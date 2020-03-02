Northern Dynasty: Moving Closer To Mine Development

Thesis

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) owns 100% of the promising Pebble Project (the project) in Alaska. The project itself is claimed by NAK to be, "the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world."

Yes, the project will probably take years to develop into a mine but the underlying resource potential signifies that it's worth the wait to own this stock. With recent positive development in the project's permitting process and a favorable 'long' outlook for metals (despite the recent sell-off in equity markets), NAK appears to be a very promising long investment with a large potential upside. While some might view this stock as a speculative play, I believe the fundamental picture negates such myopic opinion. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: MarketExclusive)

A promising project indeed

NAK's 'Fact Sheet' (updated February 2020) highlights the project's resource potential. The project is expected to contain ~57 billion pounds of copper, ~71 million ounces of gold, ~3.4 billion pounds of molybdenum and ~345 million ounces of silver in the more certain 'Measured and Indicated' resource category. It also contains an additional ~25 billion pounds of copper, ~36 million ounces of gold, ~2.2 billion pounds of molybdenum and ~170 million ounces of silver in the less probable 'Inferred' resource category. Even if we ignore the relatively insignificant production of molybdenum, the project entails a total of 82 billion pounds of copper, 107 million ounces of gold, and 515 million ounces of silver. These numbers alone are enough to outdo the mining potential of quite a few established miners. Figure-2 also details the expected recovery grades for these metals.

Figure-2 (Source: Fact Sheet)

Comparing the stock's ~$0.50/share price tag against its mining resource potential highlighted above, one could easily classify NAK as trading dirt cheap if the uncertainty associated with project approval is removed.

NAK's problem and a recent update on the issue

NAK has been unable to break ground so far in obtaining final regulatory permits for the project. The project is located in the Bristol Bay area in Alaska which is home to a large sanctuary of sockeye salmon. The natives depend on fishing for survival and it's feared that development of the mine would hurt their habitat, and consequently threaten the community economically. Therefore, NAK would need a go-ahead from the US EPA (read: Environmental Protection Agency) and after having previously failed in obtaining one, NAK took the matter to the Court. It followed therefrom that NAK would require (among others) a positive EIS (read: Environmental Impact Statement) from the USACE (read: US Army Corps of Engineers).

A PFEIS (read: Preliminary Final EIS) was shared by the USACE with certain agencies earlier this month and revealed that the USACE had initially adopted a favorable viewpoint on the project. I find it appropriate to highlight certain key takeaways from the 'Executive Summary' of the PFEIS,

ES-38 Employment through the project would have beneficial economic effects on minority and low-income communities lasting for the life of the project.

ES-35 (Subsistence) Overall, impacts to fish and wildlife would not be expected to impact harvest levels, because no population-level decrease in resources would be anticipated.

ES-54 There would be no effects on any community groundwater or surface water supplies from the changes in groundwater flows at the mine site.

ES-69 Considering the low use of habitat to be removed (based on the physical parameters of the reaches, the consequently low densities of juvenile Chinook and coho observed in the tributaries, and the few numbers of spawning coho observed), impacts to anadromous and resident fish populations from these direct habitat losses would be expected to fall within the range of natural variability.

The above comments of the USACE indicate that the project would create little impact (if any) on the salmon sanctuary and the nearby communities. In fact, I believe that the PFEIS marks a significant step towards project advancement. NAK has issued a tentative timeline for the project's life cycle (Figure-3). The ongoing two quarters are quite important for NAK since the USACE is likely to issue a 'Record of Decision' along with the 'Final EIS' by mid-2020. The 'Record of Decision' could note any of the three decisions, namely, issue a permit, issue a permit with conditions, or denial of the application. Based on the PFEIS, I believe that the USACE's decision will be from either of the first two options.

Figure-3 (Source: Fact Sheet)

An investment case in NAK

As seen above, the permitting process and a resulting final investment decision might stretch beyond FY 2022. Although NAK's price charts have historically seen a roller-coaster ride (Figure-4), I believe the stock might build a sustained upward trajectory from here and investors need to show patience to benefit from this promising investment opportunity. For one, the achievement of each significant milestone presented in the above timeline would trigger notable price gains (we could give it some room for possible delays in achieving these milestones) and with a positive PFEIS, investors' hopes are high.

Figure-4 (Source: Barcharts)

Plus, NAK's ~CA$157 MM balance sheet is debt-free and contains ~CA$13 MM in cash and equivalents. For an exploration company that incurs roughly CA$15 MM in exploration expenses every quarter (based on the numbers for Q3 2019 and Q3 2018), the current cash balances appear to be a point of concern. However, it's noteworthy that the company has an unlimited authorized share capital that would help fund its working capital requirements through further share issuance (currently, NAK has 492 MM fully diluted shares). Once NAK obtains the regulatory permits, the next issue would be obtaining funds for mine development. The company could either go for further shares issue, or enter into an agreement for investment partnership. Moreover, we should not ignore the possibility of NAK's acquisition by another established miner which could possibly inject new life into the share price. Nevertheless, we are still talking years before the mine construction could commence and therefore, an investment in NAK requires patience.

On the contrary, some investors/traders view NAK as a speculative play. Considering the company's long operational tenure and the element of uncertainty associated with the project's permitting, the statement has some weight. Nevertheless, I believe the project's mining potential and its current prices do support an investment case. On that note, if we assume that the project progresses as per schedule, then there would only be a window of ~20-23 years during which the project would be running in full swing (refer to Figure-3). This would imply considerable production of base and precious metals flowing every year (perhaps more than a couple of existing miners in the copper and gold mining space).

[Note that NAK expects average annual production of 318 Mlb copper, 362 Koz gold, 1.8 Moz silver, and 14 Mlb of molybdenum from the future mine.]

Investor Takeaway

Although both gold and silver prices have witnessed tremendous growth recently (followed by a week of aggressive selling amid coronavirus fears), copper prices have largely tumbled during the past 12 months (Figure-5). We can expect uncertainty over metal prices (gold, silver, and copper) to continue over the next couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the project's fundamental strength is less likely to be affected since project development/completion stretches into the next 3-4 years.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

By the time this project is actually constructed, gold and silver prices could be exploring new highs [possibly ~$1,800/oz for gold and ~$20/oz for silver (Note: I'm talking about a 2-3 years horizon), if the virus outbreak could be controlled anytime soon] while copper could stabilize at or above $3/lb. The encouraging fact is, existing copper and gold prices are still way above the $1.85/lb copper and $902/oz gold price levels incorporated in the project's resource estimate.

In my view, if the project's approval process goes on smoothly and metal prices could establish themselves at a higher level (or even retain their current levels), NAK could provide very healthy returns to the investors. For those investors who'd rather avoid the stock based on the regulatory permitting risk, I think it won't hurt to own a small position in a promising project as NAK's Pebble project. For other investors, the current sell-off presents a 'buy' opportunity as the stock seems to be heading towards its 52-week lows of ~$0.4/share (Figure-6). That said, the risks of an investment in NAK are outweighed by the potential future returns.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

Authors Note: This is not a specific investment advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own due diligence before making an investment decision in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.