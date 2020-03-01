Guyana Goldfields: Annual Gold Production Continues To Slide

It's been a tough start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but few names have fared as bad as Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF). After a more than 60% drop in 2018, some investors thought that the bottom was finally in for the stock. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, as the stock has plunged another 46% year-to-date, underperforming gold (GLD) by over 5000 basis points in the first two months of 2020 alone. The horrid performance is due to the most recent production update, which included news that the company would be stopping production for four to six months. While this might be only a minor hiccup for a company with a solid balance sheet, it's a massive issue for Guyana Gold Goldfields as they will now need to go to the market to raise capital yet again. The stock may look appetizing to the uninitiated, at more than 80% off of its highs, but it's these stocks that are often the most dangerous, as investors and funds who have been burned aren't likely to come back. Based on continued uncertainty surrounding the company's Aurora Gold Mine, I continue to see Guyana Goldfields as an Avoid.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over six months ago, I wrote on Guyana Goldfields and discussed that there was absolutely no reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock. Since then, the stock is down 70%, and this is although the price of gold has risen more than 10% in the same period. For an investor looking for a way to get leverage on the gold price, the stock has been the most effective way to gain leverage in the wrong direction. Unfortunately, for investors, the bad news keeps on coming, and the most recent production update is the last thing that investors wanted to hear. As noted in the news release, Guyana Goldfields will be suspending production for four to six months beginning in April, as the company continues to have challenges at its Aurora Gold Mine. Let's dig into the news a little deeper below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Just last week, Guyana Goldfields reported its FY-2019 production numbers, with annual production coming in at 124,200 ounces, down 17% year-over-year. This figure was more than 15% below their FY-2019 guidance mid-point of 152,500 ounces, and costs are likely to come in a country mile above estimates, tracking at $1,465/oz for the first nine months of 2019. This figure is more than 20% above the company's guidance of $1,200/oz, and I expect the company to finish the year with all-in sustaining costs of $1,400/oz or higher. While 2019 could not have been a much worse year operationally with misses across the board on gold output and costs, the company is on track for a record year of disappointment in 2020. This is because the company will be lucky to produce more than 70,000 ounces in FY-2020, with the Aurora Gold Mine set to be shut down for four to six months. This would translate to a 40% drop in production year-over-year, at the same time that the company is lapping a 17% drop in gold production for FY-2019.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, annual gold production peaked in FY-2017 at 160,500 ounces, before dropping to 150,400 ounces in FY-2018. Since then, however, this downtrend has accelerated, with yearly production decreasing another 25,000 ounces last year, and likely to fall off a cliff in FY-2020. The March 2019 Mine Plan released by Guyana Goldfields had initially planned for ore release from the open-pit at the same time as waste stripping, by smoothing out the waste stripping process over several years. Unfortunately, this plan has not come to fruition, with the smaller operating areas leading to reduced productivity rates due to increased congestion, as well as delays in drill-blast-load cycles. Due to these challenges, Guyana Goldfields has concluded that production needs to be suspended while the company focuses on waste stripping. This is a significant deviation from the prior plan and confirms my concerns that there's never just one cockroach, and the disappearing ounces were not the only problem here.

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Photo)

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the chart below, we can see that FY-2020 gold production was estimated at over 200,000 ounces, with this figure expected to increase even further to 238,000 ounces in FY-2021. This bump in total output was anticipated as Guyana Goldfields is transitioning to mostly underground production. Still, the open-pit was supposed to provide a stable production base while they made this transition. Given my estimation for 70,000 ounces of gold production in FY-2020, this plan was far too ambitious, as gold production should come in 60% below the FY-2020 estimate of 201,000 ounces. While this is a massive disappointment from an operational standpoint, it's an even bigger issue from a financial perspective, with the company's capital slowly bleeding as they've been unable to generate any meaningful profits.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, the company had revenues of $141.3 million in FY-2018 and posted net earnings of $23.6 million. In the first nine months of FY-2019, the company saw similar revenues of $135.2 million but posted a net loss of $5.1 million for the period. This was due to Guyana Goldfield's cost of sales soaring year-over-year, from $110.2 million to $138.9 million. Unfortunately, while other companies are seeing a massive tailwind from the gold price and enjoying a boost to their bottom-line, the same cannot be said for Guyana Goldfields.

(Source: Sedar.com, Company Financial Statements)

As of the end of Q4 2019, Guyana Goldfields was down to $22.1 million in cash but was burning cash at a pace of over $2.5 million per quarter. We can come to this conclusion by subtracting the end of Q4 2019 cash balance of $22.1 million from the end of Q3 2019 cash balance of $24.9 million. Based on this, I believe the company's current cash balance has dropped below $20 million as we end February, leaving the company in an awkward position financially. Given that there's no hope of generating any cash-flow with production expected to come to a halt at the end of March, it's not surprising the company brought up financing last week. The below excerpt is from the most recent news release:

"While the Company previously anticipated generating sufficient working capital and cash flow to cover operating requirements through 2020, it is now clear that this objective is no longer achievable and there will be a need for additional financing for the cost of additional waste stripping for the open pit and the development of the underground mine."

The good news for investors is that Guyana Goldfields has no debt; the bad news is that the stock has been a place where capital has gone to die, and investors aren't likely lining up to fork over more money. The worst possible time to go looking for capital is when you have no cash-flow and no gold production to speak of currently. Therefore, there is a possibility of significant further dilution to investors. The company's goal is likely to raise additional capital at a reasonable interest rate to take care of this working capital gap. Still, there is the potential for share dilution if this isn't possible. Given that Guyana Goldfields is more than 80% off of its 2016 highs, selling shares at current levels to raise capital would be disastrous to investors. While I would argue that the more likely scenario is taking on debt, I would be requesting a very handsome interest rate to loan to a company with no cash-flow, production problems, and an inability to execute on their plans.

(Source: Company Website)

Based on this gap in working capital, a far too ambitious mine plan, and the demotion from gold producer to gold explorer temporarily, investors should be aware of the risks in investing in Guyana Goldfields. The cheapest stocks in a sector with the most attractive market capitalizations often look the most appealing, but stocks are generally cheap for a reason. Therefore, while the current sub $100-million market capitalization may seem too low for a gold producer, it's important to note that Guyana Goldfields hardly meets the definition of gold producer, as the company barely has margins with its current all-in sustaining costs. Furthermore, the company will not be producing gold from April through July, so giving Guyana Goldfields the title of producer is no longer correct, at least for the time being.

(Source: Author's Photo)

In summary, I continue to stand by my call to avoid Guyana Goldfields, and I see no reason to get involved in the stock at C$0.38. While the stock could undoubtedly rally sharply from the C$0.38 level after a nearly 50% drop year-to-date, I would view rallies as merely bounces within bear markets and selling opportunities. In my opinion, there is no attractive price for a company that needs capital when funds and investors have been burned for years in the name. There is no need to be a hero and try to catch the low when investing in stocks, and bottom-fishing in bear markets often leads to disappointment. I believe investors would be wise to focus on the leaders in the sector and leave the serial laggards like Guyana Goldfields on the shelf.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.