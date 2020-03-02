Novel Coronavirus Crisis In China Appear To Be Under Control

This may not be the best time to invest in the stock market, but likely to be a good time, in view of the expected temporary nature of the epidemic given the SARS experience.

I have been closely monitoring a "real time update" (in Chinese) on the Covid19 Crisis on the mainland. I was shocked on February 13 that there was a spike in "new confirmed infection cases" to the tune of 8 or 9 times what was reported the previous day. The spike had raised concerns in financial markets from Hong Kong to the United States.

However, a close reading of articles on the website revealed that the spike is actually due to a change in the criteria of reporting "confirmed cases." Instead of cases confirmed by lab tests, cases highly suspected to be nCov 19 infection based on clinical judgement "based on symptoms, medical history, and computerized tomography, or CT scans, rather than testing positive for the virus using lab kits," are now included as confirmed cases for the first time. According to this article (in Chinese), the new cases reported on the 12th has included 13,332 "clinically confirmed cases" which would not have been included before. "If these cases were taken out, the number of confirmed cases would have been 1,508, which is slightly lower than the previous day."

A similar message appeared in a February 14 report in China Daily. According to the article (in Chinese), the National Health Commission says that for Hubei the inclusion of clinically confirmed cases as new cases is so that patients can receive more timely treatment so that they can recover sooner.

The spike is therefore a one-time phenomenon. The signs continue to suggest a stabilizing trend and one can say that at least for the time being, things are not getting out of hand as the spike suggests. Since then, indeed the numbers of new infections has declined dramatically, and with surging numbers of recovered patients, we can project that in a month, there will be no more hospitalized Covid19 patients on the mainland. As a matter of fact, the majority of provinces on the mainland have had now new cases for days. The signs suggest that the Chinese authorities are now playing safe and will not relax their cautious approach on the situation until the infections finally come to a halt.

However, beyond the mainland, risks are rising, and in particular, the epidemic is getting out of control in Korea. The Korean economy is, however, only about 2 per cent of the world GDP and may not cause a grave effect on the global economy. Japan is trying hard to contain the epidemic as it prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games, and it should have the capacity to do so. The biggest risk to the global economy, however, lies in America and Europe. The US is the world's biggest economy. The situation in Italy is worrying. The EU may have difficulty cutting the movement of people from member country to member country, and already the epidemic has spread to many member countries. President Trump has slashed the budget for the Center for Disease Control and America is lacking the capacity to test for the Covid19 virus. Without timely testing for possible infection in a timely manner, containing the spread of the epidemic will prove difficult.

Assuming that China is able to become Covid-free in two months, which is likely, and assuming that Covid19 will end by early summer, as did SARS in 2003, the present crisis will not produce long term effects on the global economy. The present crash in the stock markets is likely to be a great opportunity to invest in equity. Catching the trough is of course difficult, but if the goal is just earning a decent return, there is no need to catch the trough. It will suffice as long as rate of return in a year's time is better than usual.

