Taseko Mines: In A Holding Pattern Waiting For Financing News

Taseko also has its 2022 debt maturity to deal with, and won't be able to generate significant cash flow from Florence Copper before that maturity.

The timeline for financing and permits have been sliding later. The EPA permit is now expected for 2H 2020, versus mid-2020 before.

No financing has been announced for Florence Copper yet. Discussions remain ongoing, and Taseko hopes to have financing in place before permits are issued.

Taseko Mines (TGB) remains in a holding pattern as no financing news has been announced for Florence Copper yet. Taseko has been having discussions around financing options for quite a while now, but nothing has come of that yet. As well, the EPA permit timeline appears to have been shifted to the second half of 2020 from the previous mid-2020 date.

I am getting a bit impatient with the progress around financing Florence Copper, although I am still holding the stock for now.

Recent Copper Prices

Copper prices looked pretty decent to start 2020, but then the coronavirus hit China and copper prices are down around $0.30 USD per pound from where they were before.

Source: Kitco

This makes a significant difference to Taseko, as its margins at Gibraltar are decent at $2.80 USD copper, but fairly weak at $2.50 USD copper. As well, Taseko's ability to refinance its 2022 notes and secure financing for Florence Copper will be negatively affected by any prolonged reduction in copper demand caused by the coronavirus.

Florence Copper Timelines Appear To Be Slipping

In May 2019, Taseko mentioned that it was targeting having financing in place by late 2019 or early 2020. By June 2020, it noted that it remained on track to have a financing plan "formalized in the coming months" and that permitting appeared to be aligned for Florence Copper to be construction-ready in 1H 2020.

By November 2019, the financing timeline was for early 2020 and permits were expected by mid-2020. At last report in February 2020, Taseko noted that the draft UIC permit from the EPA was now expected in 2H 2020. It was also continuing to target getting continuing financing in place before the permits are received.

There appears to have been a lot of discussions around financing options for Florence Copper, but so far no tangible results. Florence Copper still has plenty of potential, but I am starting to get impatient waiting for financing news. The climate around financing is probably at least a bit worse now compared to a couple months ago.

2022 Debt Maturity

Taseko also has its June 2022 secured debt maturity to deal with later on. The construction of Florence Copper has been said to take 18 months, so if it doesn't get started by late 2020, there is the risk that the first commercial production won't occur before that maturity date.

This bond has been trading below par since late 2018 and currently yields 13.9% to maturity. Taseko's ability to refinance that note will ultimately depend on the outlook for copper prices and Gibraltar's operational performance. That task would probably have been made easier if Florence Copper was able to contribute a substantial amount of cash flow prior to the June 2022 note maturity though, lessening the amount Taseko would need to refinance.

On the positive side, Taseko was able to reduce its cost per ton milled (including capitalized stripping) to $11.20 CAD in Q4 2019, which represents a 9% reduction from Q3 2019. This was the best performance at Gibraltar since 2017, and if this reduction can be maintained, it will be helpful for refinancing the note maturity given that the note is secured by Gibraltar.

Conclusion

The drop in copper prices caused by the coronavirus-related impact causes some problems for Taseko. The margins at Gibraltar have gone from decent at the beginning of 2020 to fairly weak now, although the improvement in site operating costs should partly mitigate the decrease in copper prices.

A weaker copper pricing environment will also not help Taseko's ability to refinance its 2022 notes or to secure financing for Florence Copper. If the coronavirus disruption is temporary (I expect one to two quarters), Taseko may still have some time to secure financing for Florence Copper in a more favorable environment.

Florence Copper still is an attractive asset, but I am getting impatient with the lack of concrete financing.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.