Pioneer Natural Resources: Well-Positioned To Face Low Oil Prices

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has reported solid results for the latest quarter and the company will likely continue doing well in the future, even as it faces a difficult oil price environment. The Irving, Texas-based oil producer benefits from having a low-cost asset base, growing levels of production, and robust hedges which will help the company in generating profits and free cash flows this year. Its pristine balance sheet and strong liquidity bolster its ability to withstand difficult periods.

Earnings Recap

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently released solid fourth-quarter results in which the company posted guidance-beating production numbers, an increase in profits, strong levels of free cash flows, and a dividend hike.

Pioneer produced 363,364 boe per day from the Permian Basin, depicting an increase of 13.7% from a year earlier, beating the guidance range of 345,000 to 360,000 boe per day. Total oil production rose by 10.6% to 220,326 bpd which was at the top-end of the company's guidance. Pioneer also reported a 12.5% increase in the realized price for crude oil to $56.01 per barrel. Total oil equivalent price for the quarter climbed by 5.8% on a year-over-year basis to $40.36 per boe. The production growth, combined with improvement in prices, pushed the company's adjusted profits to $2.36 per share from $1.18 a year earlier.

Pioneer also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, of $1.01 billion, up from $701 million a year earlier. The cash flows fully covered the capital expenditures of $627 million and the company ended the period with free cash flows of $384 million. The company also announced a 25% increase in dividends to $0.55 per share, which shows that the management is confident in the company's ability to continue generating free cash flows in the future.

Looking Ahead

Oil prices have fallen in recent weeks to around $52 a barrel from more than $60 at the start of the year as markets fear that the coronavirus may become a global pandemic, slowing economic growth and hurting oil demand from key markets ranging from China to Italy. If oil prices fail to recover, then that's going to hurt Pioneer's profits and cash flows. But I think Pioneer is well-prepared to withstand this challenge of low oil prices.

Pioneer's biggest strength is its high-quality asset base. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin which is the most prolific and lowest-cost shale oil play in the US. Here, Pioneer holds more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources that are spread over 680,000 net acres. The company has amassed a massive inventory of low-cost drilling locations that need oil prices of less than $50 a barrel to breakeven and can power the company's production for more than 25 years at the current drilling pace. At the ongoing oil prices of $50 to $52 a barrel, Pioneer can profitably grow production from these wells.

I believe Pioneer has further increased its low-cost advantage by reducing its well costs. In 2019, the company slashed its well costs by around 30% from $12.5 million per well in 2018 to around $8.5 million in 2019. I think these cost reductions will be sustainable since they were driven by efficiency gains. Pioneer also reduced its permanent lease operating expenses by 10%. This has put the company in a better position to generate profits as well as free cash flows in a low oil price environment.

Pioneer also maintains a robust hedge book that minimizes the exposure of the company's cash flows to movements in oil prices. For the first quarter of this year, Pioneer has hedged around 149,000 bpd of oil production using derivative contracts at an attractive price of $62 a barrel (Brent). That' equivalent to 67% of the company's forecasted oil production for the current quarter hedged at a price that is substantially higher than the current price of $57 a barrel. For the full year, Pioneer has covered 129,000 bpd of oil production, which is equivalent to 54% of its expected volumes, with derivatives at a similar average Brent-linked price.

Pioneer will keep drilling activity elevated and grow production by double-digits this year which, I believe, can also help offset the negative impact of weak prices. The company will operate around 23 to 24 rigs in the Permian Basin which will bring 345 to 375 wells to production. That's up from 306 wells brought online in 2019. This will help push the company's total production and oil production up by 13.7% and 13% to 393,000 boe per day and 240,000 bpd respectively in 2020. The company will then sell its oil and gas production at attractive prices. Pioneer benefits from having access to lucrative markets, such as the Gulf Coast, which allows the company to capture premium prices. In the fourth quarter, for instance, the company shipped virtually all of its oil production to the Gulf Coast and realized a $4 million benefit. The company might continue reporting further gains in the coming quarters.

I expect Pioneer to generate strong levels of cash flow from operations in 2020 as it grows production by double-digits and receives support from crude oil hedges in a weak oil price environment. The company expects to generate $3.9 billion of cash flows in 2020 at $55 oil. With a capital spending forecast of $3.15 billion to $3.45 billion, we can see that Pioneer expects to generate strong levels of free cash flows this year. At the mid-point of the CapEx guidance, the company could earn $600 million of free cash flows ($3.9Bn-$3.3Bn). These free cash flows can easily fund the company's dividends of $365.2 million. In this case, the company will be left with excess cash of around $235 million, after accounting for CapEx and dividends ($600Mn-$365.2Mn).

But what I really like about Pioneer is that it has one of the strongest balance sheets among all oil producers. This bolsters the company's ability to fund its capital program and dividends, even if it realizes lower than expected cash flows due to weaker than expected oil prices. The company carried a total debt of just $2.29 billion at the end of last year which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.9% - the lowest among all large-to-mid-cap independent oil producers. It also has robust liquidity of $2.1 billion consisting of $631 million of cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. The company can use its cash reserves or draw on its revolver to meet any short-term funding needs during difficult periods. And it can do that without damaging its financial health, considering it has an under-levered balance sheet that can easily the absorb additional debt.

Pioneer Natural Resources, therefore, is well placed to face low oil prices. The company's shares have fallen by 10.2% this year on account of the dip in oil prices but have fared better than other oil producers (XOP) whose shares tumbled by 26% in the same period. I expect Pioneer stock to continue doing well in the future as it taps into its high-quality asset base, grows production by double-digits, generates free cash flows, and rewards investors with dividends, even in a weak oil price environment. The company's shares are trading 15.5x forward earnings estimates, ahead of sector median of 10.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The stock is also priced 6.11x in terms of EV / EBITDA (fwd) multiple, higher than sector median of 6.3x. At this price, I would rate Pioneer Natural Resources as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.