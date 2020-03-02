Developing A Low-Risk Fidelity Portfolio For This High-Risk Environment

The March Model Portfolio consists of Fidelity Mutual Funds (and gold) and was created with the assistance of Mutual Fund Observer and Portfolio Visualizer to maximize the Sharpe Ratio.

Fidelity Model Fund Portfolios—Diversified, and Income are evaluated, along with Fidelity Simplicity RMD Funds, Asset Manager Funds, and Freedom Funds are evaluated.

This article makes a case that the Investment Environment is high risk based on slow growth and high U.S. equity valuations compared to historical, deviation from profits, and international equities.

Introduction

In this article, I review the information and tools on the Fidelity website regarding their philosophy about building portfolios. This article focuses on a portfolio using Fidelity's information, tools and funds. This article is divided into six parts and readers can skip to the sections of interest to them.

During the past month, the S&P 500 (SPY) rose about 5% before falling nearly 15%, ending down -8% for the month. This made the correction seem worse that it was. I am cautiously optimistic that after a quarter or two of slow growth that the global economy will continue its recovery.

1) Business Cycle shows that U.S. equity markets are overvalued based on fundamentals, historical levels, and relative to international funds.

2) The Fidelity Philosophy section reviews Fidelity's philosophy of diversification and investing according to the investment environment.

3) Guide to Fidelity Asset Allocation Funds and Resources contains a summary of Fidelity Mixed Asset Funds, tools, information sources, and advisory services.

4) Model Portfolios reviews hypothetical diversification or income portfolios from Fidelity that investors can use as starting points.

5) Mixed Asset Funds reviews the Fidelity Income and Real Return Strategy, Balanced, Target Risk, Target Date, and RMD managed funds.

6) March Model Portfolio is a low-risk portfolio that I built based upon the information in this article with an eye on changing conditions over the next 5 to ten years.

1) The Business Cycle

In "Developing A Low-Risk Vanguard Portfolio For This High-Risk Environment" and "Rule #2: Know the Short and Long Term Investment Environment", I made the case that the current investment environment is high risk. A few of these points are summarized in this section.

Below is my Investment Model based on economic, financial, risk, and valuation indicators. The dashed blue line is the composite indicator which shows that the investment environment began deteriorating in late 2017, but started to improve in mid-2019. The dark blue line is my allocation index which is now around my minimum investment to stocks of 20%.

Chart #1: Investment Environment

Source: Author

The following chart from Crestmont Research shows that U.S. stocks are highly valued. The correction in February was not enough to bring valuations down to an attractive level.

Chart #2: Stock Market Valuations

Source: Crestmont Research

The following chart from Charles Schwab shows that the stock market has deviated from corporate profits since 2012 contributing to the over valuation. Share buybacks distort this fact.

Chart #3: Deviation of Valuations from Profits

Valuations are probably the most important factor for returns over the next 20 years as shown by the following chart from Crestmont Research which shows rolling 20 year returns. Returns over the next 5 to 10 years are likely to be low because of current valuations.

Chart #4: Rolling 20 Year Returns

Source: Crestmont Research

The following chart by Dr. John Hussman illustrates that based on high valuations, returns over the next 10 to 12 years may be in the low single digits.

Chart #5: Valuations Are Best Determinants of Long Term Returns

Source: Hussman Strategic Partners

The following chart from J. P. Morgan's Guide to the Markets illustrates that U.S. equity markets have risen in value relative to international equities.

Chart #6: Deviation of U.S. Equity Valuations from International

JPMorgan's Guide to the Markets

2) Fidelity Philosophy

Fidelity is the third largest brokerage firm with $3.0T in total assets under management and $7.8T in total client assets. More than 22,000 companies use Fidelity to provide employee defined-contribution and defined-benefit plans. It has nearly thirty million individual clients. The average Fidelity expense ratio is $0.39 for nearly 400 mutual funds excluding non-institutional, non-advisor series funds.

We believe in making the complex, simpler—whether you work with us in person, on the phone, or online. From investing to financial planning and pricing, our goal is to be straightforward and help with your unique needs. - The Fidelity Advantage As your needs in life change, so does the help you require. At every turn, we're here to help you plan—from investment strategies, to complex wealth management needs, to managing your portfolio. - Fidelity Planning and Advice

While there is not a Fidelity "Philosophy" expressed clearly and concisely, the above quotes show Fidelity to be a flexible service oriented company. One of the things that I like about them is that they have considerable information available about investing according to the business cycle as shown in Chart #7. The chart shows that economies, as of November 2019, such China, Germany and Italy are starting to improve while others such as the U.S. are in the latter stages of an expansion. The effects that reactions to the coronavirus are not clear at this point.

Chart #7: Fidelity's Conceptual Business Cycle (Nov 2019)

Source: Fidelity

The Fidelity Guide to Diversification provides useful information about Fidelity's views on diversification. Playing Defense in Volatile Times describes how to invest in current markets like today. In "Investing Ideas for Investing Internationally", Fidelity does explain the advantages of investing internationally over long periods of time is higher risk-adjusted returns.

Investing in passive funds has become almost cult-like. My personal belief is that during secular bull markets, passive funds out-perform actively managed funds. During Secular Bear Markets, based on starting valuations, active management can out-perform passive management. In "Active Management", Fidelity provides some funds/managers with long periods of superior performance.

3) Guide to Fidelity Asset Allocation Funds and Resources

The amount of information available on the Fidelity website is immense. The following table simplifies it into the Mixed Asset Funds covered in this article (Blue), educational and planning tools (Green) not covered in this article, and advisory services (Yellow) not covered in this article.

Table #1: Guide to Fidelity Asset Allocation Funds and Resources

Source: Created by the Author from Fidelity

4) Fidelity Model Portfolios

Fidelity Fund Portfolios—Diversified

Fidelity has eight model portfolios with varying amounts of risk, and two that are income focused. Fidelity describes these portfolios as follows:

The primary objective of these Fidelity Model Portfolios is to provide a representation of just one way you might construct a well-diversified portfolio of Fidelity mutual funds based on a particular risk tolerance level. Each of these model portfolios attempts to closely match the risk levels (volatility), asset class weights (stocks, bonds, and short-term), equity sector weights (technology, cyclicals, etc.) and foreign stock holdings (which are part of the stock allocation) of the five target asset mixes shown here. - Fidelity Fund Portfolios—Diversified, Fidelity

The criteria for establishing allocations and selecting funds is done by Strategic Advisers, Inc. which is a Fidelity Investments company. This link is provided for more information about the Fidelity Model Portfolios.

Table #2: Target Risk Allocations

Domestic Equity International Equity Fixed Income Short‐ Term Conservative 14% 6% 50% 30% Balanced 35% 15% 40% 10% Growth 49% 21% 25% 5% Aggressive Growth 60% 25% 15% 0% Most Aggressive 70% 30% 0% 0%

Source: Fidelity

Looking at the exposures in Portfolio Visualizer (link). The portfolios are heavily tilted to large and mid-cap growth. Exposure to emerging markets is moderate ranging from 5% to 9%.

Table #3: Fidelity Model - Diversified Performance (Jan 2008 - Feb 2020)

Asset Type Fund Name Mod w/ Inc Balanced Growth Short Term Fidelity Gov Cash Rsrvs FDRXX 20% 10% 5% Bonds Fidelity Invest Grade Bond FBNDX 9% 8% 6% Bonds Fidelity GNMA Fund FGMNX 10% 5% 5% Bonds Fidelity Mort Securities FMSFX 10% 13% 9% Bonds Fidelity Interm Gov Inc FSTGX 13% 9% 5% Bonds Fidelity Interm Bond FTHRX 8% 5% 0% Domestic Stock Fidelity Growth Strategies FDEGX 9% 12% 15% Domestic Stock Fidelity Div Growth FDGFX 0% 0% 6% Domestic Stock Fidelity Export & Multinat FEXPX 7% 8% 10% Domestic Stock Fidelity OTC Portfolio FOCPX 2% 6% 8% Domestic Stock Fidelity Value Strategies FSLSX 3% 9% 10% Foreign Stock Fidelity Intern Growth FIGFX 2% 5% 7% Foreign Stock Fidelity Intern Capital Appr FIVFX 7% 10% 14% Short Term 20% 10% 5% Bonds 50% 40% 25% Domestic Stock 21% 35% 49% Foreign Stock 9% 15% 21% CAGR 4.6% 5.7% 6.3% Max Draw Down 16.6% 28.7% 39.5% Sortino 1.23 0.97 0.81 Yield 1.8% 1.6% 1.3%

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #8 was created with a 4% withdrawal rate and is shown adjusted for inflation.

Chart #8: Fidelity Fund Portfolios—Diversified Performance

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The following metrics come from Mutual Fund Observer except for the one month return which comes from Morningstar. APR is the average return over 13 years. Ulcer Index measures risk, defined as the length and duration of draw down. Martin Ratio is the risk adjusted return of the funds over the past 13 years, defined as the risk free return divided by the Ulcer Index. ER is the expense ratio. Notice that over the past month, international and mid-cap funds (FIGFX, FDEGX, FOCPX, FIVFX) tended to have smaller losses. The Mid-cap value fund (FSLSX) did not do as well. Green shaded funds are classified as Great Owl or Honor Roll Funds by Mutual Fund Observer. Red shaded one month returns highlight low returns for February.

Table #4: Model Portfolio Funds - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics (13 years)

Symbol Name APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio ER Yield Return 1 mon FGMNX GNMA 3.8 -4.0 0.9 1 3.6 0.45 2.5 0.9 FMSFX Mort Sec 3.8 -3.4 0.9 1 3.6 0.45 2.6 1.1 FSTGX Interm Gov 2.9 -2.8 1.0 1 2.2 0.45 1.8 2.1 FDRXX Gov Cash Rsrvs 0.7 - - 1 - 0.38 1.8 0.1 FTHRX Interm Bond 3.8 -10.0 1.8 2 1.8 0.45 2.5 1.8 FBNDX Invst Grd Bond 4.3 -10.8 2.2 2 1.7 0.45 2.7 2.0 FDGFX Div Growth 7.6 -53.6 13.6 4 0.5 0.50 1.6 -12.0 FEXPX Exprt & Multin 6.2 -50.7 15.0 4 0.4 0.74 1.6 -12.1 FIGFX Intern Growth 5.1 -51.7 15.2 4 0.3 0.99 1.0 -7.7 FDEGX Growth Strategies 7.4 -54.8 17.4 4 0.4 0.59 0.4 -7.0 FOCPX OTC Portfolio 12.9 -50.0 13.4 5 0.9 0.89 - -7.4 FSLSX Value Strategies 6.5 -61.2 16.2 5 0.4 0.63 1.4 -12.6 FIVFX Intern Cap Apprec 5.3 -61.0 17.9 5 0.3 1.01 0.6 -6.4

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

In selecting funds, I look for funds with low Ulcer Index (risk), and a high Martin Ratio (risk adjusted return).

Fidelity Fund Portfolios—Income

Fidelity describes the Income Portfolios as:

The primary objective of the Fidelity Fund Portfolios–Income is to provide a representation of just one way you might construct a portfolio of Fidelity mutual funds, designed for the purpose of providing a focus on interest and dividend income, over a range of long term risk levels, which are consistent with the asset allocations of a (sub)set of Fidelity’s Target Asset Mixes (TAMs). The Fidelity Fund Portfolios–Income represent three distinct income‐focused model portfolios (Conservative–Income, Balanced–Income, and Growth–Income) consistent with different levels of long-term risk.

Fidelity Management & Research Company, is responsible for the development of the Fidelity Fund Portfolios – Income. This link is provided for more information from Fidelity on the income portfolios.

Looking at the exposures in Portfolio Visualizer (link). The portfolios are heavily tilted to large and mid-cap value. There is virtually no exposure to emerging markets.

Table #5: Fidelity Fund Portfolios-Income Performance

Asset Type Name Symbol Conservative Balanced Growth Equity Equity Dividend Income FEQTX 15% 20% 35% Invst Grade Bond Total Bond FTBFX 40% 40% 15% Hi Yld Bond Capital & Income FAGIX 10% 10% 10% Invst Grade Bond Corporate Bond Fund FCBFX 10% 10% Invst Grade Bond Limited Term Bond FJRLX 25% 10% Equity Equity Income FEQIX 20% 30% Short Term 48.3% 37.3% 21.2% Bonds 30.2% 18.3% 10.6% Domestic Stock 14.4% 36.1% 57.4% Foreign Stock 2.2% 5.1% 8.2% CAGR 4.5% 5.2% 6.0% Max Draw Down -10.4% -11.2% -13.1% Sortino 2.1 1.3 0.96 Yield 2.9% 2.7% 2.6%

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Chart #9 was created with a 4% withdrawal rate and is shown adjusted for inflation.

Chart #9: Fidelity Fund Portfolios—Income Performance

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The metrics in Table #6 come from Mutual Fund Observer for the past five years and are not comparable to those in Table #4 above because they cover different time periods.

Table #6: Model Portfolio Funds -Income Mutual Fund Observer Metrics (5 yrs)

Symbol Name APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio ER Yield Return 1 mon FEQTX Equity Div Income 8.3 -13.5 3.6 4 2.06 0.62 2.5 -10.9 FTBFX Total Bond 4.1 -2.6 0.9 2 3.64 0.45 2.9 1.7 FAGIX Capital & Income 6.4 -9.4 2.6 3 2.11 0.69 4.2 -3.7 FCBFX Corporate Bond 5.4 -4.3 1.7 2 2.59 0.45 3.2 2.0 FJRLX Limited Term Bond 2.3 -1.1 0.4 1 4.08 0.45 2.4 1.1 FEQIX Equity-Income 8.3 -12.4 3.9 4 1.88 0.61 1.8 -9.9

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

5) Fidelity Mixed Asset Funds

Target Risk - Asset Manager Funds

There are seven Asset Manager Funds based on an investor's risk tolerance. Securities selection and active asset allocation is Fidelity's securities based on market cycles. The approach is based on the macro-view, bottom up company fundamentals, valuations, and investor sentiment over the intermediate term.

Using data from Mutual Fund Observer, the seven Asset Manager Funds are shown with the average annual return during the 2007 down and up cycles, along with Ulcer Ratio (Risk) and Martin Ratio (Risk Adjusted Return). Being late in this high risk environment, my preference is to be in the range of 20% to 40% allocation to stocks because the incremental reward in this secular bear market with high valuations is not worth the extra risk.

Table #7: Asset Manager Funds - Full Cycle Performance

Symbol Name Up Cycle Down Cycle Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield FASIX Asset Manager 20% 6.4 -13 3.3 1.14 2.1 FTANX Asset Manager 30% 7.9 -19 4.7 0.94 2.0 FFANX Asset Manager 40% 9.0 -23 5.8 0.85 1.9 FASMX Asset Manager 50% 10.2 -28 7.1 0.77 1.7 FSANX Asset Manager 60% 11.1 -31 7.9 0.75 1.6 FASGX Asset Manager 70% 12.2 -35 9.7 0.63 1.5 FAMRX Asset Manager 85% 13.5 -40 11.3 0.58 1.3

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

The total return performance of the Asset Managers 20%, 50%, and 70% along with the S&P 500 were similar for the 17 years since 1998, because the more conservative funds had lower draw downs to recover from. The link to Portfolio Visualizer is provide here.

Chart #10: Fidelity Asset Manager Funds Performance

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The exposures from Portfolio Visualizer are shown below. As previously mentioned these are actively managed funds and the exposures will vary over time. Currently, they are tilted to large and mid cap growth. The funds with higher allocations to stocks have more exposure to international markets.

Table #8: Asset Manager Funds - Exposure

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Target Date - Fidelity Freedom Funds

The Fidelity Freedom Funds are actively managed as described below:

The Adviser may use an active asset allocation strategy to increase or decrease asset class exposures relative to the neutral asset allocations reflected above by up to 10% for equity funds, bond funds and short-term funds to reflect the Adviser's market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term. The asset allocations in the glide path above are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect any decisions made by the Adviser to overweight or underweight an asset class.

Chart #11: Fidelity Freedom Fund Allocations

Source: Fidelity

By comparison, the draw down of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same 12 year time period was -46.3, the average return was 9.6%, the Ulcer Index was 11.8, and Martin Ratio was 0.76. What this suggests is that Fidelity Freedom Funds with dates of about 2035 are going to be more volatile than the S&P 500 due to exposure to small cap companies and international stocks.

Table #9: Asset Manager Funds - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics

Symbol Name APR Equity% MAXDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER Yield Return 1 mon FFFAX Income 4.1 18.3 -15.7 3.2 1.07 0.47 1.9 -0.7 FFFVX 2005 4.4 24.9 -30.2 6.7 0.57 0.48 1.9 -1.4 FFFCX 2010 5.1 33.8 -31.6 7.1 0.63 0.52 1.9 -2.3 FFVFX 2015 5.3 42.7 -33.3 7.7 0.62 0.56 1.8 -3.2 FFFDX 2020 5.4 50.5 -38.9 9.4 0.51 0.60 1.8 -4.1 FFTWX 2025 5.8 56.8 -40.7 10.0 0.52 0.65 1.7 -4.7 FFFEX 2030 5.9 66.1 -44.3 11.4 0.47 0.69 1.6 -5.7 FFTHX 2035 6.2 79.8 -45.3 11.9 0.47 0.73 1.5 -7.2 FFFFX 2040 6.2 86.3 -46.4 12.3 0.45 0.75 1.5 -8.0 FFFGX 2045 6.2 86.3 -46.8 12.5 0.45 0.75 1.5 -8.1 FFFHX 2050 6.1 86.3 -48.4 13.1 0.42 0.75 1.5 -8.1

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

The composition of the Fidelity Freedom Funds has over 30 funds which may include Fidelity Series Commodity Strategy Fund, Fidelity Series Canada Fund, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, inflation protected bonds, Fidelity Series High Income Fund, Fidelity Series Floating Rate High Income Fund, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, and Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund.

Income and Real Return Strategies

There are four Income and Real Return Strategies funds available. The following information from Mutual Fund Observer covers the past 18 months. The one month return is from Morningstar. Each of these funds performed well for their intended purposes.

Table #10: Income and Real Return - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics

Symbol Name Lipper Category APR MAXDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Age Yrs ER Yld Return 1 mon FADMX Fidelity Strategic Income Multi-Sector Income 6.1 -2.6 0.9 4.7 1.8 0.69 3.3 -0.9 FSRRX Strategic Real Return Real Return 2.9 -5.2 1.4 0.6 14.3 0.75 3.1 -2.9 FMSDX Multi-Asset Income Flexible Portfolio 11.8 -4.5 1.4 6.9 1.8 0.85 2.8 -4.2 FSDIX Strategic Dividend & Income Large-Cap Value 8.9 -8.4 2.4 2.8 16.1 0.72 2.1 -7.2

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Fidelity Strategic Income Fund (FADMX) seeks a high level of current income. It may also seek capital appreciation.

Investing primarily in debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds) by allocating assets among four general investment categories: high yield securities, U.S. Government and investment-grade securities, emerging market securities, and foreign developed markets.

Fidelity Strategic Real Return Fund (FSRRX) seeks real return, meaning after inflation.

Allocating the fund's assets among four general investment categories, using a neutral mix of approximately 30% inflation-protected debt securities, 25% floating-rate loans, 25% commodity-linked derivative instruments and related investments, and 20% REITs and other real estate related investments.

Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Fund (FMSDX) seeks to provide income and capital appreciation. FMSDX is a newer fund.

...Allocating the fund's assets among equity and debt securities, including common and preferred stock, investment-grade debt securities, lower-quality debt securities...

Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund (FSDIX) seeks reasonable income with potential for capital appreciation.

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities by allocating assets among four general investment categories: common stocks, REITs and other real estate related investments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks...

Balanced Allocation Funds

The Fidelity Balanced Fund (FBALX) is the youngster at 33 years of age compared to the Fidelity Puritan (FPURX) with 60 years. Both are traditional 60% stock/40% bond funds. For the past 30 years, the two funds have returned over 6.7% per year with moderate draw downs. During the past month, both lost just over -5% which is much less than the S&P 500 experienced at -8%.

Table #11: Balanced Fund - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics

Symbol Name APR MAXDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Age Yrs ER Yld Return 1 mon FBALX Fidelity Balanced 6.7 -40.5 10.5 0.58 33.2 0.53 1.6 -5.7 FPURX Fidelity Puritan 6.9 -37.9 9.7 0.64 60.1 0.53 1.5 -5.1

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Below is a 90% Fidelity Balanced Fund (FBALX)/10% Fidelity Intermediate Bond (FTHRX) portfolio (blue line) and 90% Fidelity Puritan (FPURX) with 10% Fidelity Intermediate Bond (FTHRX) (red line) compared to the S&P 500 (orange line). The assumptions are a 4% withdrawal rate and adjusted for inflation. The link to Portfolio Visualizer is provided here.

Chart #12: Fidelity Balanced Fund Performance

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Fidelity Simplicity RMD Funds

Fidelity's Simplicity RMD Funds are intended to:

• Take the guesswork out of difficult investor decisions through a diversified, age-appropriate asset allocation mix that regularly re-balances. • Combine with Fidelity's automatic withdrawal service to support RMD withdrawal calculations and distributions. • Allow you to consolidate assets in your retirement account into a single fund strategy that can simplify and streamline RMDs.

The allocation of the Simplicity RMD Funds change over time as shown in Chart #13.

Chart #13: Fidelity Simplicity Fund Allocations

Source: Fidelity

The following information is for the Simplicity Funds from Mutual Fund Observer.

Table #12: Simplicity Fund - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics

Symbol Name APR MAXDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio ER YLD Return 1 mon FIRNX Simplicity RMD Income 4.3 -32.3 7.5 0.49 0.46 1.9 -0.7 FIRPX Simplicity RMD 2005 4.6 -34.3 8.2 0.49 0.47 1.7 -0.7 FIRRX Simplicity RMD 2010 4.9 -36.0 8.8 0.48 0.51 1.8 -1.6 FIRUX Simplicity RMD 2015 5.0 -38.1 9.5 0.46 0.55 1.8 -2.5

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

6) March Model Portfolio

The March Model Portfolio was based on Fidelity's guidelines and model portfolios, my Ranking System based on Mutual Fund Observer, and Portfolio Visualizer to maximize the Sharpe Ratio. The portfolio returned 9.3% annualized since August 2018 with a maximum draw down of 3.7%. The yield for the portfolio is 2.0%.

The following metrics are from Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio tool for the selected Fidelity Funds. The blue shaded funds are classified as Great Owl or Honor Roll by Mutual Fund Observer. I added 5% of iShares Gold Trust (IAU) to reduce volatility.

Table #13: March Portfolio Funds - Mutual Fund Observer Metrics

Symbol Name APR% MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yld FCBFX Corp Bond 10.9 -2.1 0.7 2 12.6 3 3.2 FXNAX US Bond Index 8.2 -1.3 0.4 2 13.9 3 2.6 FGOVX Gov Income 7.2 -1.3 0.6 2 9.4 4 2.0 FGBFX Global Credit 10.6 -1.9 0.6 2 13.5 5 2.3 FIPDX Infl-Protected Bond 6.4 -2.4 1 2 4.6 4 0.4 FIKFX Freedom Index Inc 6.8 -2.3 0.8 2 5.8 5 1.9 FDEGX Growth Strategies 13.2 -15.1 5 4 2.2 4 0.4 FMSDX Multi-Asset Income 11.8 -4.5 1.4 3 6.9 5 2.8 FRIFX Real Estate Income 11.0 -3.7 1 2 8.9 5 4.3 FWRLX Select Wireless Port 18.8 -12.6 4.5 4 3.7 5 1.0 IAU Gold Trust 18.7 -4.5 1.8 4 9.1 4 0 FIREX Intrntnl Real Estate 12.5 -7.3 2.8 3 3.8 5 2.1 FIGFX Intrntnl Growth 10.8 -12.5 4.6 4 1.9 5 1.0 FEMSX Emer Mrkts Oppor 6.1 -12.6 5.3 4 0.8 5 2.5 Portfolio 10.5 -3.7 1.3 2 6.3 - 2.0

Source: Created By the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

The funds selected were determined by Portfolio Visualizer which was also used to set allocations. Asset Group constraints were used to direct and constrain the decisions. The link to Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Optimization is here.

Table #14: March Portfolio Funds - Allocations

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The annual returns are shown in Chart #14. Funds with high losses in February were eliminated from consideration.

Chart #14: Model Portfolio Funds Annual Returns

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The efficient frontier (Risk Free Return vs Volatility) is shown for the portfolio.

Chart #15: Model Portfolio Funds Efficient Frontier

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The Portfolio performance is shown in Chart #16 and compared to the Fidelity Asset Manager 40%. The link to Portfolio Visualizer Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation is here. Note the relatively low draw down in February.

Chart #16: Model Portfolio Performance

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The draw down for the portfolio is shown in Chart #17.

Chart #17: Model Portfolio Draw Downs

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

The allocation of the portfolio is shown in Chart #18. The allocation to stocks is about 35%.

Chart #18: Model Portfolio Asset Allocation

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Eleven percent of the bonds are non-investment grade and twenty one percent are BBB. Some of this is due to emerging market bonds.

Chart #19: Model Portfolio Fixed Asset Quality

Source: Created By the Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Closing

The March Model Portfolio is now my target portfolio for some of my portfolios. As market conditions are right over the next year or so, I will move assets into the funds. I will change it over time as required to match the investment environment. It is intended to be a low-risk portfolio that is oriented to do well in this high risk, low interest rate environment with a tilt towards international funds including emerging markets.

There is plenty of information in this article to assist a reader in building a low risk portfolio to their preference. The March Portfolio is similar to what I am already doing and provides more structure going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSRRX, FTHRX, FIKFX, FMSFX, fsdix FRIFX, FASIX, FCBFX, FWRLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter. I am employed in the precious metals industry.