook the intent of holding it long-term.

Q4 2019 Recap

Facebook reported another strong quarter with Q4 revenue up 25% and full-year revenue up 27%. Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) were up 9% to 1.66B and Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) grew 8% to 2.50B. Family daily active people (“DAP”) grew 11% to 2.26B while Family monthly active people (“MAP”) were up 9% to 2.89B. Cash and equivalents on hand remain strong at $54.86B.

The number of ad impressions increased by 31% which was driven by Facebook New Feed, Instagram Stories, and Instagram Feed. However, the average price per ad decreased by 5%. This was attributed to the ongoing mix shift towards ads on Stories and in geographies that monetize at lower rates.

The one metric that spooked investors were the ballooning costs and expenses, which tallied at 50% higher for the full year. This was due to reasons such as increased R&D costs on investments in core products and new innovations such as Augmented Reality (“AR) and Virtual Reality (“VR”). There was also a one-off legal fee incurred for the quarter. Headcounts also grew 26% for the full year which resulted in higher payroll.

Stories Increasing Adoption

In my last article, I wrote about how the company helping more customers migrate to mobile ads more seamlessly. For instance, there are automatic default templates that convert feed advertisements into Stories format as well as customizable templates, which help customers save time and resources.

Such efforts are clearly paying up with the company announcing that 4M advertisers are now using Stories across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. This was up from 2M advertisers a year ago. In its last earnings call, the company also quoted the example of Bombas, a sock and apparel company, using Instagram Stories to show people wearing their socks while ice skating and gift wrapping. As a result, they saw a 60% increase in purchases from people under 35.

Such examples of Stories increasing adoption and how small businesses can utilize Stories Ads are important as the company is currently facing a lower revenue mix due to the transition of ads on Stories.

Commerce and Payments Efforts Ongoing

The company also gave further updates to its commerce and payment efforts. Making its platform easily accessible to commerce and having a seamless payment experience will enable more users to use the company’s platform to purchase stuff, which will, in turn, encourages more businesses to advertise on the company suite of products, which is their core business.

On the commerce front, the company is still proceeding slowly on Instagram Checkout, to get it right and grow slowly so users and advertisers and all benefits over the long-term. There are currently hundreds of businesses experimenting with this feature and the company’s near-term focus is to ensure the entire user experience is right before going deeper and broader.

The company believes that this would enable small and growing businesses such as Bombas, the same access to tools that previously only the biggest firms can access. Firms with deeper pockets can purchase National TV airtime and large billboards but a small business does not have this luxury. As such the company believes that their commerce initiatives will enable small businesses to thrive and benefit most from targeted ads.

In addition, Marketplace is also gaining much momentum and popularity in people who want to buy and sell used goods. It is used by hundreds of millions of people every month and the company has rolled out ads in Marketplace, which means advertisers can extend their News Feed ads to Marketplace.

On the payment side, the company recently announced the launch of Facebook Pay. This program enables a user to pay for something in any of their apps and the user only needs to enter their credit card details once which creates a frictionless checkout experience across the other apps. Again, this enables the overall commerce experience to be more seamless. WhatsApp Pay is also expected to launch this year to enable users to send payment or conduct a business transaction via the app. Given that WhatsApp recently reached 2B users globally and is still largely unmonetized, there is a huge potential for the company here.

In the longer term, the company is also working on cross borders payments with the Libra foundation on creating a cryptocurrency and a digital wallet. Overall, Facebook also hopes that its efforts will enable small businesses to get access to payments.

Headwinds

In my opinion, there are several short-term headwinds that the company is currently facing. Firstly, the company has given guidance that revenue will continue to decelerate by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage point as compared to the Q4 growth rate. The factors for this deceleration include the maturity of the business, mobile operating systems and browser providers making product changes and plans that limit ad targeting.

Secondly, as briefly mentioned, the threat of COVID-19 spreading globally has led to stock market tanking for several sessions in a row, to make it the worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Lastly, the rise of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Presidential Primary race may have also contributed to the recent stock market correction. In any case, Bernie has previously been one of the several Democratic candidates to call for a breakup of the company. In my opinion, a breakup would be disastrous for the company given the many efforts to create synergy among the various apps.

Conclusion

Despite the various headwinds, I remain extremely bullish on Facebook’s prospects. The company has a proven track record in recovering from the Cambridge Analytica Scandal and the biggest single-day loss in market value by any US company.

While the unfortunate COVID-19 situation is ongoing and creates several uncertainties, I believe that Facebook is well-positioned than most companies to overcome the worst-case scenarios. This is because they have very limited exposure in China except for Oculus VR devices. Also, the company profits from more people using their apps and you can certainly argue that screen time will be encouraged by an outbreak, with people canceling travel plans and staying home.

While they are still very much dependent on overall economic growth as an advertising company, they have shown that their platforms can be successful for small businesses with very targeted ads. In the case of a recession, big companies will also likely cut down their advertising budget and more likely to pivot away from national airtime and billboards to digital ads. The company also has a strong balance sheet with $54B in cash and equivalents, which should hold the company in good stead.

I hold a medium-sized position on Facebook and intend to hold my position for the long term. I specialize in covering tech and biotech firms. Readers who are interested are welcome to follow me to read and comment on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.