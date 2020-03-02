Pinterest: The Future Of Image-Based Advertising

The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020 to breakeven will be a further boost to overall valuation as it proves profitability, driven by a strong management team.

Pinterest trades at a discount to intrinsic value because of these concerns, although management has shown its ability to grow and monetize internationally.

Pinterest is a unique asset that is on sale because investors always worry about stable monetization of new assets and saturation in the US market.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) trades at a discount to its intrinsic value because the market is too worried about market saturation in the US, it doesn't yet have a proven cost model, and it trades relative to adtech (where investors take time to realize that international monetization is possible). I believe international expansion is already well underway, the company’s guidance to adjusted EBITDA profitability will prove earnings power, and that it should trade near its intrinsic value, above current levels.

Intrinsic Value

There are several creative ways to value a business without positive free cash flow or net income, but we will stick to some fundamental angles. First, on an EV/2020 Revenue basis, Pinterest trades at ~7.8x ($11.8 billion/$1.52 billion). The management provided this revenue guidance in its Q4'19 earnings call recently.

Compared to Snap Inc. (SNAP) (8.2x), The Trade Desk (TTD) (10.9x), and Facebook (FB) (5.7x), on an average basis, it trades more cheaply. This basket of three names trades at 8.3x EV/2020 Revenue.

If we apply that 8.3x EV/2020 Revenue multiple to the guidance of $1.52 billion in 2020 for Pinterest, it results in a price target of $30/share, or 47% upside from current levels ($20/share). This is in line with analyst estimates of this posting at $30/share.

While I am not arguing that the market will realize this full upside, I do believe there is more upside than downside in Pinterest, which makes it a valuable investment opportunity. Further, the market has not come to realize that the backbone of growth (MAU growth and international monetization) has already commenced.

We could get creative and look at the 350+ million MAU count and back into a value per subscriber relative to other players, but we will leave that for another post.

Let us go through the growth drivers that will help the market realize this value.

International Monetization

First, Pinterest has successfully shown its ability to monetize in international markets, and that it has a long runway of growth to capitalize on its existing international user base. Compared to other players, the gap in US:International ARPU is 19x versus 3-7x. Pinterest generates $0.21 ARPU internationally versus $4.00 ARPU in the US (80x). The size of the opportunity for Pinterest is very large.

Second, Snap and Facebook experienced similar market sentiment when they were just starting to monetize their international audiences. Both were able to prove that they could (although international ARPU generally still trails the US ARPU). But this results in re-rating of these stocks, as is likely to occur here.

Further, the growth is actually occurring internationally. The company is growing international ARPU at 122% YoY versus 26% YoY in the US. This is a function of a smaller base, but also a testament to management’s already proven ability to execute.

From a product standpoint, I believe the team has made strategic decisions that will drive long-term ARPU growth in the US and internationally. First, the company’s improved conversion tracking will continue to show increasing monetization of old and new international subscribers. Second, Pinterest’s deployment of first-party tagging and enhanced matching will help drive conversion visibility. Third, continued deployment of tag adoption will show Pinterest’s unique mid- and late funnel ability to convert viewers to buyers in ways that other social platforms cannot.

MAU growth was robust at 26% YoY with international contribution of 12 million net additions, signaling strong, continued growth for future quarters.

Leverage in the Cost Model

Second, I believe the market will eventually come to appreciate Pinterest's ability to drive net income and free cash flow in the medium term. In Q4'19, Pinterest beat top and bottom line estimates in Q4’19 by 9% and 60%, respectively, and management has a keen insight and ability to maintain discipline while growing the top line. In the most recent quarter, diluted EPS was $0.12 in Q4’19, demonstrating an ability to actually drive earnings.

I believe the Pinterest management is one of the most underrated teams in technology, primarily because it keeps a low profile and focuses on operating its business. More continued beats will cause the market to realize the unique assets that Pinterest has.

Catalysts

Pinterest has a few key catalysts that could drive the market to fully appreciate the upside guidance above. First, if it can achieve greater than 1% EBITDA profitability in 2020, the market may recognize its earnings power. Second, if it achieves higher-than-expected US ARPU or International ARPU growth, it could drive better-than-expected growth. Third, if there are scenarios where traffic moves from other platforms (Instagram, Facebook) towards Pinterest because of privacy issues, it could provide upside guidance.

Considerations

There are a few considerations in the Pinterest model. First, the US market is saturated from a MAU perspective and a further slowdown could offset international gains. Second, adtech is currently range-bound in trading and may be as a sector for a while, which could hamper stock-specific catalysts as described above. Third, further downside in top-line guidance could overshadow near-term profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.