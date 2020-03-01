New Senior: Brutal Decline Might Make Management Look For A Sale

Their 2020 guidance suggests the dividend can be maintained but we think the numbers are optimistic.

When we last covered New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) we forecast a dividend cut and were amused by sheer difference between actual capital expenditures and "routine" capital expenditures. We left with the conclusion:

If the company can get the same cap rate on its entire portfolio as it did on the partial asset sale, there is some serious upside here. In the absence of a complete sale though, please prepare for another dividend cut within 12 months. The FAD metric is barely covering the dividend today and post the Q1-2020 transaction even that will fall short of the dividend unless the company starts using zero dollars in its "routine" capital expenditures category. Real cash flow is terrible and we wish the longs Godspeed on this.

SNR announced its results for the quarter and the full year ending 2019. They maintained their dividend. We have reviewed the numbers and give you our opinion on them.

Q4-2019

SNR's year over year numbers for Q4-2019 were rather weak from a net operating income (NOI) prespective.

This has been driven by weak occupancy which is the current case with all managed senior housing properties.

Revenues have been weak and expenses have risen rapidly, compressing the NOI margin.

We saw a similar trend in the assisted living and memory care segments where NOI margin fell from already low levels.

Despite these headwinds, SNR exceeded our estimates for their funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO). The reason for this was that we expected managed housing to actually do even worse based on numbers from other stalwarts like Ventas Inc (VTR).

2020 Guidance

SNR guided for an AFFO of 69 cents (midpoint) for 2020. At first blush this comfortably covers the dividend of 56 cents.

There are however, lots of adjustments that go into this number. Baseline FFO is just projected to be 42 cents. We have no issues with companies making such adjustments, we just believe that need to be modest in relation to the actual FFO. We also believe that a company like SNR which is repeatedly financing and refinancing mortgages, should not amortize deferred financing costs.

AFFO to FAD

Removing routine capital expenditures from AFFO gives us the funds available for distribution or FAD.

For 2019, this came at 54 cents, a shade above the 52 cent dividend rate. Considering the AFFO guidance for 2020, we expect SNR's FAD to be in the same range. That said, there is a tremendous difference in the routine capital expenditures and actual capital expenditures.

Capital Expenditures For our Managed IL Properties and Other Properties segments, we anticipate that capital expenditures will be funded through operating cash flows from the Managed IL Properties. Capital expenditures, net of insurance proceeds for the Managed IL Properties and Other properties segments were $19.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Interestingly, this amount which was shown in the presentations in previous quarters, can only be found in the 10-K now. SNR continues to spend massive amounts of capex beyond what it considers routine. This has not translated into revenue growth either. It is hard for us not to consider this routine or maintenance.

Dividend safety

The dividend is definitely not covered on a pure cash flow basis. However, as SNR defines FAD, it is covered. Based on that, we think they will likely maintain the dividend for this year, if (and that is a big if) they can stabilize their properties. They are guiding for a rather flat NOI in 2020 and that seems to be the part that is hard to believe. As a comparison, VTR is guiding for up to a 9% decline in NOI in 2020 on its SHOP assets. SNR's inferior portfolio will struggle to deliver a +1/-1 percentage change. We assess the overall risk of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as below.

Conclusion

The fair value of SNR's assets (after deducting debt) likely is signficantly higher than what SNR trades for. The stock has come down since our last report as well.

Based on this information, we are upgrading this to a neutral view. The key risks for shorts is that the company does a sale and that would likely fetch at least $9.00/share based on asset sales carried out to date. The company also has internalized management and that makes a sale more likely. We would stay on the side on this one and look to buy under $5.50/share for a trade.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

