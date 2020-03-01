Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are O-I Glass, DXC Technology, and Capri Holdings, and they add up to ~59% of the portfolio.

Atlantic Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $285M to $338M. The number of positions decreased from 15 to 14.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Roepers’ 13F portfolio value increased ~19% from $285M to $338M. The number of holdings decreased from 15 to 14. The top three holdings are at ~59% while the top five are at ~80% of the 13F assets: O-I Glass, DXC Technology, Capri Holdings, Westrock Company, and Eastman Chemical.

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since the flagship fund’s inception in 1992 thru 2017 was impressive at ~16%. Last two years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: In a June interview with Bloomberg Markets, Roepers disclosed that his firm is short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they are long several mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvey SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Nomad Foods (NOMD), Smucker J M (SJM), Allegheny Technologies (ATI), Mosaic Company (MOS), and TechnipFMC plc (FTI): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Oshkosh Corp (OSK): OSK was a minutely small ~0.65% portfolio stake as of Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a large ~8% stake at prices between $53 and $73. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $69.75 and $95.50. The stock currently trades at $72.15.

Dana Inc. (DAN), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Ralph Lauren (RL), Visteon Corp (VC), and W R Grace (GRA): These minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established last quarter were disposed this quarter.

Stake Increases:

O-I Glass (OI) previously Owens Illinois: OI is Roepers’ largest position at ~28% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follows: Q4 2018 saw a ~23% selling at prices between $15.75 and $19.25 and that was followed with a ~41% selling next quarter at prices between $17 and $20.50. Last three quarters saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. The stock is currently at $10.80.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 7.65M shares (4.9% of business). This is compared to 7.9M shares in the 13F report.

Note 2: Last June, Roepers said their fair value estimate of O-I Glass is double the stock price at the time (~$16.50). He also reiterated that the company should sell the European business to de-lever, a call he first made in October 2018.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) previously Michael Kors: CPRI is a large (top three) ~15% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $25.50 and $37 and increased by ~40% this quarter at prices between $27.75 and $39.50. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $25.82. For investors attempting to follow, CPRI is a good option to consider for further research.

Lear Corp (LEA) and Westrock Co (WRK): These two positions saw large increases this quarter. The WRK position was built to a top-five ~11% of the portfolio stake at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. The stock is currently at $33.25. The LEA stake was increased to a large 9.63% of the portfolio position at prices between $106 and $142. The stock is now at ~$111.

Stake Decreases:

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC is a large (top three) ~16% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94. There was a ~130% stake increase last quarter at prices between $29.50 and $57. The stock currently trades below the low end of those ranges at $24.11. For investors attempting to follow, DXC is a good option to consider for further research. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN is a top-five ~10% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $102 and $109. That was followed with a ~80% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $68 and $97. The position was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. Last two quarters have seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. The stock is now at $61.51.

Timken Co. (TKR): TKR was a very small position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $43 and $52. The stake was built to a very large stake in Q1 2019 at prices between $36.50 and $45. This quarter saw a ~43% selling at prices between $41 and $57. The stock is now at $44.84 and the stake is still large at 8.35% of the portfolio.

Huntsman Corp. (HUN): HUN was a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. The five quarters thru Q2 2019 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $17.35 and $35.30. That was followed with another two-thirds selling last quarter at prices between $18.25 and $23.50. This quarter saw the position almost eliminated at prices between $21.50 and $25. The stock currently trades at $18.94.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB): The minutely small 0.17% of the portfolio CTB position was reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.