Sugar Supply Shortfall Beats Out Coronavirus Fears

Even as most commodities have suffered some degree of coronavirus-related selling pressure in recent weeks, sugar is one of the very few hard assets to survive with its rising trend still intact. In this report, we’ll discuss the tight U.S. supply outlook for sugar which will likely keep prices firm in the face of widespread global health worries.

The coronavirus has been unkind to most commodities, beginning with the most economically sensitive ones like crude oil and copper, but also extending to ag commodities such as wheat, corn and soybeans. Providing some context for the latest commodity market sell-off is the graph of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC), below, which recently fell to its lowest level in almost three years. The crude oil price, which has plunged in the wake of global economic slowdown concerns, was one of the biggest contributors to DBC’s decline.

Source: BigCharts

Yet sugar has been one of few major commodities to escape the oil-led price decline. S&P Global addressed the sweet commodity’s remarkable strength in a recent report, noting that sugar prices have been bolstered by a widening supply and demand deficit in the current crop year. The firm observed, “The deficit is largely down to the weather hitting production in Asia and North America.” S&P Global, along with other forecasting services, also noted that continued factory shutdowns, quarantines, and supply-chain problems will have a “significant impact” on sugar supply availability.

Source: S&P Global

Along these lines, the latest USDA World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates (WASDE) for February confirmed that U.S. sugar production estimates for the 2019/20 season is 10% below last year’s supply for beets and 9% lower for cane. Imports for the current growing year were seen by USDA as being 25% higher than last year’s, while exports were unchanged. The supply shortfall is clear to see, and increased foreign imports underscore the fact that domestic refiners are having trouble meeting industrial demand for sugar.

In the U.S., sugar supplies are still tight and end users have struggled to secure adequate supplies. At one time there were 104 production plants in the U.S., a number that has since been reduced to 45, and this reduction in refinement capacity has made it more difficult to bring new supplies to the market. Smaller domestic sugar supplies have already resulted in higher prices on both the wholesale and retail levels, a trend which is visible in the graph of the sugar #11 continuous contract.

Source: BigCharts

On the demand side of the coin, sugar cane for ethanol demand is likely to decline in the upcoming planting season in top producer Brazil. That’s because falling oil prices have reduced demand for growing cane for ethanol. Historically, a healthy demand for ethanol – which normally occurs whenever crude oil prices are rising – has been a huge stimulant for sugar demand since it leads to much of Brazil’s cane supply being allocated for biofuel production instead of for food-related exports. But with fuel prices plunging and sugar prices rising, Brazil’s sugar growers now have an incentive to plant more cane for food consumption in the upcoming May-October planting season.

That said, increased sugar cane plantings for industrial food use likely won’t have a discernible impact on supplies until well into the current growing year. Right now, lower domestic and Asian supply conditions should prevail for the next few months and help keep sugar prices in a rising trend. Meanwhile, sugar’s relative strength versus other major commodities is illustrated in the following graph, which compares the performance of sugar with that of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The price strength for sugar reflected here should serve to attract the attention of institutional money managers, who place heavy emphasis on relative strength considerations when making asset allocation decisions.

Source: StockCharts

Turning our attention to sugar’s recent technical action, the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE), my favorite sugar-tracking vehicle, recently violated its 15-day moving average. I regard the 15-day MA as the best tool for tracking the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. But while sugar’s immediate-term rising trend has been broken, its more important intermediate trend is still rising as confirmed by its price remaining above the widely-followed 50-day MA. As long as CANE remains above the 50-day MA on a weekly closing basis, I regard the sugar ETF’s interim bull market to still be intact.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, while the coronavirus has had a negative impact on many commodities led by crude oil, sugar remains aloof from the virus’s destructive influence. A combination of reduced U.S. and Asian supplies, plus the inability of U.S. sugar refiners to keep up with end user demand, have kept sugar’s intermediate-term bull market alive heading into March. From a technical perspective, the relative strength of the sugar price compared with other major commodities also increases its attractiveness to market-moving institutional traders. In view of these factors, a bullish intermediate-term posture toward sugar is still warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.