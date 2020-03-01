Bond Market Week In Review 2/24-2/28

Investment thesis: The bond market has caught a major safety bid due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only thing keeping prices from moving higher is inflation; at some point, yields will fall to a level where investors believe the interest rate/inflation trade-off is no longer attractive. But so long as the virus is a major event, there is little chance that the bond market will sell off.

This week, a few Fed Presidents gave speeches. Cleveland Fed President Mester made a presentation on Monday (emphasis added):

“The economy has been performing well and I expect that to continue,” Mester said in remarks to the National Association for Business Economics conference in Washington. She did, however, note that she has incorporated the potential impact of the coronavirus as a downside risk to her forecast this year, which is for U.S. economic growth around 2%, solid job market gains and low and stable inflation. “At this point, it is difficult to assess the magnitude of the economic effects, but this new source of uncertainty is something I will be carefully monitoring,” said Mester, who called the outbreak a “big risk”

It's easy to forget that the economy is a slow-moving entity. While stock traders may be wrapped up in the day-to-day news flow, it usually takes longer for economic events to play out. The virus story has only been with us a little over a month, which is nothing in economic time. Given that, Mester's wait-and-see approach is warranted.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan argued for a "wait-and-see" approach as well (emphasis added):

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Kaplan said when it comes to central-bank interest-rate policy and the coronavirus, “it’s too soon to make a judgment about how it might relate to monetary policy,” according to the report.

Earlier in the month, he offered the following assessment of the US economy for 2020 (emphasis added):

It is the base-case view of Dallas Fed economists that U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at a rate of approximately 2 to 2.25 percent in 2020. This forecast is based on our expectation that global growth is likely to remain sluggish but will show signs of stabilization due to some calming of trade uncertainties—particularly as a result of the ratification of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, the Phase One agreement with China, and some greater clarity regarding Brexit. In this regard, we also expect U.S. manufacturing to remain sluggish but show some signs of stabilization. Lastly, we expect business fixed investment to firm somewhat from disappointing levels in 2019. These developments, combined with a strong U.S. consumer (which accounts for approximately 70 percent of U.S. GDP), should lead to solid growth in 2020.

This assessment is under pressure as the virus outbreak will cause a slowdown in global growth. The degree of its influence on the US economy is unknown.

Fed Vice Chair Clarida offered a similar assessment (emphasis added):

In its 11th year of a record expansion, the U.S. economy is in a good place. The labor market remains strong, economic activity is increasing at a moderate pace, and the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) baseline outlook is for a continuation of this performance in 2020. At present, personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price inflation is running somewhat below the Committee's 2 percent objective, but we project that, under appropriate monetary policy, inflation will rise gradually to our symmetric 2 percent objective.

However, the coronavirus is an obvious economic wildcard (emphasis added):

However, risks to the outlook remain. In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which is likely to have a noticeable impact on Chinese growth, at least in the first quarter of this year. The disruption there could spill over to the rest of the global economy. But it is still too soon to even speculate about either the size or the persistence of these effects, or whether they will lead to a material change in the outlook.

This sentiment was echoed in Friday's statement from Chairman Powell (emphasis added):

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: In looking at the percentage increase, remember that the bond market is a slow-moving area; moves of .5%-1% in a week are normal. That makes this week's moves that move more impressive and important. The long end of the curve was nearly 5% higher. This is a huge move, indicating a very bearish attitude in the markets. The entire treasury complex is near a two-month high. The entire complex is also near a one-year high.

Most other bonds markets also caught a strong safety bid: Oddly, the intermediate-term corporate bond ETF was the top performer; the long-term corporate bond ETF was barely higher. As the junk market trades more like an equity, it was lower this week. However, a 2.82% drop isn't that bad, all things considered. These ETFs were mostly higher. The obvious exception is the JNK (upper left). But on Friday, it printed a solid up bar, indicating bargain hunters saw some value. Municipals (top row, middle) traded sideways for the week, while the longer-dated corporate ETF (top row, right) trended lower until Friday.

Right now, the bond markets have a strong safety bid that probably isn't going away anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.