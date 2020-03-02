Cimarex Energy: Strong Q4 2019 Results, More Free Cash Flows Ahead

Cimarex Energy (XEC) is looking good heading into 2020 when it could grow oil production while generating strong levels of free cash flows, just like it did in Q4-2019. The company is, however, facing risks related to weakness in commodity prices, but I believe it is well-prepared to withstand a difficult period.

Earnings Recap

Cimarex Energy recently released its fourth-quarter results in which the company posted an adjusted profit of $120.37 million, or $1.18 per share, down from $192 million, or $2.01 per share a year earlier. The company missed analysts' consensus estimate of a profit of $1.22 per share. The company received support from oil prices which rose by 11% to $54.80 a barrel in Q4-2019 from Q4-2018. But natural gas and NGL prices fell sharply by 45% and 32% respectively in the same period, pushing the company's total profits lower.

Operationally, however, Cimarex Energy delivered a decent performance. The company's total production for the fourth quarter clocked in at 292,709 boe per day, depicting an increase of 16.5% from a year earlier and exceeding its guidance range of 272,000 - 292,000 boe per day. The company's oil production rose by 15.2% to almost 92,000 bpd, meeting the top-end of the 86,000 - 92,000 bpd guidance.

Moreover, despite weak natural gas and NGL prices, the company still generated enough cash flows to fully fund not only its CapEx but also dividends. Cimarex Energy generated a total of $415.9 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital in the fourth quarter. This easily covered the total CapEx of $264 million, allowing the company to end the period with free cash flows of $151.9 million ($415.9Mn-$264Mn). Cimarex Energy then spent $21.58 million on dividends and was left with excess cash of $130.3 million ($151.9Mn-$21.58Mn).

Looking Ahead

I think Cimarex Energy is entering 2020 on a firmer footing after solidifying its position as a shale driller that can generate free cash flows in a low commodity price environment. The company burned cash flows in the previous quarters. In Q4-2018, for instance, Cimarex Energy faced negative free cash flows of $15.37 million. It then spent $17.2 million on dividends and was left with a total cash flow deficit of $32.57 million, which is in stark contrast to the more than $130 million of excess cash reported for the most recent quarter. By reducing costs, cutting CapEx, and achieving capital efficiencies, Cimraex Energy was able to turn its business around.

Cimarex Energy will keep a tight lid on spending levels in 2020. Last year, the company cut its total capital expenditures by 16% to $1.32 billion, including drilling and completion capital of $944 million. This year, Cimarex Energy will increase the D&C capital to the range of $955 million to $1.05 billion (up 5.9% at the mid-point) but its total capital investment is forecasted at $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion which depicts a slight drop of 1.1% from 2019 at the mid-point. This should help the company in generating free cash flows.

In my view, Cimarex Energy will also capitalize fully on its cost-reduction efforts, which will make it easier for the company to generate profits and free cash flows even in a weak oil and gas price environment. In the Permian Basin region in particular, which accounts for a vast majority of the company's production, Cimarex Energy reduced well costs by 24% from $1,468 per lateral foot in 2018 to $1,118 in 2019. I think the costs could decline further in 2020 if the company realizes additional efficiency gains or service costs drop further. The company has also reduced its production expenses and cash operating costs.

Cimarex Energy is also well-positioned to grow production this year which should have a positive impact on its earnings and cash flows. I expect the company to report strong growth in production from the Permian Basin where the company will bring a total of 77 net wells online in 2020, up from 76 net wells completed in 2019. This will help the company in achieving its target of growing Permian Basin oil production by 14% and total oil production by 9% in 2020. Cimarex Energy expects to produce 91,000 to 97,000 bpd of oil production and 270,000 to 286,000 boe per day of total production in 2020. With higher levels of oil production and no growth in total volumes, the company's output will become oilier in 2020. This can help improve Cimarex Energy's margins.

After implementing the cost-cutting measures, realizing capital efficiency gains, and growing oil production, Cimarex Energy expects to generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its capital expenditures as well as dividends in 2020 in a $50 a barrel oil and $2.25 per thousand cf gas price environment. At higher commodity prices, the company can post strong levels of cash flows well in excess of capital expenditures and dividends. It can then use that excess cash to further boost shareholder returns by growing dividends.

Cimarex Energy, however, is facing risks related to weakness in commodity prices which may hamper the company's ability to generate strong levels of free cash flows. Note that Cimarex Energy's production consists of significant natural gas and NGL volumes, in addition to crude oil. The company's total production mix in FY-2019 was 31% crude oil, 28% NGL, and 41% natural gas. Its output will become oilier this year but oil will still likely account for less than 40% of the production mix while the rest will be natural gas and NGL, as per my estimate. As a result, the company will need support from oil as well as natural gas and NGL prices to report profits and free cash flows.

The oil prices have fallen substantially this year from more than $60 a barrel in January to $51 at the time of this writing. The decline can be attributed in large part to the spread of the coronavirus from China to other parts of the world which has sparked concerns that this might significantly hurt oil demand. Meanwhile, the natural gas prices have been hovering below $2 per thousand cf throughout most of this year. I think Cimarex Energy can still generate strong levels of free cash flows at these price levels, enough to self-fund the CapEx and dividends. But if the commodity prices decline further and stay low for an extended period, then Cimarex Energy might not report enough cash flows to cover all of its CapEx and dividends. In this case, the company might make a downward revision to its spending guidance and taper down its production growth plans to balance cash flows with CapEx.

I believe Cimarex Energy also has a decent hedge book and an under-levered balance sheet, which bolsters the company's ability to withstand weak oil prices for an extended period. The company has covered a large chunk of its future oil and gas production with hedges (primarily through collars) which minimize the exposure of its cash flows to volatility in commodity prices. For instance, around 30% of the company's estimated oil production for the current year is backed by various derivative contracts.

The company carried $1.98 billion of debt at the end of last year which translates into a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of around 55%. That's lower than the median ratio of more than 64% of the mid-cap independent oil producer, as per my calculation. The company also doesn't have any near-term debt maturities. Its earliest debt relates to $750 million notes due in 2024. Cimarex Energy also has robust liquidity of $1.3 billion which consists of $95 million of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. The company can use this liquidity during tough periods (if it faces a cash flow shortfall). But if the company continues to generate free cash flows, then it might preserve or grow its liquidity.

Cimarex Energy stock has fallen by 24% in the last three months, due in large part to the weakness in oil prices which also pushed the entire E&P space (XOP) lower by 21% in the same period. The company's shares are currently priced 4.14x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below sector median of 6.03x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The company can withstand low commodity prices and generate robust free cash flows even at $50 oil while growing production from the Permian Basin. I think investors who can stomach oil price-related risks should consider buying this stock on weakness.

