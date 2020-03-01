China's New Era Of 'Social Distancing' Could Implode Its LGFV Debt Market

Only a select number of investments will do well in this new environment.

Beijing has struggled for the past five years to regulate this shadowy $6 trillion market and it will now struggle to keep it from imploding.

COVID-19 is not just a short-term hiccup. It will provoke a year of “social distancing” that may alter consumption and capital investment worldwide.

Though Fed Chair Jerome Powell was quick to describe last Wednesday how Quantitative Easing will be used to fight the next US recession, something similar has already commenced in China.

Two weeks ago, the PBC officially injected $173 billion into the banking system and a plunge protection team was put to work in the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges to firewall anything beyond the 8% drop on Monday, February 4th. The shorts took their lumps (YANG, YXI, FXP) and the Chinese financial markets took on a glazed serenity. Last Monday the Chinese exchanges even soared as Finance Minister Liu Kun declared further tax cuts for essential firms. Sadly, these dramatic effort won’t be enough.

Just as a skirmish in Wuhan in 1911 marked the beginning of the end of the Qing dynasty, the city’s latest battle will rattle the foundation stones of the CCP’s existing political mandate. The city, and more broadly Hubei province, will be ground zero for the next global financial crisis. For despite coastal China’s impressive modernity (its AI, its MAGLEV trains, the decades of economic growth), this new coronavirus strikes at its clay feet –the LGFV debt and the opaque liabilities that decades of boosterism and pell-mell capital investment quietly generated in the provinces.

An Acronym’s Backstory

What are LGFVs? They are unique to China, in some ways a product of its political culture.

In contrast to state governments in the U.S., most local governments in China were historically forbidden to borrow money directly. To legally circumvent this and fund infrastructural build-outs, the provinces have --since the mid 90s-- been creating “local government financing vehicles” (LGFVs) backed by land revenues and public assets to borrow money from banks or institutional investors.

Though technically owned by a local government, LGFVs were free to raise funds through a multitude of measures -- bank loans, issuing bonds, equity market initial public offerings, or a murkier shadow banking activity known as trust loans.

LGFVs were a deft, somewhat “off-the-books” way for cities and provinces to implement capital investment and bring growth to their locales. It was a win-win. Growth brought jobs and prosperity to the masses. It helped provincial officials look good in Beijing, hastening their rise in the CCP ranks. It also comfortably enriched the brothers and sons of said officials, as relatives were inevitably drawn to those top-shelf projects.

It was classic boosterism in all its manifestations –good, bad, and ugly. And it worked.

With the Financial Crisis and its export hiccup, the LGFVs were enlisted to supplement the stimulus Beijing launched to rescue China’s economy. Since the 2008, these off-balance-sheet shell companies have been selling debt to fund ever larger infrastructure projects in ever further provinces --most often toll roads, airports, and hotels. The rub: though LGFVs dropped money on splashy, speculative investments, they also had the indelible sheen of government sanction.

In the past 10 years these LGFVs have amassed a huge pile of debt: between 41.2 to 51.7 trillion yuan. In today’s dollars, that translates to between $5.9 - $7.4 trillion. That is more than the annual GDP of any nation on earth except for the US, China, and Japan!

Even before the coronavirus, defaults were expected to rise in 2020 as Chinese firms faced 6.5 trillion yuan ($932 billion) in effective maturities. Bloomberg sees a maturity wall with 1.3 trillion yuan onshore bonds coming due in 2020.

According to S&P, the LGFVs specifically will face the most repayment pressure with 2 trillion yuan in effective maturities coming due in 2020. According to Dealogic, maturing LGFV debt will peak with $7 billion in 2021.

The Years of Thoughtful Remediation

The peril of the LGFVs is not new to Beijing. In 2014, it allowed some local governments to issue debt directly in order to shift from the shadowy excesses of LGFVs. After the stock market downdraft of 2015, Beijing took advantage of the reflation trade of 2017 and 2018 to bring a semblance of financial discipline. It played a thoughtful game of reducing risk and increasing regulations in an effort to firewall the LFGV space and reduce back-door funding. It even moved to become more tolerant of limited defaults as a way to reprice risk.

These strictures did become loosened in 2018 and 2019 to help the LGFVs and to soften the dangers of the US trade war, but it was done carefully. To give two examples:

In August 2018, China’s Finance Ministry allowed local governments to issue 1.35 trillion yuan ($196.13 billion) of special bonds within the following three-month window. The hook: these new “special bonds” had no government guarantees. They had to repaid via returns on projects, not via any governmental coffers. In March 2019, China’s securities exchanges relaxed requirements for LGFV to roll over their maturing corporate bonds. (Prior criteria had prevented any issuer that derived more than 50% of their revenue from government sources from issuing new bonds). This “window guidance” was obviously aimed at reducing the likelihood of a financial puncture due to the tariff wars.

So for the past several years Beijing has approaching this provincial debt issue quite gingerly. Provinces with high ratios of LGFV debt to GDP are now paying more to borrow, but the allure is that debt is often paying 5% or more and there is still an implicit government sanction.

One critical thing to add, however: by 2019 the LGFVs were already eating their proverbial seed corn. In around one-third of provinces, interest on LGFV debt was gobbling up 20% of new annual credit, despite 2019’s credit rebound. Over 70% of the new LGFV bonds are going to refinance old debt -- not new investment!

Enter COVID-19 and the new era of “social distancing”

Much is unknown about the new coronavirus (now officially called COVID-19). It may incubate for 14-24 days, it appears to operate via asymptomatic transmission, and it might not leave a survivor with the antibodies to steel off a later infection. These are variables that could easily affect normative societal processes for a year or more.

When the Spanish Flu hit in 1918, a raft of “social distancing” measures were put into place worldwide. Schools, theaters, churches were closed; mass transit was restricted; people actively avoided gatherings by choice. As someone in NYC during the post 9/11 period who saw a social "hunkering down" occur that fall and winter, these distancing behaviors don’t roll away immediately.

A Tsinghua University survey of 1000 small businesses this week suggested that they can only survive for a month with the cash they have. Small businesses always take the brunt when foot traffic falls off and day-to-day commerce stops. In a poignant message on WeChat, one Beijing entrepreneur fears that the 50 karaoke bars he runs across the country will have to shutter within the month.

Ecommerce giant Alibaba is one of the first stocks you can imagine capitalizing on the new era of “social distancing” that is unfolding in China, but even it is seeing a mixed blend of demand collapse, dislocation, and inflation.

During Alibaba’s recent conference call, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said he was seeing large changes in buying patterns. Food delivery was growing, but travel bookings were way down, and clothing and electronics were running into logistical problems. As he said on the conference call: "it will present near term challenges to Alibaba's businesses across the board." The company was cutting fees for many merchants, seeing a drop in ad spending, while supplementing deliveryman pay, and implementing work-from-home protocols. Unexpected spikes in expenses, strange troughs in demand, and Beijing's efforts at small business tax forbearance might spook the company's visibility for the next two quarters.

The real threat of Covid-19 is that it will lead to a deep and extended collapse in consumption in those provinces that have very high default risk. Who is driving those toll roads or luxuriating at the five-star hotel’s infinity pool, when a contagion is at work? What pays for that LGFV’s coming interest payment? China just froze all highway tolls last week, but there will be a later price.

Fortunately, Hubei, the epicenter, is not the most indebted province. Its LGFV interest-bearing debt is estimated to be around 1950 billion yuan. However, the province is operating close to the debt-to-GDP cap Beijing had put on its LGFVs during the 2018 regulatory period. Tainjin and Xinjiang are two provinces that far more exposed to complete collapse.

Covid-19 will likely lead to a cascade of bond and loan defaults among the LGVFs and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Many of the projects were geared to consumption and travel –hotels, airports, toll roads, etc. Everyone wanted those high profile projects that were designed to offer a high economic multiplier effect with clear cash flows –and of course glamour.

Unfortunately, they are precisely those projects which are most predicated on “mass gatherings” and “mass consumption,” those things that the virus drives out of the public commons. China faces an endogenous threat, one that pulverizes demand.

From initial complacency to eventual repricing and legal discovery

Initially, several banks offered very complacent outlooks on Covid-19’s economic effects. Goldman was comfortable “talking its book” in 2009, as it will be 2020. SARS was its quick go-to paradigm for a shallow V-shaped recovery, but of course October 2002 was a secular bottom in the US equity markets (not our present 2020 top).

Looking back to a genuine pandemic, the Spanish flu ran through the world in several waves over the course of 18 months. The US stock market fell 47% from October 1919 to July 1921 and the result was the largest drop in business activity of any recession or depression between 1873 and 1929. The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges would probably be down 30% if not for the state-run plunge protection team.

If the virus leaks out into Southeast Asia more generally, 2/3rds of global growth will be imperiled and containment will be difficult. In terms of a cordon sanitaire, China has AI face recognition and brutal lockdown protocols at its disposal; the Philippines, not so much. You might not have the highest faith in the health care system at work in Manila’s crumbling shantytowns, but its airports send out 10 million overseas Filipino workers a year to places as diverse as Oman, LA, and the Arctic.

As I discussed in a white paper regarding the US MBS market in 2008-2009, it is never clear that a “financial vehicle” is truly understood by its their debt holders until litigation. One example: before it missed a coupon payment in February 2019, Qinghai Provincial Group was considered a LGFV by the exchanges. But subsequent legal discovery found the company to be 69% state-owned and thus a “state owned enterprise.” Unlike LGFVs, SOEs are fully capable of going bankrupt; its debt holders had misunderstood their risk.

QE and Brady Bonds, with Chinese Characteristics

“The complete evaporation of liquidity in certain market segments of the U.S. securitization market has made it impossible to value certain assets fairly regardless of their quality or credit rating.” BNP Paribas press release, August 9, 2007

Expect Beijing to respond with cut taxes and tolls, lower interest rates, further liquidity, and to eventually provide a QE-type buying up of assets.[13] Expect a concerted “pushing on the string” as that liquidity finds limited inroads to stimulate real demand in the short-run.

What qualifies as a stall-speed for Chinese GDP? Moody’s Steve Cochrane sees a drop from 6.1% to 5.3% GDP growth in 2020. This might be optimistic. Evercore sees 0% growth for Q1 in China.

What if the outbreaks continues into Q2 or Q3, continuing the demand collapse, dislocations, and idiosyncratic inflations alluded to in the BABA call? If China’s annual GDP drops to 3% in 2020, what happens to the revenues of these indebted provinces? A significant falloff, leading to a spike in the LGFV defaults that will swamp its subnational debt market.

Over the next two years, China’s big state banks will be asked to be very cooperative in the face of a growing crop of zombie LGFVs and banks in the provinces. The demands of “mark to market” that BNP Paribas famously alluded to in its August 9, 2007 might arrive, though not as ruthlessly in a country more prone to paper over the liabilities for the sake of saving face and guanxi.

As I wrote in the earlier piece on the US MBS market, “extend and pretend” can work, but not in the disorderly short-term and not in the very long-term. Just as the 80s Latin American debt crisis left vast amounts of opaque illiquidity from decades of ill-advised projects to be parsed out, this LGFV debt may need to be repackaged and re-priced.

Will there be a Brady bonds-type repackaging of this opaque and illiquid LGFV debt later this decade? Probably, but it will have Chinese characteristics.

