After 3 Years Of Bullishness, I Am Re-Considering My Carter's Investment

The more I learn about investing, the more I come to realize that successful stock selection comes down to two basic skills: 1) identifying great businesses and 2) determining the value of those businesses. Those who are unable to identify great businesses should simply buy index funds. For those that can identify great businesses but never value them appropriately, going on to buy them at too high a price, their returns will still lag the market for perhaps years.

One of the very first stocks I ever bought was Carter's (CRI). To me, they looked like a great business. In many ways, they absolutely are. I even got lucky enough to buy them at a decent price even though I hadn't yet learned the fine art of valuation. Thenafter, Carter's stock advanced substantially, seeming to confirm my thesis. I got excited. Upon a slight pullback from all time highs, I thought for sure I needed to buy more. That decision was made absent a thorough examination of intrinsic value, and brought my cost basis up well above what I ought to have paid for the business. Since then, the stock has struggled, and so has the company in many ways. My intent today is to review my journey and explain why I am considering selling out of my position. I do this in large part due to the fact that since my decision to buy Carter's I have learned a lot and am today a better investor. Given what I have learned, are there better ways to allocate my capital than having it tied up in CRI?

Once Upon A Time....

CRI was one of the companies I bought earlier on in my investment career. This chart traces a rough history of my initial purchase and additions:

Red = buys

This buying brought me to a cost basis of $98. For quite a while I felt okay about all this. After all, CRI was a good business.

My Thesis

Carter's has long been the leader in children's apparel. It is not an exaggeration to say that they have corned the market, and their share keeps growing with time. According to their most recent conference call:

- "Carter's is the number one brand in baby apparel with five times the share of our nearest competitor."

- "Our research suggests that nearly 90% of millennials shopping for newborn apparel last year purchased our Carter's brands."

- "Our Carter's brands have the largest share of e-commerce children's apparel market in the United States with twice the share of our nearest competitor."

- "We are the largest specialty retailer of children's apparel and the largest supplier of children's apparel to the largest retailers in North America."

- "Our brands are sold in over 18,000 store locations and on the largest online platforms in North America."

- "Our brands are sold in over 90 countries through our own operations and relationships with retailers throughout the world."

In addition to their market dominance, their history of operating performance has been stellar:

- Revenue has grown 8% compounded annually since 2010.

- Operating margin has expanded 500 bps in the same time frame.

- Cash from operations has grown by 18% compounded annually, also since 2010.

With that great operating performance has been significant returns to shareholders:

- With the most recent 20% increase to the quarterly dividend, by the end of this year dividends will have grown by almost 26% compounded annually since being initiated in 2013.

- Since 2012, shares outstanding have been decreased by 23%. They just added another $500 million to their repurchase authorization.

All that is well and good. It certainly forms a nice foundation for an investment thesis. But a much closer look is required. Carter's has lagged the market for a while now, and that by a wide margin. Why? Now, I am not at all afraid to hold on to a stock that under-performs the S&P for a stretch. Often times investment theses take a while to play out, especially if you are of the value tilt. But if the lag goes on and on, you have to start asking yourself if you are missing something other market participants are savvy to. If under-performance occurs year after year, the drag on the portfolio probably means no alpha.

So, what am I missing?

Still Waiting...

I could argue the case for continuing to hold the stock, mainly because many of Carter's competitors have gone out of business. The industry is quickly consolidating, and CRI easily has the resources to absorb the demand and fill the space left by the likes of Babies R Us, Gymboree, Bon-ton, and others. This is going to allow them to further monopolize the space, and could turn into accelerated revenue growth. With the forward dividend yield at 2.4% from my cost basis, I get paid to wait at a rate that outpaces recent inflation measures and beats the yield on treasury bonds.

Furthermore, in addition to their own store fronts, Carter's has exclusive labels with all the dominant retail joints in the world: Amazon ("Simple Joys", which recently launched in Europe), Target ("Just One You"), and Wal-mart (Child of Mine"). Costco is a wholesale customer of Carter's. This on top of their own expanding online store, which is both the highest margin and fastest growing segment of their business. Half of the $400 million of sales growth they are expecting by 2024 is going to be from e-commerce. They recently launched an initiative where online orders are fulfilled in local stores closest to the shopper rather than being sent from a central warehouse. This is expected to drive margins and incremental sales as shipping costs decrease and the likelihood is increased of the online order being picked up in-store, where the customer is likely to make more purchases.

About those headwinds

And yet, there is a lot that stands in Carter's way. Most notably are North American birth and fertility rates, which have slowly declined in recent years. The birth rate is a measure of the number of births in a calendar year. As can be seen from the following chart, things have been trending down since 2007/2008:

*Image from vox.com

There is no more critical matter pertaining to Carter's. The very basis of their business model is putting clothes on small bodies.

The fertility rate is the number of children the average woman will have in her lifetime. Here we see an even more pronounced downtrend that started decades ago:

*Image from vox.com

Of course, fewer babies means less demand. That trend is likely to continue as people fore-go parenthood for the pursuit of careers and/or fun. Or they simply don't want kids. Or access to contraceptives become easier and more affordable.

There is a strong evidence suggesting a correlation between fertility rates and income, according to an article from Principia Scientific International. As nations grow richer, the fertility rates go down.

On a global basis, people are better off now than ever before in human history. The rich are richer and the poor are richer. I know we hear about wealth inequality frequently, but the facts and data bear out the point that the world is in fact growing richer. Everyone. People are better off now than ever before. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend this TED talk that explains it. Prosperity means more jobs, more jobs mean more women working and/or going to school to get an education that leads to jobs. All that means foregoing motherhood.

Also, as nations get richer, healthcare gets better. Which means lower infant mortality. And there is a strong correlation between infant mortality and fertility rates as well, also explained in the above article from Principia Scientific. When more babies survive, women have fewer babies.

So what does all this mean for Carter's? Well, monopolies don't matter much if you occupy a shrinking space.

We see this showing up when we compare Carter's past projections for growth to their more recent. In reviewing their full year 2017 results and issuing guidance for the future, Carter's management guided to being able to grow sales by $1 billion by the year 2022. Yet in their most recent conference call they called for a fraction of that growth and pushed out their time frame. Now they want to grow sales by only $400 million and are giving themselves until 2024 to do it. They also lowered their target for long term EPS CAGR, from 10% to 7%. This is an absolutely monumental adjustment. My first DCF analysis on Carter's used the earlier projections as my base line. With that much of a reduction, the estimate of intrinsic value goes WAY down.

Valuation

So, what is their intrinsic value now assuming they can meet their much lower growth rates? I ran another DCF analysis using the following components:

- Revenue grows to $3,919 million by year end 2024, or the $400 million increase they guided to.

- Margin expands by 110 bps, which was also guided to in the Q4 2019 conference call. That guidance had specifically to do with operating margin, but for the purposes of my DCF I apply it to their cash from operations margin which has generally tracked operating margin over the years.

- CAPEX equal to 3.05% of sales, which was their average annual CAPEX over the past decade.

- Terminal growth rate of 2%

- Discount rate of 12%, my minimum required rate of return. I am aiming to beat the long term market average of 10%.

Under this scenario, intrinsic value comes out to only $64 a share. Based on this calculation, shares are wildly over-valued right now at around $90. Remember, my cost basis is $98. I over-paid by A LOT.

Valuation Ratios

My overpaying is re-enforced when we look at other indicators of value. Carter's P/E ratio has been contracting for years. They are well out of a rapid growth phase, and the market is thereby assigning a lower multiple:

Data by YCharts

Typically, I like buying companies whose P/E and other valuation ratios are below their long term averages. If a company is cheap compared to their historic self, that often indicates that market participants are overly pessimistic about future prospects. I believe that mean reversion is real and powerful, and that companies whose P/E is temporarily depressed can see their multiple expand back to historic levels when temporary headwinds subside. But sometimes, the market gets it right, and a lower multiple is absolutely deserving. I think this is the case with CRI. Their five year average P/E is just over 19. Their current P/E is 16.5. In fact, they haven't seen a P/E north of 19 since year end 2017. To be honest, given the updates that show sales growing at only 2.75% a year, they probably deserve an even lower multiple.

If we take a multiple of 15, we can apply that to a range of earnings growth numbers to get an idea of stock price come year end 2025. From there we can calculate the compounded rate of return we would achieve from current trading levels around $90. Following is a table showing that:

EPS growth 5% 7% 12% 15% Price by 2025 $112 $123 $154 $176 Compound return 4.5% 6.5% 11.3% 14.3%

*Data compiled by author

My minimum required rate of return is 12%. In order to achieve that, earnings would have to grow by 12.6% annually in order to give me that, again based on the multiple of 15. Frankly, I just don't think that is possible. Neither does Carter's management. Remember from above that they are targeting EPS growth of 7% compounded annually through 2024. It would take more than a miracle to get to 12.6% earnings growth.

PEG

Management is hoping for earnings growth of 4%-6% next year. Under this scenario and using a trailing P/E ratio, their PEG ratio would be between 4.13 and 2.75. Remember that any value under one indicates undervaluation, and any value over 1 indicates overvaluation. According to this metric, CRI is very overvalued.

Capital Allocation

Apart from the birth rate headwinds that CRI can truly do nothing about, there are some weaknesses having to do with managements capital allocation decisions. Primarily this has to do with share buybacks, and how indiscriminate they seem to be regarding when and at what price they exercise these repurchase authorizations.

If we take managements guidance for 7% EPS growth through 2024 and assume (in my opinion generously) no change in the P/E ratio, CRI stock will be at about $127 by year end 2024. If we use their weighted average cost of capital of 8.22% (according to Gurufocus) to discount that back to the present, shares are worth about $92.92 today. Yet, the have been buying back shares at values well above that threshold:

2019 2018 2017 2016 Average Price Paid $93.43 $102.70 $89.74 $98.53 # repurchased 2.1 mil 1.8 mil 2.1 mil 3 mil

*Data from 10K

While not as egregious as some other companies, I am of the opinion that shares should be bought back only in instances where the stock is trading below intrinsic value. Overpaying for stock buybacks has the same detrimental ramifications as when investors overpay for stock purchases: the return on that investment will be a drag. I would much rather see Carter's use their capital to pay off debt, invest in their employees, equipment, and processes, or raise their dividend than buy stock in instances where it is trading above intrinsic value. Then again, their estimate of intrinsic value likely differs from mine. Nonetheless, Carter's buys back stock every quarter. No matter what. It is the indiscriminate part that bothers me. I would prefer stock buybacks to be more targeted. More calculated. More opportunistic.

The Bright Side

Carter's has been raising their dividend at an explosive rate. It is the dividend growth investors dream: 26% CAGR since being initiated in 2013 and a payout ratio only in the mid-thirties. If you prefer to value stock by the present value of all future dividend income streams, Carter's current stock price makes a lot more sense. According to the Gordon Growth Model, and using inputs of 12% required rate of return and 10% dividend growth in perpetuity, fair value is $96. Adjusting the inputs by either lowering the required rate of return or raising the dividend growth rate will give you a higher intrinsic value. Doing the opposite, raising the required rate of return and/or lowering the growth rate, will lower the intrinsic value. The current forward dividend yield is pretty good too, 2.6%. If dividends are your thing, Carter's looks a lot better. That being said, only a growing business can long support a growing dividend. With sluggish growth ahead of them, expect the dividend growth rate to slow and the payout ratio to rise. 10% dividend growth forever is probably not plausible.

Conclusion

Amidst the current market turmoil, I am holding on to one of my chief investing tenets: if you aren't certain about what to do, do nothing. This is in line with other investing mantras:

I've always felt that portfolios are like bars of soap. The more you handle them the smaller they get. - Darcy Howe Lethargy bordering on sloth remains the cornerstone of our investment style. - Warren Buffett Don't just do something; stand there! - Attributed to many

Given that I don't have concrete and overwhelming evidence to sell, I will hold. I have good data to support the point that I overpaid considerably for Carter's, but I still think they are a fine company. Sluggish future growth prospects and some capital allocation slights notwithstanding, I believe the pros outweigh the cons. They have absolutely dominant market share that is set to increase with the recent closure of competitors, they are pursuing the correct channels for growth through dominant retailers like Amazon, Target, and Wal-mart, and the dividend growth has been tremendous. Therefore, I will hang on to my position. If the market continues to swoon and I can get Carter's for around $64, I will absolutely go for it and get my cost basis as low as possible. If I don't get that opportunity and am stuck with my $98 cost basis, I expect returns roughly in line with the market over the long term: 6.5%-ish annually from EPS growth, and then adding my dividend yield of 2.4%, likely to grow over time. While I wish I hadn't paid so much, my mistakes were honest. I learn from them and move on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.