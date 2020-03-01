Chewy: Positive EBITDA In Sight, But Still Neutral

In my first article on Chewy, I concluded that Chewy generates numerous industry leading metrics and I provided an analysis and rationale as to why it is unlikely that Chewy will have the same fate as Pets.com. Even though Chewy operates in a large and growing marketplace, I am still Neutral on the stock since my Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) valuation indicates that Chewy is “worth” $25 / share.

With earnings scheduled to be announced shortly, the intent of this note is to evaluate Chewy’s results from the lens of an investor and provide a playbook for the analysis of their results. The metrics to be analyzed include:

4 th Quarter Revenue and EBITDA guidance

“Other revenue” as a percent of sales

FY’20 Consensus

Below is a trended income statement showing Chewy’s historical results and fourth quarter consensus for Revenue down to adjusted EBITDA.

Overview

In June 2019, Chewy went public at a price of $22 per share and, based upon its current price, the company is worth over $12B, but this wasn’t the first time Chewy was sold. Petsmart (via its private equity owner, BC Partners) acquired Chewy for ~$3.3B thus providing its owners nearly a 4X return on paper at current trading levels.

I am neutral the stock since I believe that the market has “priced in” continued revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins for years into the future. These prospects are “priced in” even though Zooplus (OTC:ZLPSF), which is a European-based online pet food and supply company, competes against Amazon (AMZN) as well. Zooplus is an interesting case study and provides ample disclosure to its investors and I encourage any Chewy investor to read and analyze their financials since Zooplus, after several years of operations, only generates a 1% EBITDA margin. For comparison purposes, I am forecasting a 6% EBITDA margin for Chewy by FY’26.

In order for Chewy to continue to grow revenue, profitability and cash flow, Chewy will need to continue to compete against Amazon and, in my prior article, I show that both Chewy and Amazon have comparable market share in this space. Additionally comparing market share over the from 2016 to 2018, while Chewy has grown its revenue, it appears that Chewy is losing some marketshare to Amazon since in 2016 Chewy was estimated to be 46% larger than Amazon; however, as of 2018, Chewy is only 15% larger than Amazon.

It is an undeniable fact that purchasing behavior is migrating from off-line to on-line, but for Chewy to continue its growth, Chewy will need to take share from Food, Drug and Mass Retailers which control 47% of the pet food and supplies market. Food, Drug and Mass Retail channels generate the largest share of pet food and supplies due to their convenience; when customers are shopping for other items, they can also make purchases for their pets. As a result, as spending shifts from off-line to online, the question remains:

Will consumers shop at sites that have a broad category of products (not just pet food and supplies) due to convenience or can on-line “category killers” take share from this channel even though both, i.e. Food, Drug & Mass Retail and the category killers, are online.

Keys to Chewy’s Fourth Quarter Results

When Chewy reports their results, I provide readers a framework to judge independently Chewy’s results. Using free, publicly available sources such as Unhedged, Koyfin and Atom Finance, I am providing a high-level consensus model for Chewy’s fourth Quarter results. When Chewy reports its result, you can compare the consensus to Chewy’s results and determine for yourself if Chewy had a good Quarter. For a company like Chewy, it will not be good enough to “meet” consensus, they need to beat consensus for revenue.

While many of these metrics provide how the company did in the Quarter, I want to provide a “deeper dive” into results and provide other metrics to evaluate the company’s performance. These metrics are:

Cash Conversion Cycle

Other Revenue

Change in subscribers

Customer Acquisition Costs ((CAC))

Cash Conversion Cycle

In my article on Chewy, I emphasized that Chewy has an industry-leading Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC) and due to their leading CCC, Chewy enjoys negative non-cash working capital. Chewy is able to generate positive Operating Cash Flow (OCF) even though the company is investing over 20% of its revenue in Marketing. The driver behind their OCF performance is their CCC. The CCC takes into consideration the amount of time it takes a company to sell its inventory, receive payment from its customers and pay its vendors. The lower the CCC the better.

Drive “Other” Revenue

Consensus forecasts show that Chewy is expected to generate a 23.3% Gross margin and -1.5% EBITDA margin in the 4th Quarter. To drive this number higher, Chewy needs to continue to grow its revenue, but the three segments of revenue have different margin profiles. From my research, I estimate that Hardgoods and Other revenue are higher margin revenue and growth in these segments is the key to Chewy’s margin growth. In the 4th Quarter, Zooplus grew its private label business 16% YoY and this category drives 16% of Zooplus’ revenue.

FY20 Guidance and The Path To EBITDA

Last, but not least, stock prices can positively react to a bad Quarter since the market is always forward looking. At this time (as of February 26th), the consensus anticipates Chewy will generate $6.1B in revenue and $(2)M in adjusted EBITDA. More importantly, the consensus expects Chewy to be positive EBITDA by 4Q’20. The key to their earnings announcement will be to beat these expectations that are already priced into the stock and look for management to provide guidance not only on FY’20, but also when Chewy expects to achieve positive EBITDA.

Conclusion

Trading at ~2X forward revenue, the revenue multiple does not appear to be excessive for a high-growth company; however, I am neutral the stock and believe that the market is pricing in revenue growth and 6% EBITDA margins. Chewy is a company that is on the path to generating positive EBITDA, but in view of its closest peer (Zooplus), I have trouble understanding how the company will generate mid single digit EBITDA margins when its peer generates 1% EBITDA margins.

