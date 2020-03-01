M&T Bank: Earnings Likely To Be Flattish This Year

Earnings expected to be somewhat flat this year as different income statement line items are expected to almost cancel out each other's impact.

M&T Bank Corporation’s (MTB) earnings are expected to remain almost flat in 2020 compared to 2019, as slight net interest income compression is expected to counter the relief from non-interest based income and expenses. The company’s net interest income is expected to decline due to a slight decline in net interest margin and flattish movement in earning assets during the year. On the other hand, fee income, with the exception of mortgage banking revenues, is expected to continue to rise this year, which will support earnings.

Despite the recent rout in MTB’s stock price that was triggered by coronavirus fears, MTB is still not at an attractive enough level. At the time of writing of this report, the price upside suggested by the estimated target price and market price was only in single digits; therefore, the adoption of neutral rating is appropriate.

Net Interest Income Decline to Pressurize Earnings

I’m expecting MTB’s net interest income to decline by 2% year over year in 2020, which will pressurize the bottom-line. The expectation of decline in net interest income is mostly attributable to lower average net interest margin, NIM, in 2020 compared to 2019. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management hopes to reduce investment securities and cash at the Fed. MTB is aiming to channel this excess liquidity into loans, which will tilt the mix of earning assets towards higher yielding loans. The management expects a benefit of up to 10bps from this move. I’m expecting MTB’s NIM to improve by 7bps in the first quarter and then by a further 3bps in the second quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis. The average for the full year of 2020, however, will be lower than the average for 2019 because NIM was higher in the first half of 2019 before its fall was triggered by the Fed rate cuts. The following table shows my estimates for yields, costs, and NIM.

Some support for net interest income is expected to come from a slight increase in earning assets, which will partly offset the impact of lower average NIM. I’m expecting MTB’s earning assets to grow by 1.2% year over year in 2020, as opposed to negative 1.3% in 2019. The slight recovery is expected to come on the back of continued resilience in the country’s economy, as shown by the high consumer confidence and the record low unemployment. Furthermore, latest report of United States’ leading index shows that the economy is likely to continue to grow at a modest rate in the coming quarters. However, the spread of coronavirus poses a threat to business activity in the country, which in turn threatens earning assets growth.

Within earning assets, loans are expected to grow at a higher rate than total earning assets due to the management’s asset mix strategy mentioned above. The management guided in the last conference call that they expect loans to grow at a low single digit pace this year. They also said that in 2020 they expect lower level of earning assets but with a higher proportion of loans than in 2019.

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting MTB’s net loans to increase by 1.9% and earning assets to rise by 1.2% in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Non-interest Income and Expense to Support Earnings

The pressure on earnings from the expected reduction in net interest income is expected to be countered by a slight increase in non-interest income. This income growth is expected to be driven by fee-based sources including service charges on deposit accounts and trust income. However, the commercial mortgage banking business is expected to drag non-interest income as the good performance of 2019 is unlikely to be repeated in 2020. According to the management, the mortgage banking business had a record year for both volumes and revenues in 2019, which will be difficult to match or beat this year.

Further support for the bottom-line is expected to come from a slight reduction in non-interest expense. For 2019 non-interest expenses included approximately $100 million of items that the management does not expect to recur in 2020. Furthermore, the management expects the capabilities that they added to the IT division over the course of 2019 to reduce professional services charges in 2020. Based on this guidance, I’m expecting MTB’s non-interest expense to dip by 0.7% year over year in 2020.

Earnings Likely to be Flattish to Slightly Down

Considering the contradictory effects of net interest income and non-interest income and expenses, I’m expecting MTB’s net income to decline by 0.9% year over year in 2020. On a per share basis earnings are expected to increase by 1.3% due to lower expected shares outstanding this year compared to last year. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

MTB is offering a modest dividend yield of 2.8%, assuming that it will maintain its quarterly dividends in 2020 at the current level of $1.1 per share. Retained earnings are expected to drive the company’s equity book value up by 7.7% to $118.42. An impact of $143 million from the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, is expected to constrain growth of equity. This estimated CECL impact is based on management’s guidance.

Target Price Suggests Single-Digit Upside

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value MTB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.44 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $118.4 gives a target price of $170.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a price upside of 9.3% from MTB's February 25 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the single digit price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on MTB. The stock’s market price has recently fallen sharply due to fears related to the coronavirus epidemic. Despite the rout, the stock price is still not providing an attractive enough potential for capital appreciation. In my opinion, a double-digit upside is attractive; hence a stock price that is at least 10% below the target price seems to be a feasible entry point. Consequently, I believe investing in the stock at a price of $155.0 or below is advisable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.