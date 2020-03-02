The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings And Performance Review

The objective is to create a balanced portfolio that is not income, not dividend growth, not bottom fishing, not value but balanced among all styles of investing.

The 22 businesses comprise 99% of the portfolio with the other 1% in cash, and the average total return over the Dow average for the 50-month test period is 35.7%.

This article gives a review of the 2019 fourth quarter earnings and 2019 YTD performance of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). So far, this year is an interesting year with Boeing (BA) having a temporary dip, which is the portfolio's largest position. Earnings data for some of the top positions in the portfolio and recent changes to the portfolio are included in the earnings section.

Guidelines (Company selection)

The Good Business Portfolio guidelines are used to create a portfolio that is a large-cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have the foresight to see the future. Over many years, I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and are not rules. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis is done before adding them to the portfolio. So it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a shortlist to review. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a defensive portfolio that provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to follow. I have 22 companies in the portfolio, so the portfolio does have open slots.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has, in most years, beat the Dow average for over 27 years, giving me steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2019 and 2020 YTD. The chart data is after the close on February 25, two big down days, but my defensive companies are holding me ahead of the market.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2,017 25.10% 21.28% -3.82% 2,018 -5.63% -4.33% 1.30% 2,019 22.33% 24.19% 1.86% 2020 YTD -5.14% -0.43% 4.71%

In a great year like 2013, the portfolio did fantastically. In a normal year like 2014, it beat the Dow by a fair amount. So far this year, the portfolio is ahead of the Dow by 4.71% total return above the Dow average loss of 5.14%, for a total portfolio loss of 0.43% which is good with many months to go in the year and the Boeing recovery yet to begin when the 737 Max is flying again. The present volatility because of the corona-19 virus will stop as the flu season winds down, and the company fundamentals will continue to shine this year and for years to come for the portfolio of good businesses.

Companies In The Portfolio

The 22 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 50-month test (starting Jan. 1, 2016, to 2020 YTD) period are shown in the table below. This time frame was chosen since it included the great year of 2017 and 2019 with other years that had a fair and bad performance. The Dow baseline for this period is 56.05%, and 18 of the positions easily beat that baseline. The other four are companies that did not beat the Dow baseline but are still great businesses.

I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and generally let the winners grow until they reach 8%-9% of the portfolio, and then I trim the position. The four companies in trim position are Home Depot (HD) at 9.73% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.73% of the portfolio, Boeing at 10.71% of the portfolio and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio, I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%, then it's time to consider trimming the position.

DOW Baseline 50.84% Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 50 Months From Baseline Percentage of Portfolio Boeing (NYSE:BA) 158.47% 107.63% 10.71% 10.71% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 97.15% 46.31% 9.73% 20.45% Omega Healthcare Inv. (OHI) 53.90% 3.06% 9.60% 30.04% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 63.83% 12.98% 7.92% 37.96% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 57.91% 7.07% 8.20% 46.17% Walt Disney (DIS) 42.51% -8.34% 6.97% 53.14% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 131.98% 81.14% 6.64% 59.78% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 100.09% 49.25% 6.72% 66.50% Texas Instruments (TXN) 143.45% 92.61% 5.70% 72.20% Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) 173.84% 123.00% 6.07% 78.27% Altria Group Inc. (MO) -4.75% -55.59% 4.01% 82.28% Philip Morris Intl Inc. (PM) 18.49% -32.35% 4.47% 86.75% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 95.01% 44.17% 4.19% 90.94% General Electric (GE) -61.13% -111.97% 1.69% 92.63% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 126.70% 75.86% 0.95% 93.58% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) 75.62% 24.78% 1.03% 94.61% American Tower (AMT) 177.78% 126.94% 1.03% 95.64% Realty Investors (O) 81.67% 30.83% 0.62% 96.26% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 105.18% 54.34% 0.84% 97.10% Simulations Plus (SLP) * 284.21% 233.37% 0.91% 98.00% Visa (V) 155.00% 104.16% 0.39% 98.40% PepsiCo Co. (PEP) 60.26% 9.42% 0.62% 99.02% * Not in average Average Above 35.70% Dow

One mistake I admit to making is, I hold a position too long when it starts to go bad. My first job out of college was with GE, and I loved working for them testing the LEM (Lunar Excursion Module). GE has some great products, but the misleading accounting of the past has taken its toll. GE will be good over time, but the new management (Mr. Larry Culp) needs time, about a year more, to see the gains from the reorganization of GE's companies. He has already made a deal that should close soon that will reduce the debt by $21 Billion with a sale to Danaher Corp. for one of GE’s companies.

The graphic below shows the Dow average for the past five years, a fair chart with nice gains as the United States economy is growing again with better-increasing growth.

Data by YCharts

The above is the full list of my 22 Good Business positions. I have written individual articles on all of these businesses. Please see my full list of articles if you are interested.

Earnings And Company Comments

For the fourth quarter earnings season, the 22 portfolio companies did well with 17 beating earnings estimates, three matching estimates (EOS, MO, V), and two below estimates (BA, IR).

Boeing is the largest holding in the portfolio at 10.71%. Boeing will be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Boeing's price has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I looked at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. S&P CFRA has a one-year target of $350. BA is a long-term buy and has a backlog of over seven years. So far this year, they are not beating Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders because of the 737 Max problem. The fourth quarter earnings (released 1/29/2020) was $-2.33, missing the expected by $0.49 and lower than last year of $3.58, with revenue decreasing 36.7% year over year, a poor report because of the 737 Max problem.

Until the 737 Max gets flying again, Boeing will be under pressure, but I think this creates a good buying entry point. The last word from Boeing is that the company will start shipping the 737 Max by mid-year. The 737 Max will fly again, and then the stock price will jump up with cash coming in as they ship the 400 planes that are sitting on the runway.

On 1/22/20, Johnson & Johnson's earnings were just above expected at $1.88 compared to last year at $1.97 and expected at $1.87. Revenue missed expected revenue by $80 million, with total revenue up 1.8% at $20.7 billion. The strong dollar is hurting JNJ, but they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because they're so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines. The lawsuits against JNJ are a headwind, but JNJ has made a settlement for the opioid problem and has been winning lawsuits on the Talc issue. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. If you want a hold forever top-notch medical supply company with a growing 2.8% dividend (57 years of increases), JNJ is for you.

On 2/25/2020, Home Depot earnings were expected at $2.11 and came in at $2.28 and compared to last year at $2.25, a good quarter Y/Y. Revenue was in-line compared with expected. Total revenue was $25.78 billion, down 2.7% Y/Y. HD had a fair report, showing slow growth. HD will be pushed to 10% of the portfolio then trimmed down to 9%. HD is a great business, but they must start to expand its foreign business to get good growth going forward, and build more foreign stores.

On 1/09/2020, Simulations Plus earnings were $0.11 compared to the estimated earnings at $0.10 and last year at $0.09. Total revenue was $9.4 million up 21.7% Year over Year and beat expected revenue by $0.79 Million. The 4th quarter earnings was a good report showing constant growth of its business year over year for SLP. This business breaks many of my guidelines, but when I saw what their business was, I had to buy a small position. Since my first recommendation about two years ago, SLP's price has almost doubled. They are in the business of helping decrease the time it takes to certify and test a new drug. SLP’s business is right in the spotlight to reduce drug costs and still a buy, in my opinion.

In the portfolio, two companies are losing money over the 50-month test period, Altria and General Electric.

Altria is having a problem with the government regulations concerning e-cigs. They are paying a 7% dividend that is covered by their earnings. The last quarter’s earnings, released on January 30, 2020, matched expected at $1.02, with total revenue increasing to $4.8 billion a gain of 0.3% year over year. This was a fair report, and I intend to hold this defensive position and collect the income. Hold for now and only trim when MO becomes too large a percentage of the portfolio. The other problem company is General Electric; GE has much-hidden value, and at the present price, it’s a buy for the deep value investor. The portfolio position is losing money and is behind the Dow over the test period of 50 months. On 1/29/2020, General Electric's earnings were at $0.21, compared to the expected at $0.18 and last year at $0.17. Total revenue was $26.2 billion, down 1% year over year, and total revenue beat by $470 million. They are reorganizing, which should help if you are patient. They are almost all industrial now and have great products; time to grow the standard business. The new CEO is taking action, but it will take time to cut costs; hold for now and give the new CEO some time. He is acting and making deals to reduce the debt. The DHR deal will reduce debt by $21 billion a good step in the right direction, and he is also cutting personnel to get the earnings growing again. They also expect free cash flow to be in the range of $2-4 billion in 2020.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II at 7.92% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.73% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors at 9.73% of the portfolio, and Boeing at 10.71% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in the trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but this year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines referenced in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large-cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case, the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies, and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance. Of the 22 companies in the portfolio, four are underperforming the Dow average in total return by more than 10%.

All four companies are being hurt by the strong dollar since they are multinational and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. The portfolio is 4.71% ahead of the Dow average YTD, with increases in earnings expected in the first quarter for almost all of the portfolio companies. When Boeing gets the 737 Max flying again, that should give the portfolio a nice bump up. I intend to continue writing separate comparison articles on individual companies. I have written articles on all of the companies in the portfolio and others, and you can read them in my list of previous articles if you are interested. If you would like me to do a review of a company you like, please comment, and I will try to do it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, HD, BA, MO, EOS, DIS, PM, GE, MCD, ADP, OHI, IR, TXN, FCX, DHR, PEP, AMT, DLR, V, SLP, LMT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.