PhosAgro: A Great Buying Opportunity Is Coming Soon

For long-term investors, the coming quarters will be a great chance to buy the stock relatively cheaply.

Despite the strong production results PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY) has demonstrated in Q4, a negative pricing environment in the phosphate fertilizer market has put some serious pressure on the financial results of the company. Nonetheless, fertilizer prices are primed to gradually recover in the next few years, so a temporary decline in the share price may be an excellent opportunity to invest in PhosAgro.

Q4 Financial Results Highlights

Revenues increased by 6% in 2019 compared to 248.1 billion roubles in 2018, despite lower fertilizer prices and a stronger Russian ruble. The increase in revenue was driven by 7% year-over-year production growth.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

EBITDA increased only by 1% to 75.6 billion rubles in 2019, while the margin remained at a high level - 30.5%.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income has doubled to 49.4 billion roubles, due to the currency revaluation of long-term loans. Adjusted net profit decreased by 11% Y-o-Y to 37 billion roubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.7x at the end of 2019 (compared to 1.8x as of 31 December 2018).

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

PhosAgro has no plans to increase its investments in the next few years, so it will likely use its cash for debt repayment and dividend hikes.

In 2020, analysts expect revenues grew by 10% to 251 billion roubles in the base case scenario because of increased demand in the domestic market and higher fertilizer prices due to production cuts in Morocco, the US, and China.

Dividends

According to PhosAgro's dividend policy, with a debt load of 1.7x, the company should pay less than 50% of free cash flow to dividends, but not less than 50% of adjusted net profit.

For Q4, PhosAgro recommended dividends of 18 rubles per share, this amount is equivalent to 50% of net profit or 88% of free cash flow for 2019. The Q4 dividend is 55% lower than the same period last year which is unsurprising taking into account the unfavorable situation in the fertilizer market. As a result, the total dividend for 2019 may remain at the level of the previous year and amount to a 7-8% dividend yield.

The Outlook

The financial results for 2019 were driven by weak fertilizer market conditions. Phosphate and nitrogen fertilizer prices in Q4 shed 25% and 20% Y-o-Y respectively. At the same time, in anticipation of the spring season, we can expect a temporary recovery in phosphate fertilizer prices, which will support producers' financial performance.

The most interesting part of PhosAgro's investment case will start when the fertilizer market will face a structural deficit that PhosAgro estimates at 2 million tonnes. This will not only lead to higher fertilizer prices but provide an exceptional opportunity for a market share gain. Nonetheless, fertilizer prices will still leave a lot to be desired this year and investors should expect any positive price movements no earlier than 2021.

Source: PhosAgro

In the meantime, PhosAgro may face another little trouble in the short term. The company has a high probability of losing its position in the MSCI Russia index with a subsequent outflow of money from passive funds.

Source: MSCI

The two primary candidates to be included in the index this year are Yandex (YNDX) and TCS Group (Tinkoff Credit Systems). In this case, the outflow of money from index funds will likely push the stock price of PhosAgro even lower.

To sum up, the "perfect storm" of negative short-term factors, namely, low fertilizer prices, the exclusion from the MSCI index and the bearish sentiment which is currently dominating markets - seems like a great period to buy the dip somewhere in Q2 or Q3.

It should be also noted that one of the most liquid ways to buy PhosAgro shares outside Russia is in the London Stock Exchange.

