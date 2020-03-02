Hilton Worldwide: Not Cheap Enough

However, I would be wary of reading too closely into the guidance numbers, as it embeds a considerably short-term view of the virus impact.

Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) recent earnings release was notable in its moderate assessment of the coronavirus – management is baking in a 100bps impact to 2020 revenue per available room (RevPAR) and a 1-2% hit to EBITDA. That said, I would caution investors against drawing too much comfort from the guidance – the outlook remains uncertain, particularly with regard to the duration and ultimate extent of the coronavirus impact. While management’s guidance that the impact is manageable, if relatively temporary, has convinced the market to look right through any significant financial impact from coronavirus, the growing outbreaks in regions such as Europe point toward accumulating evidence to the downside, in my view.

Despite the recent dip, shares are still trading at ~14x the lower end of EBITDA guidance and remain close to all-time highs, despite the risks of a disappointment to the downside if the coronavirus impact stretches into the summer. In light of a slowing global growth outlook, the stock does not embed a sufficient margin of safety, in my view, and the lack of positive catalysts ahead warrant caution.

What Happened in Q4

The headline results were strong - adjusted Q4 2019 EPS stood at $1.00, above the prior guidance of $0.91-0.96, while EBITDA of $586MM was also above guidance of $563-583MM.

Key takes included a strong top-line performance on higher management/franchise fee revenue growth of 5%, exceeding the guided 3-5%, and FY19 net unit growth of 6.6%, while RevPAR disappointed at -1%. As of Q4, Hilton’s development pipeline stood at 387,000 rooms, up 6% year over year, with just under 50% under construction.

Going forward, HLT management remains confident in its ability to achieve at least 6% net unit growth over the next few years, as the U.S. starts increased 13% y/y with half of the global pipeline under construction. Conversions, at ~20% of new units, remain at a similar level over the last few years. Interestingly, while management acknowledged the tepid RevPAR environment (see chart below), there has been little impact on the development front thus far as absolute market share remains top of mind to most developers.

The weaker RevPar for 4Q19 was primarily attributable to weaker business transient performance, which offset gains from leisure transient. As corporate budgets are typically set during the fall of the prior year, when concerns about the trade war and the economic cycle had not yet been eased, business sentiment has been weak, thus far. While uncertainties involving the coronavirus and the election may cause additional concerns in FY20, management noted that over the last two to three weeks, HLT has begun to see advanced bookings for business transient come back to life.

Over the last two or three weeks, we have started to see in terms of advanced bookings, which are in business transient, are all short term. But real-time, we have finally started to see those come back to life.” - 4Q19 Transcript

Relatively Upbeat Guidance

Excluding the coronavirus impact, HLT reiterated its prior FY20 RevPAR guidance of 0-1%, which was surprisingly upbeat in light of the soft 4Q RevPAR results and still tepid YTD industry results. Also, ex-coronavirus, HLT provided initial FY20 EBITDA guidance of $2,420M- 2,470M, which assumes G&A will decline 7-11% y/y in 2020, partly due to better cost controls amid a sluggish RevPAR environment. On the flip side, these cost controls are also causing Management and Franchise (M&F) revenues to slow slightly, though the net impact remains positive for profits.

Guidance Low High System-wide RevPAR 0.0% 1.0% Adjusted EBITDA $2,420 $2,470

In 2020, Hilton expects to return $1.6-2.0B to shareholders, with the midpoint above the > $1.7B returned in 2019, while FY20 EPS is guided toward the $4.08-4.21 range, though the EPS guide is “unaffected” (i.e., excludes any additional impact from the coronavirus as well as further repurchases).

Adding Loyalty to the Winning Formula

HLT also touched on the strong traction its loyalty program (Hilton Honors) has been receiving – membership has risen at a 16% CAGR over the 2012 to 2019 period, with management just scratching the surface in leveraging its customer analytics. For context, HLT already receives a 75-80% share of hotel wallet from Diamond Honors customers, with a doubling of wallet share typical once it gets a customer to sign up for loyalty. There is plenty of untapped potential on this front as management noted the potential to improve engagement in the Blue/Silver/Gold tiers.

While RevPAR has been soft, in line with weakening business transient trends, bulls will likely point the 6.5% NUG, and a fast-growing pipeline as evidence that the Hilton formula remains intact on the back of the strong brand value proposition, a low-interest-rate environment, and the traction from new brands like Tru and Tempo. With 2019 EBITDA rising 9.9% y/y and capital returns as high as 6.5% of the HLT market cap, the bulls might have a point - EBITDA growth and capital returns have been the winning formula for the stock, both of which will likely continue over the long term.

Coronavirus Overhang Remains an Unknown

HLT’s baseline scenario is that the outbreak lasts 3-6 months, with a 3-6 month recovery thereafter. Under this scenario, HLT expects a 100bps impact to RevPAR, 50bps to net unit growth (NUG), and a $25-50m EBITDA hit, mainly concentrated in China (~3% of EBITDA). At present, ~150 hotels in China are currently closed (33K rooms), which represents the majority of HLT’s overall China presence.

That said, there are still unknowns at play - aside from the duration, additional travel slowdown outside of Asia may not have been baked into the guidance. Yet, business sentiment has not been strong, with many companies already backing out of major conferences, while the recent outbreaks in Europe (cases have surged to 400 in Italy as of the time of writing) could further exacerbate the headwind.

Overall, I would caution investors against reading too closely into HLT’s commentary regarding the potential virus impact – the guide struck me as short term in focus (unsurprisingly since the issue is relatively new) and I would instead adopt a broader focus on forward bookings data from both China and world markets over the course of 1Q20.

Valuation Leaves Shares Vulnerable

At current levels, HLT remains pricey despite the recent dip – the stock trades at ~14x the lower end of FY20 EBITDA guidance and ~13x FY21 EBITDA, which embeds a 3-6 month recovery scenario.

On a free-cash-flow basis, HLT trades at a ~4-5% yield on FY20 numbers. At this stage of the cycle, with HLT RevPAR more likely to be negative than positive in FY20, and with fee growth almost entirely driven by unit growth, further multiple expansion will likely prove challenging going forward. Though I like the longer-term HLT story, the medium-term virus impact remains a key unknown and could weigh on the stock. Thus, at ~14x fwd EBITDA, I see little margin of safety and would remain on hold.

