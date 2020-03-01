XLE Weekly: Historic Selloff As Energy Shares Collapse Through The 2016 Low.

Key support failed in Tuesday’s auction resulting in aggressive price discovery lower through the week to 43.52s where buying interest halted the sell-side sequence ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction, based on market structure, was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 55.40s as resistance. This week’s primary expectation did play out (and then some) as key support, 52.50s, was challenged early week and failed. A negative feedback loop of selling emerged, in concert with all risk assets, driving price aggressively lower through 2016’s major support, 49.93s, to 43.52s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 45.27s.

24 – 28 February 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 51.48s, where buying interest emerged ahead of Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as key support (52.50s), failed in Tuesday’s trade. Aggressive price discovery lower began, achieving a stopping point, 49.04s. Minor buy excess developed there amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence into Tuesday’s close.

Both Tuesday’s late buyers and Wednesday’s early buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued to 47.85s where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Thursday’s trade, driving price lower to 45.39s. Buy excess emerged there as a retracement rally developed to 47.53s into mid-Thursday’s trade. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess as rotation lower resumed to 45.29s, testing Thursday’s low into the close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Friday’s auction, driving price lower to 43.52s where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. Rotation higher ensued to 45.84s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 45.27s.

This week’s auction saw key support, 52.50s, fail during a broad risk-off/financial contagion type of event as aggressive price discovery lower developed to 43.52s. Within the larger context, this week’s selloff did significant structural damage as 2016’s structural support, 49.93s, completely failed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s support, 43.85s-45.85s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 47s-47.50s/49s-49.78s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this support will target key supports below 43s/37s, respectively. Response to this week’s volatility explosion will be key into next week. Despite the structural damage of this week’s activity, from a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is buy-side barring 43.85s failing as key support. The larger context now shifts bearish below 53.37s.

Looking under the hood of XLE, we see that its performance is really a tale of two stocks, Exxon Mobil and Chevron. They have account approximately 21.5% and 21% of the entire ETF, respectively. Further, their performance is responsible for -810bps and -407bps, respectively, of the XLE’s current yearly performance. As goes Exxon and Chevron, so goes the XLE.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, collapsed to bearish extreme this week. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw a similar behavior as widespread risk-off behavior dominated markets. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral posture as the market absorbs the recent action. That said, these types of posture levels have been excellent buying locations in recent years.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.