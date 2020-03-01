Fidelity National Financial: A 'DGI Versus Values' Conversation

F&G should benefit as well as it opens channels for distribution of its annuity solutions and life insurance products and channels for cross-selling in the Fidelity network.

The transaction is intended to diversify Fidelity National's revenue stream, will be immediately accretive to earnings and will allow Fidelity to capitalize on Blackstone management of its investment portfolio.

Earlier in February, Fidelity National announced it intended to acquire FGL Holdings. F&G provides annuities and life insurance products whereas Fidelity National's traditional business model focuses on title insurance.

Fidelity National's latest acquisition may provide my investment club GRAVY but it may not fit with our values. GRAVY is our specific DGI criteria - “GR”owth “A”bility, "V"alue & "Y"ield.

The investment thesis on Fidelity National Financial (FNF) for my investment club could be impacted by its recent announcement to acquire FGL Holdings (FG).

In 2016, my investment club shifted our portfolio strategy to focus on building income. In 2017, we defined and adopted a custom DGI (dividend growth investing) methodology. GRAVY is the acronym for our specific criteria for dividend-growing companies - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

Despite its inconsistent history of dividend payments and growth, Fidelity National Financial caught our attention in 2017. After establishing there, indeed, was GRAVY, we invested in October.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National operates throughout the United States and Canada as a title insurance and escrow services provider. Through a 79% investment stake in ServiceLink, it also provides centralized settlement services. It lays claim to over 33% of the title insurance market and holds either the #1 or #2 spot in 39 states.

The company initiated dividend payments in December 2005. Because it was negatively impacted by drops in the domestic real estate market in 2008 and 2011, the company responded accordingly and cut its dividend. But, by 2014, when the real estate market dipped, Fidelity National no longer stumbled.

Source: Author-created from company data and MBA archives

Since its last cut in 2011 to $0.48 annually, the company has increased its dividend rate ten times and now pays $1.32 annually. The dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.8%. Double-digit dividend growth in six of the past eight years is hard to ignore. Furthermore, Fidelity National's payout ratio has not topped 50% in over five years. It is currently less than 40%. Source

FGL Holdings

FGL Holdings is a holding company for the F&G family of insurance companies. F&G provides annuities and life insurance products. In 1998, the insurer issued its first FIA (fixed indexed annuity) and became a successful pioneer in that market.

In the next two decades, the company was acquired several times. In 2001, Old Mutual acquired F&G. Ten years later, HRG Group purchased the company. In 2017, CF Corporation acquired it. On February 7, 2020, Fidelity National announced its intent to acquire FGL Holdings for approximately $2.7 billion.

FGL Holdings now ranks in the top five FIA writers. It provides annuity solutions and universal life products to approximately 700,000 customers.

FGL Holdings reported fourth quarter and full-year results on February 26, 2020. In 2019, FIA sales increased 23.5% from $2.28 billion in 2018 to $2.82 billion in 2019. Total annuity sales increased 16.3% from $3.35 billion in 2018 to $3.89 billion in 2019. For all products, total sales increased 21.5% from $3.56 billion in 2018 to $4.33 billion in 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders in 2019 was $476 million compared to a net loss of $16 million in 2018.

Book value improved 394% from $2.19 in 2018 to $10.81 in 2019. Book value excluding AOCI (accumulated other comprehensive income) improved 33% from $6.43 in 2018 to $8.56 in 2019.

Fidelity National 2019 Full Year Results

Fidelity National reported fourth quarter and full-year results on February 13, 2020. Revenue increased 11.5% from $7.59 billion in 2018 to $8.47 billion in 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings attributable to FNF in 2018 were $2.70 per share and increased 25.6% to $3.39 in 2019.

In 2019, Fidelity National opened more orders, both direct and commercial, than in 2018. For the year, the company set a total commercial revenue record when compared to the years since it began tracking the figure in 2015. Fees per file, on the other hand, declined in the last half of 2019 when compared to 2018. Source

Looking Forward

In the fourth quarter earnings call, Fidelity National was somewhat optimistic about the near-term outlook.

We expect mortgage originations to remain strong through the first half of the year and then begin to moderate through the remainder of 2020.

But, it was a longer-term view that motivated the insurer to consider expansion. Diversification of its revenue stream is Fidelity National's primary attraction to FGL Holdings.

Importantly, we expect F&G to reduce the risk and volatility inherent in our title operations by providing a counterbalance to FNF's earnings sensitivity to mortgage interest rates while offering significant and immediate earnings accretion. Ideally -- additionally, we are excited with F&G's very attractive growth outlook as the retirement and insurance businesses benefiting from an aging demographic and accommodated government policy which are driving robust demand for their products. (emphasis added)

Source

The acquisition will be funded with a combination of cash and Fidelity National common stock. Fidelity already owned 7.9% of F&G's outstanding ordinary shares and all of its Series B Preferred shares. It will acquire all of F&G's Series A Preferred shares held by Blackstone (BX). Shareholders of F&G's common shares will have the option of receiving either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 of a share of FNF common stock per share of F&G stock. Fidelity expects to pay for approximately 60% of the transaction in cash and plans to issue approximately 24 million common shares, or 40% of the transaction, to F&G shareholders. At year-end 2019, Fidelity National had $5.8 billion in its investment portfolio of which $1.4 billion was in cash. Fixed maturity and preferred securities totaling $2.5 billion, equity securities totaling $800 million and short-term and other investments of $1.1 billion comprise the remaining $4.4 billion.

The transaction is not expected to negatively impact the company's capital allocation strategy. Rather, Fidelity expects the addition to reinforce its commitment to the creation of “meaningful long-term value for our shareholders through a thoughtful capital allocation strategy focused on dividends, share repurchases, debt pay-down and further investments in our business segments”.

We expect the transaction to be more than 20% accretive on a pro forma basis to FNF's 2021 earnings and 10% accretive on a pro forma basis to FNF's 2020 earnings, assuming the transaction closes by June 30, 2020.

In late October 2019, Fidelity National increased its dividend to $0.33 per share quarterly from the previous rate of $0.31 quarterly. The acquisition of F&G and additional issuance of shares will not change anything in this regard immediately.

We have no plans to alter our current dividend policy and as a reminder during the fourth quarter, we raised our quarterly dividend 6.5%, to $0.33 per share which used $90 million in available holding company cash. With the addition of F&G's earnings and cash flow, we would expect to increase our dividend over time.

The company had been actively repurchasing shares. In the fourth quarter, it bought back 80,000 shares. And for the year, it repurchased 2.1 million shares. Approximately 22.2 million shares remain available to repurchase on the company's current authorization. Prior to the acquisition, Fidelity National's outstanding share count is approximately 278 million.

So we're precluded from repurchasing shares at this particular time, but as soon as the window opens, we intend to go back in and start our normal daily stock repurchase plans or repurchase program.

Fidelity's debt obligations at year-end were $838 million. Its debt-to-total-capital ratio is 12.8%.

Fidelity will not be the only benefactor in the acquisition. The transaction is expected to “accelerate F&G's ratings upgrades”. Ratings upgrades are essential to opening channels with broker-dealers and banks for the distribution of its annuity solutions and insurance products. Fidelity also anticipates there will be opportunities to cross-sell F&G products in its own bank network.

F&G executives and senior management are slated to continue in their current positions. This team brings a “unique, deep relationship with Blackstone”. Blackstone manages the majority of F&G's investment portfolio This, alone, differentiates the insurer from other competitors. The company's investments with Blackstone currently yield approximately 4.5%. Though the FNF/F&G transaction is not expected to close until the third quarter of 2020, Fidelity plans to immediately capitalize on this opportunity.

Part of our plan is to take some of this free cash we have sitting at FNF that we just leave in money market funds and so on, and free up some of that, and let Chris work with it with Blackstone.

As well, Fidelity intends to place a greater focus on growing its assets under management total as compared to focusing solely on earnings.

Our goal is to double the assets under management in five years. If that were to happen, we're probably going to be at 50/50 [FNF/F&G] company-earnings-wise. But, that's really our -- that's our primary focus is to keep growing assets under management.

The Takeaway

The market reacted quite cautiously to the threat of the coronavirus this week – the worst since 2008. I'd be remiss to even try to attempt predictions on the subject regarding longevity or further impact.

However, as investors turn their attention to companies such as Clorox (CLX) or 3M (MMM) in reaction, it does seem such a threat could also motivate the appropriate demographic groups to address/reset/align their financial goals and needs. Thus, annuities and life insurance sales may see an uptick in interest. F&G has a basket of FIA solutions, as well as other annuity solutions, to employ as retirement tools. Source

And, yet, I don't intend to recommend my investment club invest based solely on the assumption we could profit from the impact of the coronavirus. Rather, the members of my club will have to decide if these new lines of business provided by F&G to Fidelity National align with our long-term values.

Personally, I can't hear the word “annuity” without the commercial from Fisher Investments (IAFEX) (ILESX) (IUSCX) stating “I would die and go to he** before I would sell an annuity” echoing in my mind. I'm not saying Ken Fisher is wholly correct. I'm just recognizing the power of advertising and how it can impact one's thought processes. There are a host of articles and tips freely accessible online to aid individuals in such decision-making.

The strategy of diversification is not a bad strategy for Fidelity National and I expect my investment club to applaud such a goal. But, I've no idea if the members have strong opinions about annuity vehicles.

Many investors don't advocate “moral” investing. But, my club does respect certain “lines drawn in the sand”. No doubt, some of these lines would be logical to other investors while some may not be.

Frankly, that's not the point anyway and I'm not necessarily polling for opinions on annuities (though I would welcome all comments and observations). Rather, the point is one of our investments has made a strategic move and we need to determine if that move aligns with our values. And, I do encourage all investors to employ that practice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX, FNF, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in CLX, FNF and MMM.