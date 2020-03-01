The Coronavirus And Emerging Markets: What I Did And Why

The virus probably triggered this correction in an overpriced US market; I raised cash by selling positions where tax savings made the overall result more likely to be favorable.

It's my policy to sell all positions under water, and doing this has rarely proved a mistake. I often buy them back 31 days later with a tax loss banked.

Nobody can estimate the duration or level of disruption of Covid-19, nor the persistence of a stronger dollar; these temporary headwinds don't negate the case for emerging markets.

My long term view remains the same as in those earlier articles; I sold positions in taxable accounts to harvest tax losses but did not sell positions in tax-advantaged accounts.

Having advocated buying emerging markets in the second half of last year I feel a sense of responsibility to my readers to update my views. I will explain my current view on emerging markets and COVID-19 and will also detail the actions I have taken and the reasoning behind taking them.

Here is the first article I wrote discussing emerging market ETFs, including Wisdom Tree High Dividend Emerging Markets ETF (DEM), Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend Growth ETF (DGS), and PIMCO/RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets ETF (MFEM). My premise for this article was that emerging markets value was the cheapest asset class in the world. The ETFs were selected using dividends to select for value. While I eventually bought and focused upon DEM, I also eventually bought DGS.

In this second article I discussed Russia and in this followup why I was buying VanEck Vectors Russia Small Cap ETF (RSXJ), along with small positions in Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). I expanded on the emerging markets argument in this piece discussing how US value stocks combined with emerging markets value ETFs might be one of the few portfolios able to produce anything like the long-term expected return for stocks over the next ten years. All of these positions are now in the red with the Russian small cap ETF being the last to succumb.

The information I have on the coronavirus has led me to take a calculated action. Note that I feel no sense of fear or panic, but I believe it is rationale to reposition slightly on the probabilities of the economic impact. Emerging markets are the focus area here, but I think some of argument I make applies more broadly.

Covid-9: How Big A Deal For The Markets?

My operating market premise before the initial mentions of a coronavirus outbreak was that the US market was significantly overpriced (but nothing I would call a bubble) and that a reasonably significant correction would come within a year or two. I thought the market might drop 20-30% accompanied by a shallow recession and recover within a couple of quarters. I foresaw nothing catastrophic on the scale of the housing bubble leading up to the 2007-2009 collapse. At some point we would have a garden variety recession and a small bear market which corrected overvaluation, followed quickly by a recovery.

Conventional wisdom is grounded in history, and it is broadly right most of the time. That's how it comes to be conventional wisdom. The conventional stock market wisdom is generally to "stay the course." You set the proper asset allocation for your age and risk tolerance and rebalance occasionally. You do little or no selling when a bear market comes along. This is good advice and it is what I normally do, although rebalancing has become harder in recent years as the equity side of my portfolio has grown beyond my desired weighting and embedded capital gains have made me reluctant to sell.

I'm able to add some cash to the fixed income side every year, but not always enough to get my portfolio allocation back into balance. There's also the need to buy equities which diversify away from my major holdings. For that reason I moved somewhat further beyond ideal balance to buy emerging markets - in my opinion the best area for the next decade. Then Covid-9 came along. What were the implications?

Nobody has a really good estimate of the duration or level of disruption of Covid-9. The possible outcomes are open-ended. In the beginning many people felt it was a minor blip which could be contained in China. The market initially seemed to take this view. I never subscribed to the "containment" thesis. To me, the initial description of the way it spread in Wuhan made it seem likely to spread everywhere. This view was reinforced by two authorities, one being Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard's Chan school who has done two frank and highly informative Q&A pieces in recent editions of the Harvard Gazette. The other epidemiologist is a close relative of my wife. Both confirmed my thinking that Covid-19 spreads easily and quickly, will eventually go everywhere, and won't go away readily with the coming of warm weather.

About a week ago major news outlets began to catch up with this view. The only question was how large the impact of the disease would be on the global population and the global economy and markets.

There's an easy answer: we simply don't know. There's a good chance that the economic impact will be substantial and highly disruptive. Covid-19 shares some characteristics of the Spanish Flu of 1918-19 which had the same ability to spread and a similar mortality rate to that so far reported of Covid-19. The Spanish Flu killed seven hundred thousand Americans and 50 to 100 million people around the globe. We probably shouldn't base any estimates on this experience, which took place in a very different world toward the end of World War I, but it underscores the seriousness of this event.

Disruption to supply chains and reduced consumption could be shockingly large. There would be many unexpected knock-on effects and probably some long term negatives. The virus will eventually wear itself out. In the meantime a market event a magnitude larger than a "garden variety" correction may very well take place.

The immediate view of many market observers has been that this coronavirus event is a blip that will soon pass and be forgotten. Some serious observers like Scott Minerd of Guggenheim and Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi have expressed a much more draconic and negative view. Only hindsight will tell whether the optimists or the pessimists were visionaries.

Conventional wisdom offers a part of the answer but not all of it. As for the market implications, I realized that I needed to raise my cash level closer to my normal approximate 50-50. About five per cent would be enough. What should I sell?

Emerging Markets: Short View Versus Long View

My long term view on emerging markets is unchanged. Emerging markets are the investment space most likely to lead global returns for the next ten years. There are a few simple and statistically grounded reasons. Emerging markets represent about 10% of the global market capitalization. You can derive this yourself by examining the composition of the Vanguard Total World Index Admiral Shares (VTWAX), which is composed of several indexes, including emerging markets. Emerging markets are 22.5% of the FTSE All World ex-US Index Admiral Shares (WFMAX).

The comparison to the size of emerging and global economies is striking. Taken together, the G7 leading global economies (US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy) and the E7 leading emerging economies (China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Turkey) are approximately equal.

There is a glaring disconnect between size of economy and value of capital markets. Either developed markets are tremendously overvalued (by a factor of up to five times) or emerging markets are tremendously undervalued by the same ratio. Several factors may account for part of this differential, including the greater risk of emerging markets and the fact that some of the market cap in developed countries represents business operations actually based in emerging markets. These factors, however, hardly account for emerging market capitalization being 80% less than that of developed markets.

Developed markets are expensive by all major metrics. Using aggregate price-earnings ratio, Europe has a PE around 15 and based on trailing earnings the US was recently as high as 24. The aggregate emerging markets PE is around 13 and emerging markets value indexes are around 10. This difference has not existed historically, and there have in fact been times when emerging markets sold at a premium to developed markets.

Emerging markets have a higher growth rate than developed markets as evidenced by the fact that twenty years ago their aggregate GDP size was half the aggregate GDP of developed markets. Over the past twenty years emerging markets outgrown developed markets by 100%. Future estimates project a similar performance over the next 20 years so that emerging markets will have double the GDP of developed markets by 2040.

Thus my long term view remains unchanged. Emerging markets have a high probability of outperforming developed markets, and especially the US market, over the next ten years. The disconnect between economies and market capitalizations will correct itself.

The short term is less predictable. The one fairly certain consequence of Covid-19 is disruption of global trade and supply chains. While disruption in demand may follow, the immediate problem has been a disruption in supply, a rare cause of economic downturns but no less a serious one. An example was the two disruptions in oil supply accompanied by large price increases producing a spike in inflation during the 1970s.

Particularly now that the US is self-sufficient in oil and gas, the dependence of the US economy on foreign trade exists more in particular sectors than in the economy as a whole. The rest of the world needs trade with the US more than the US needs trade with them. The fact that a relatively small part of the US economy depends on trade was in fact a central advantage in Trump's China trade war.

Another factor bearing on emerging markets is the strong dollar. The dollar has been strong despite looking overvalued against most world currencies. The global economy, including the US, has been slowing for months, but the US has slowed less than the rest of the world. This has provided support for the dollar, and the coronavirus has reinforced dollar strength. Dollar strength is tough for everything the dollar is measured against, including not just foreign currencies but commodities and emerging markets economies and financial markets.

There is a good case for a weaker dollar over the next five years, but in the short term there is a good chance dollar strength will continue. This presents a short term headwind for emerging markets. This along with the unexpectedly strong dollar, a factor determined in part by relative economic weakness outside the US, is likely to have a negative short term impact emerging market stocks.

Neither the presently strong dollar nor the coronavirus negate the long term case for emerging markets. Investors willing to venture outside the US should continue to consider an allocation to emerging markets at least in line with the global benchmark of 10%. I also continue to believe that more venturesome investors might have an allocation to emerging markets as large as twice the current benchmark. My preference continues to be for emerging market value that deemphasizes China, although this view could change if the Chinese government allows its market, and especially large growth companies like Alibaba (BABA) and TenCent (OTCPK:TCEHY), to fall enough that they represent better value.

That being said, I was left with the problem of choosing something to sell. Here's what I did and why I did it.

A Calculated Decision

Selling to rebalance has been difficult in the course of the bull market because every position in my portfolio contains large embedded capital gains. I am also reluctant to sell anything I own because the reasons I bought the stocks I own are still in force. For this reason I take action once or twice a year to sell anything in my portfolio which comes up on the Vanguard Cost Basis screen in red. I think of it as a policy, and treat it as obligatory. I make no exceptions.

The policy of selling any position that is under water enables me to bank capital losses for tax purposes offsetting any other position with capital gains I may wish to trim. I can also use a tax loss to offset up to $3000 of ordinary income. This use of tax losses tilts the odds in your favor, and I have seldom regretted doing it. In many cases I have repurchased the position after the necessary 30 days. In other cases I have purchased assets which are similar enough to serve as replacements but not so similar as to trigger the wash sale rule.

What I sold in the early stage of the coronavirus selloff was several emerging markets ETFs held in taxable accounts as well as a small position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I kept the VanEck Vectors Russia Small Cap ETF because it was still above break-even at that point. I took these actions mechanically and strategically although my fundamental opinion in each case had not changed.

Meanwhile I began compiling a list of possible substitute ETFs which are fairly close (though not too close) to the ETFs I sold. So far I have not taken an action to buy for a couple of reasons. The first is that I am happy with my reduced equity allocation and would likely use some of the tax loss to offset capital gains I will incur in reducing a large position in Wells Fargo (WFC). The second reason I have not replaced the ETFs as yet is the obvious one: they were my preferred choices and I would prefer to buy them back in 31 days or later.

My expectation is that I will be able to buy back everything I sold at or below the price at which I sold it at some point after 31 days, but that is not a forecast.

Conclusion

At this point emerging markets ETFs have generally fallen slightly more than the U.S. market. It is possible that the markets believe that Covid-19 will have a more powerful impact on emerging markets than on the US. The Spanish Flu wreaked havoc in poorer countries, and Covid-19 may well do likewise. Emerging markets ETFs may decline more than developed markets simply because of a tendency to higher volatility. After an initial decline, however, they may decline less because they are cheaper. You can make the case both ways, but it is not clear that the impact on emerging markets will ultimately exceed the impact on developed markets.

As I said above, he duration and level of disruption of Covid-19 is impossible to estimate. Sometimes the market functions as having the wisdom of crowds and anticipates outcomes in advance of actual events. Cases in point include the German stock market peaking exactly as German armies reached the outskirts of Moscow in WWII and the US market bottoming in 1942 about a week before the decisive turning point battle at Midway. Stocks and oil prices also took off the instant the first Gulf War offensive began, having a better grasp of the outcome than the opinions voiced at the time in the news media. This time, however, may be different. The action of the last week caught the market flat-footed and seemingly uninformed of coronavirus consequences until news stories appeared announcing its spread. The experts were ahead of the pundits and the opinion of the markets.

What Should YOU Do?

It depends. As investors I suppose we all fall into categories, but I also think that individual situations, examined closely, are unique. I take more risks than the average investor, at least in the concentration of what I own, but I also tend to maintain more cash, thus mitigating that risk. I pay more attention to taxes, too, and am old enough to factor in the probability of being able to transfer assets to heirs on favorable tax terms. I should add that I think about the markets every day, always think in terms of probabilities, and occasionally tweak my portfolio allocations in response to conditions.

The emerging markets ETFs at this moment have not suffered price declines materially different from the US market as a whole, and my longer term expectations for them have not changed. They just happen to be the last things I bought and therefore the only opportunity to bank a tax loss. What that means for me is that even if I prove to be wrong, and have to buy them back a bit higher, I have a cushion in the tax savings immediately realized (including $3000 that can be deducted annually from income at our marginal rate). My conviction about the strong performance of emerging markets over the next decade is unchanged.

The short disclaimer is this. Don't blindly do what I do. Use these and other ideas presented in my articles as a jumping off point for your own thinking and thorough investigation. Good health and good investing to all readers. Please make use of the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEM. DGS, RSXJ, OGZPY, SBRCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

