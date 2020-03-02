Pan American Silver: Attractive Again

In my opinion, it is an excellent opportunity to accumulate PAAS between $18 and $16 (double bottom).

The Board of Directors has approved an increase in the cash dividend from $0.035 to $0.05 per common share.

The Canadian company reported fourth quarter earnings of $51.93 million ($0.25 basic earnings per share) that reflect strong mine operating earnings and an increase in investment income.

Source: Pan American Silver Corp. Huaron Mine in Pasco, Peru.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) was considered a silver miner until the company completed a merger-acquisition with Tahoe Resources (TAHO) on February 22, 2019.

This acquisition changed the balance toward gold, and the recent fourth quarter earnings results are showing how gold is now the precious primary metal for the company's revenue.

However, Pan American Silver will probably become a silver producer again when the Escobal silver mine, acquired from Tahoe Resource resumes production, which may take a couple of years. Note: The mine's operations have been suspended since June 2017.

The Tahoe Resource acquisition was significant for the company, and the process of merging took a long time to complete. The Timmins mines were indicated for sale by the company, but then the company realized the exceptional contribution of such gold production to the revenue. They are now considered part of the core assets.

Tahoe Resource brought some significant producing gold/silver mines (e.g., La Arena, Shahuindo, and Timmins mines) and one controversial but potentially significant silver mine actually on care & maintenance in Guatemala called Escobal silver mine.

The stock price dropped significantly after February 22 due to the Tahoe acquisition and reached a low of $10.50 in June 2019. Yes, just eight months ago.

But, since then, and bolstered by the prices of gold and silver, which turned bullish, the stock began its steady ascent and reached a valuation of over $26 and suddenly started to collapse.

In my precedent article, I was cautious about the new PAAS valuation. I recommended taking some profit off the table due to an overbought situation that could produce a significant retracement. It happened as expected.

The investment thesis is quite evident here. Pan American Silver is a reliable company that shows the right profile for a long-term investment in the gold and silver sector. Furthermore, Escobal mine in Guatemala is a huge potential for the future growth of the company, and I am confident that the mine reopens at one point. That fact alone should motivate investors, especially after such a surprise correction.

Finally, as I have explained many times, it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your position and take advantage of the volatility, PAAS is no different.

PAAS - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total revenue in $ Million 187.72 173.36 232.64 282.95 352.19 404.38 Net Income in $ Million -9.46 -63.81 33.28 18.37 37.66 51.93 EBITDA $ Million 20.85 19.19 94.41 75.34 134.66 154.22 EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 -0.42 0.19 0.09 0.18 0.25 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 41.70 11.93 -12.91 83.52 81.95 124.49 CapEx in $ Billion 35.56 42.30 40.88 66.26 49.89 50.32 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 8.14 -30.37 -53.79 17.25 32.06 79.15 Total cash $ Million 252.66 212.51 121.56 138.82 177.02 238.34 LT Debt and Cap. Lease in $ Million - 1.3 349.8 365.2 360.5 316.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.49 153.54 176.59 209.57 209.73 209.87 Gold/Silver Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 42.1 37.2 80.5 154.6 150.2 173.9 Silver Production M oz 6.30 6.127 6.125 6.474 6.665 6.622 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 13.73 14.69 10.45 6.12 8.80 11.37 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,212 1,226 1,300 1,314 1,477 1,479 Silver price realized $/Oz 14.88 14.54 15.52 14.90 17.16 17.84

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Silver And Gold Production Details For The Fourth Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Gold/Silver production

The total production of the new company created from the merger-acquisition is now in plain sight starting 4Q'19, which is the second full quarter results. Gold production was 173.9K Au Oz, and silver production was 6.622 M Ag Oz. Also, the company produced Zinc, Lead, and Copper, as indicated below.

We can see that Pan American Silver is now mainly a gold producer.

Michael Steinmann said in the conference call:

production in 2019 was in line with expectations while costs were below our guidance. We produced 6.6 million ounces of silver in Q4 2019 bringing total production in 2019 to 25.9 million ounces. Consolidated gold production was 173,900 ounces in Q4 and 559,200 ounces for the full year.

Pan American Silver: Financial Look

1 - Total Revenue was $404.38 million in 4Q'19.

The Canadian company reported fourth quarter earnings of $51.93 million ($0.25 basic earnings per share) that reflect strong mine operating earnings and an increase in investment income.

Net cash generated from operating activities in Q4 2019 of $129.5 million was the highest in the company's history.

The adjusted earnings in Q4 2019 and FY 2019 were $68.9 million ( $0.33 basic adjusted earnings per share) and $158.0 million ( $0.78 basic adjusted earnings per share), respectively.

Revenue was $404.38 million this quarter, up 14.8% sequentially. However, revenues include the Timmins mines this quarter again, which were classified as "held for sale" in the second quarter.

2020 Outlook

Source: Presentation

The company is expecting to produce 27.0 million to 28.5 million ounces of silver and 625,000 to 675,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

All-in sustaining costs are expected to be in the range of $10.25 to $11.75 per ounce for the silver segment. The modest increase in AISC is related to higher treatment charges for concentrates, a lower zinc price assumption and higher sustaining capital.

AISC for the gold segment is expected to be in the range of $1,090 to $1,170 due to higher sustaining capital and more conservative assumptions regarding positive grade reconciliations at La Arena and Shahuindo for the new pit phases.

Michael Steinmann, the CEO, said in the conference call:

2019 was a transformative year for Pan American. I'm very pleased with what we have achieved in a short timeframe and how we are positioned for the future. We completed the highly accretive Tahoe acquisition adding four new mines to our diversified portfolio and we are capturing annual G&A synergies of $25 million to $30 million. The Escobal Mine offers material upside for investors. A new government under President, Alejandro Giammattei took office in Guatemala on January 14th, 2020. We look forward to the new government advancing the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process with indigenous population.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $79.15 million in 4Q'19

Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is not a significant component for the company due mainly to the fact that it is still in the process of integrating Tahoe Resources. However, as the integration is completed, we can see that the free cash flow is now significant.

The graph above indicates that the company managed a gain of $79.15 million in 4Q'19.

Free cash flow for 2019 is a gain of $74.67 million, even with the effect of the Tahoe acquisition. The tremendous jump in the gold price was a robust stimulant.

3 - Net debt is $77.9 million in 4Q'19

Total debt was about $316.2 million, which includes $275 million drawn from the revolver facility.

Source: PAAS Presentation

Note: The company has amended and extended its revolving credit facility from $200 million to $500 million, which matures on February 1, 2023.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Pan American Silver got the story right again. The fourth quarter results were solid with gold production at a record high. The company presents a strong future potential with the Escobal silver mine that continues to be negotiated with Guatemala. I am confident the mine will be reopened in about 12 to 18 months, which gives PAAS an excellent boost potential. Another exciting future production potential is La Colorada's silver discovery (skarn vein system), which presents a superb mineral resource that could boost silver production significantly.

It was a surprise to see PAAS tumbling so rapidly last week. Taking profit is very important, and I was expecting some slight profit-taking but not at the scale and amplitude experienced the previous two trading days last week. It was so sudden and general that it looked like a concerted move by some powerful funds that left me puzzled.

How can the market decide so rapidly it is time?

Of course, the price of gold tumbled yesterday below $1,600 per ounce again, and the rest of the market showed a net reversal.

Meanwhile, oil prices were down significantly, and the coronavirus is not about to disappear anytime soon. Then what? My thinking is that China is showing some coronavirus respite, even if elsewhere the situation seems to get worse.

Technical Analysis

PAAS, experienced last week a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern indicated above in orange. The new support line is $18, which is a "buy flag." The further resistance is now the line resistance of the new ascending channel pattern indicated in blue. I have stated the RSI at 32.6, which means the stock is likely to go down further. My recommendation is to accumulate between $18 and $16 (double bottom).

If lower support at $16 cannot hold due to a gold price weakness, PAAS's next lower resistance is $13.25. However, this extreme bearishness is not likely to happen.

However, starting accumulating just below $19 could make sense. The new sell target is the further line resistance that I have determined at $22.8. My long-term sell target is $27.

