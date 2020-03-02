FAN: 2 Reasons Why Wind Power Is Expected To Dominate In 2020

The decision by global energy companies such as Shell and BP to strive towards zero-carbon emissions by 2050 has boosted generation of wind power.

The share price of FAN has increased by 57.41%, since the construction and operation of the first offshore wind farm in the US in December 2016.

Thesis

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) has increased its share price by 57.41%, since the construction and operation of the first offshore wind farm in the US in December 2016. Despite the fact that it declined by 3.20% on 25th February 2020, the share price is bound to rise in 2020. In this article, I will explain why increased contribution of wind power to the US energy grid in 2020 coupled with cost reductions are poised to improve wind power's dominance in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, I will consider the opportunities to take away from the wind turbine business.

Wind Power's Contribution by 2030

The report titled 20% of wind energy by 2030 released by the Department of Energy made wind power to gain a major foothold. In 2008, 55 billion kilowathours of wind electricity was generated. It represented a share of 1.3% of the total electricity produced in the US.

Source: US Energy Information Association (NYSEMKT:EIA)

In 2018, 275 billion kilowathours had been added to the power grid courtesy of wind. This amount represented a share of 6.6% of the total electricity generated in the US. The increase shows that approximately 22 billion kilowathours of electricity has been added annually courtesy of wind power from 2008 to 2018. A Bloomberg article stated the fact that individuals and corporations such as Google and Facebook are opting to use greener energy instead of purchasing power from the local utilities. The threat of climate change as was seen in the California and Australian wildfires has played a significant role in pushing countries towards reduced carbon emissions.

Wind projects in the last quarter of 2019 added 9,143 MW of electricity to the grid. An additional 44,000 MW are under construction representing an investment of up to $62 billion. A total of 32 million homes have wind power in the US with more than 60,000 turbines spread across 41 American states. The appetite for wind power is continually growing in the US. Bids for wind projects in 33 states have seen approximately 200 projects begin operation.

On a global front, the installed capacity of wind power in 2018 reached a high of 596,556 MW.

Source: Wind Energy International

China has had the highest installation capacity since 2015 with more emphasis placed on onshore wind against offshore wind. According to a scientific research, China's coastal resources have the potential to generate between 1148.3 TWh of energy (high-cost) and 6383.4 TWh (low cost).

Paris Agreement

Despite the fact that the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement, the ongoing shift towards renewable energy shows commitment to achieving a sustainable energy future. Among the main elements contained in the agreement is reduced global temperatures (to below 2 degrees) and strengthening the ability of nations to combating the effects of climate change. Australian scientists in February 2020 urged the Morrison-led government to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In line with this agreement, China is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 20% with the deadline set in 2030.

Oil and gas giant BP Plc (BP) announced its plan to becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050 on February 12, 2020. This move is expected to shift the dynamics of energy consumption by the company. For starters, it will have to refocus its source of electricity. As early as 2019, BP envisioned a scenario where the majority of consumers would opt to use electric cars in the next decade. An article by CNBC, stated that BP executives believed that these electric cars would be powered by renewable energy including wind and solar power.

Other global energy companies backing the Paris Agreement include Shell (RDS.A), Chevron (CVX) and BHP Billiton (BHP). Currently, the US power grid rakes in more than $400 billion. This amount is scheduled to drastically reduce as more households and companies as mentioned above opt for renewable energy.

Increasing offshore wind farms

Additionally, there are plans to increase offshore wind power plants to replace the current transmission lines that consume up to 7 million miles of land. Shell (through its US subsidiary) in conjunction with EDP won a bid to supply 804 MW from offshore wind in Connecticut. The project dubbed "Mayflower Wind" is expected to commence operation by 2025. More innovations in offshore wind are expected into 2020 with companies like Vineyard Wind teaming up with Greentown Labs to advance the technology. Vineyard won the bid to construct an 800 MW offshore wind in Massachusetts alongside the Mayflower project.

Additionally, offshore wind farm development received a major boost when the Trump administration proposed a budget of $188.8 million to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in the FY 2021. On its part, BOEM proposed an allocation of $26.5 million towards development of offshore wind. This amount represented an increase of $5 million from its last budget indicating improved confidence in the sector.

Reduced Cost of wind turbines and power

Owing to the reduced cost of solar and gas as discussed here wind technology is also poised to lower the price of installations to gain a competitive edge. As at 2009, wind prices stood above $100 per MWh or at least 9 cents per KWh. By 2018, the prices had decreased to less than 2 cents per KWh.

Source: News Center

The price of wind turbines has also fallen to between $700 and $900 KW. In comparison the average cost of installing a wind project in 2018 fell by 40% to $1,470 from 2009 when it cost $2,450 KWh.

Source: News Center

New data from the EIA reveals that of the 42 GW expected from new capacity of electricity in 2020, 32 GW will come from wind and solar power. Capacity additions that have been planned for natural gas are 9.3 GW. Out of the 32 GW, the amount of wind power capacity expected to come online in 2020 is 18.5 GW. The figures show that the expected generation of wind capacity will supersede that of solar power in 2020. In 2019, a total of 11.2 GW of wind capacity was expected to come online. The expected amount of wind capacity has increased by 7 GW in one year.

Source: EIA

With the boom of wind project constructions expected in 2020, the amount of new wind capacity is expected to hit 15.2 GW.

Danish power house Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) recorded an increase in operating profit by DKK 17.5 billion ($2.54 billion) in the last quarter of 2019. Both onshore and offshore projects increased their earnings by 30% to DKK 14.5 billion ($2.11 billion). The company began 2020 with an award of 1,100 MW in New Jersey with its Ocean Wind Project. It also secured 880 MW award in New York with its Sunrise Wind Project. These mega wind projects indicate that more states across the US are increasing their uptake of wind energy. The American Wind and Energy Association (AWEA) indicated that 17.3% of the electricity in Colorado is generated from wind power. Up to 944,100 homes are powered by wind in this state with 8000 people gaining direct employment from the wind projects.

Risks to Consider

Old wind turbines may cause environmental degradation especially if they are not properly disposed. New research is needed to ensure the blades made from fiberglass are either recycled or reused after the 25-year working period. A report by the BBC showed that up to 1000 blades from the US were to be buried by March 2020.

Additionally, delay in issuing permits to major wind projects such as Vineyard wind will see constructions held-up until 2021. These delays may lower the share price of companies such as Orsted. The commercial operation of the project may be pushed to 2022 since BOEM has to conduct an environmental impact statement (NYSEARCA:EIS) before the project can commence. It is expected that the EIS will be issued before the end of 2020.

Bottom Line

The increased contribution of wind power to the US energy grid in 2020 and cost reductions are poised to improve wind power's dominance in the renewable energy sector. A total of 9,143 MW of electricity was added to the grid by wind projects in the US in 2019. Up to 32 million homes are powered by wind in the US with Colorado leading at 944,100 homes. The BOEM increased its budget for offshore renewable wind energy by $5 million after the Federal government proposed a higher budget for FY 2021. Electric cars are also poised to use wind and solar energy in the long run. The cost of turbines and wind installations are also falling as a result of reduced prices of solar installations. In my view, these reasons coupled with the ever-growing need of environmental conservation are adequate to push the trading price of FAN to a record high in 2020.

