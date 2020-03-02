8 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of March 2nd

When the market melts down, focus on bolstering your portfolio's *quality* rather than its *yield.*.

This week, I couldn't narrow down the list to only five names, because there are too many blue-chip dividend stocks available at attractive starting yields.

Last week's selloff merely returned the stock market to the peak it reached before the Fed's most recent asset purchases began filtering into stocks.

The market began to falter on February 19th, when the Fed minutes revealed a plan (now likely scrapped) to curtail balance sheet expansion in April.

Wealth isn't a great goal to pursue as an end in itself, but it is a necessary prerequisite for a great many desirable goals — both in society and personally.

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. This week, due to the rapid stock selloff, I just couldn't narrow it down to only five picks. So I'm presenting eight high-quality, undervalued dividend stocks that offer stellar starting yields.

There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good values today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's picks and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

But first, a reminder of what investing is really all about.

Revolutions, Central Banks, and The Purpose of Wealth

In last week's 5 Dividend Stocks article, I argued that investors should adjust their view of wealth from the static, paper value of their total assets to the passive or semi-passive income generated from those assets.

If one's wealth is determined by the unrealized capital gains of central bank-inflated stocks, then one's wealth is liable to be halved in the next recession. But if one positions their portfolio in such a way as to generate adequate investment income for one's purposes without having to draw down on the principal, then the paper value of one's assets matter much less.

Admittedly, this isn't a revolutionary idea. It is how most rental property landlords already think. Since they can't see the fair market value of their properties on a daily, hourly, minutely basis, they mostly just think about the income being generated from their properties. Is it enough to cover the mortgage and the expenses? Is the combined total of income from all properties enough to give me the lifestyle I want?

That, at the end of the day, is what investing is all about, isn't it? It isn't about increasing one's "net worth" but rather about affording oneself and one's family a better life. It isn't about the wealth itself, but rather what that wealth can buy. Money can buy lots of things, but fundamentally, the reason we invest is because it buys us experiences and time.

What is the point of saving to buy a home if not to use as a gathering place for family and friends — as well as a haven for rest and relaxation? What is the point of being able to afford vacations and all their little luxuries if not as a vehicle through which to make memories with loved ones? What is the point of a sizable nest egg if not to make one's golden years more comfortable than they otherwise would be? And, of course, none of this is even possible without the ability to buy time — that is, time away from the necessity to work. Living paycheck to paycheck is not a problem exclusive to low-income folks.

At a higher level, Calvin Coolidge, the American president through most of the 1920s, understood that wealth isn't an end in itself. (The following passages taken from Silent Cal's Almanack, pages 44-45.)

"After all, the chief business of the American people is business," Coolidge said to the American Society of Newspaper Editors in 1924, but then followed that up by saying:

In all experience, the accumulation of wealth means the multiplication of schools, the encouragement of science, the increase of knowledge, the dissemination of intelligence, the broadening of outlook, the expansion of liberties, the widening of culture. Of course, the accumulation of wealth cannot be justified as the chief end of existence. But we are compelled to recognize it as a means to well-nigh every desirable achievement. So long as wealth is made the means and not the end, we need not greatly fear it.

While wealth is a poor end to pursue in itself, it is a necessary prerequisite to a great many other goods that make life rich and meaningful. Coolidge later added:

It is only those who do not understand our people who believe our national life is entirely absorbed by material motives. We make no concealment of the fact that we want wealth, but there are many other things we want much more. We want peace and honor, and that charity which is so strong an element of all civilization. The chief ideal of the American people is idealism. I cannot repeat too often that America is a nation of idealists.

Coolidge contrasts idealism with materialism here. Idealism recognizes that the continual expansion of wealth is required to achieve many noble goals in one's personal life and in the world more broadly. But materialism thinks that the accumulation of money and physical things is the only goal.

In my humble judgement, our high-level leaders in America have largely lost this ennobling vision of wealth as a means to an end and now treat it as the most important end in itself. Why else would the Fed be working so hard to provide stimulus even while unemployment is at historic lows and inflation is stable and adequate?

Interestingly, while U.S. stocks really took a dive this past week when fear of the Infected Swan of COVID-19 took hold, the S&P 500 (SPY) actually began falling on February 19th.

Data by YCharts

What happened on that date? The minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee were released, showing that the Fed planned to curtail asset (Treasury) purchases this April. These are the very same liquidity-injecting, balance sheet-expanding asset purchases that have been fueling the stock run-up since the middle of last Fall:

Data by YCharts

A sharp drop in stocks came only after the Fed's balance sheet expansion began to plateau, and funnily enough, this past week's selloff only returned the S&P 500 to the peak reached before the asset purchases began. Perhaps the Infected Swan event was all it took for market participants to realize expected earnings growth in 2020 (or lack thereof) did not justify any of this recent Fed-fueled rally. But now, predictably, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to step in and "support the expansion" (of stocks?) while President Trump has expressed his hope that "the Fed gets involved."

The problem here is that no one in the top levels of government seems to realize the end they are pursuing is not idealism but materialism. Stimulus has little to no effect at this point on revenue, earnings, productivity, or innovation — the real stuff of wealth accumulation — but it does inflate the paper value of assets, at least temporarily. In so doing, it disproportionately expands the net worth of the richest Americans, who own the vast majority of equities. It does nothing to lift the wages of average working people, or improve basic education, or enhance the nation's infrastructure.

In the end, it may not even do anything to practically improve the lives of stockholders, because most of them didn't sell at the peak. The Infected Swan made all of that paper asset value evaporate in a week's time.

What more stimulus will do, as it already has done over the past decade, is exacerbate wealth inequality — an issue driving a huge portion of the country toward populist revolutionaries who promise to fundamentally reshape the economy. These revolutionaries hold many noble goals — higher wages, better education, more expansive healthcare, upgraded infrastructure — but I fear they forget that these all require wealth as a means to their ends.

What populist revolutionaries continually ignore after centuries of evidence is that capital flows to where it is treated best. In those places, wealth grows and nations at least have the opportunity to prosper. But if wealth is punished and reviled rather than being treated as a necessary means to fulfill noble goals, it will disappear or evaporate. And then the nation will have neither wealth nor the noble goals.

No, "the accumulation of wealth cannot be justified as the chief end of existence," as Coolidge put it, but we must also remember that life's greatest rewards — whether personal or societal — are facilitated and enabled by wealth.

A Buying Strategy For This Week

With the coronavirus exploding in South Korea and the first death being recorded here in the U.S. along with four cases now of community spread (no direct ties to China), we are likely in for another rough week this week. If the weekend news had been better, I would be apt to believe that the Fed's promise to "support the expansion" would lead to a bounce in stocks.

With no substantive improvements in COVID-19 headlines, any potential earnings growth for 2020 almost certainly erased, and the S&P 500 price/earnings ratio still above 22x, stocks should probably see more downside this week.

The first benchmark I'll be watching for is the 2,885 to 2,890 range in the S&P 500. That was the support hit in October, 2019, before the Fed's most recent balance sheet expansion program kicked in. I would surmise that the Fed would ramp up stimulus again if stocks hit that level. Thus, my plan is to watch for that level to be hit in the S&P 500, and then begin buying.

Let's turn now to the high-quality dividend stocks that look like great buys. I'll try to keep it brief for each in the interest of your time.

Image Source

1. J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Dividend Yield: 3.42%

P/E Ratio: 12.5x

The consumer staples conglomerate, J.M. Smucker, makes packaged foods such as peanut butters and jams as well as pet foods and treats. The pet foods segment accounts for 36.6% of net sales and 31.1% of profits. The coffee segment makes up 28.3% of net sales and 40.4% of profits. Consumer foods account for 21.4% of net sales but only 18% of profits. Lastly, the "international and away from home" segment makes up 13.6% of net sales and 10.5% of profits.

While sales and operating profits have been flagging in recent years, due in part to the company's move into pet foods, cash flow from operations and free cash flow have remained on the upswing.

Source: Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Likewise, as you can see above, the company has also managed to deleverage by growing EBITDA and paying down debt.

The dividend, which has grown each of the last 18 consecutive years and at a rate of ~7% in the last ten years, remains well-covered by FCF per share.

Data by YCharts

SJM has paid out 52.5% of EPS and 41% of FCF as dividends in the past twelve months.

Two more things I like about SJM: (1) its low beta, and (2) its nature as a long-term family business. The company's 3-year beta (stock price volatility compared to the market as a whole) is a very low 0.41, which means that SJM's stock is roughly 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. And, with the current CEO being Mark Smucker, the company is in its fifth generation as a family business. That is extremely rare among family businesses. To me, it says the company is likely more farsighted and long-term-oriented than the average publicly traded company.

Conservatively assuming a 5% average annual dividend growth rate over the next 10 years, buying at today's 3.42% starting yield would result in a 5.57% yield-on-cost in a decade. That may not be an exciting 10-year YoC, but it's decent for such a high-quality, safe dividend stock.

2. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Dividend Yield: 4.41%

P/E Ratio: 10.4x

Toronto-Dominion Bank is a Canadian financial company that has paid a dividend since 1857. The more than $93 billion market cap company has over 1,200 bank branches in the United States and over 1,100 branches in Canada. Roughly 60% of earnings come from Canada, while the remainder comes from the States.

Most of the company's revenue comes from fee-based asset management, normal bank lending, and insurance products. In Canada, loan volumes are up 4% YoY, while deposits have grown 7% and wealth assets have grown 10%. In the U.S., loan volumes are up 5% and deposits are up 7%. Across both nations, the bank's loan book includes $430.3 billion in personal loans (including home mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards), $169.7 billion in commercial loans (including C&I loans and commercial real estate), and $56.6 billion in wholesale banking.

The bank enjoys a stellar efficiency ratio of 42.1% in Canada (54.9% in the U.S.) and a net interest margin of 2.94% in Canada (3.07% in the U.S.).

In the most recently reported quarter (Q1 2020) as announced on Friday, February 28th, revenue rose 6% YoY, adjusted EPS rose 6%, expenses fell 7% (though adjusted expenses were up 5%), and the dividend was hiked 7%.

TD's stock is currently as around the cheapest valuation, in terms of price/earnings, its been at any point in the last ten years:

Data by YCharts

And FCF per share regularly covers the growing dividend comfortably, even during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

TD has paid out 44.6% of EPS and 40.2% of FCF per share over the last twelve months. Assuming the company continues to grow its dividend at a 7% average annual rate over the next ten years, buying in at today's 4.41% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.68%.

3. Verizon Communications (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 4.54%

P/E Ratio: 11x

Verizon is a well-known telecommunications company, being the company that many Americans pay every month for the use of their cell phones. Unlike rival AT&T (T), VZ is more of a pure play on telecommunications and thus is a great way to play the oncoming 5G revolution. VZ boasts the best network quality and the most 5G progress thus far with 31 cities, 16 NFL stadiums, and 4 basketball arenas already covered.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

In 2019, adjusted EPS only rose 2.1% YoY, although analysts estimate faster EPS growth of 4% this year and 3.6% over the next 5 years. Meanwhile, in 2019, operating cash flow rose 4.1% YoY while FCF rose 0.6%. Net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA fell from 2.1x in 2018 to 2.0x in 2019, and total debt fell by nearly $2 billion.

VZ has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and has not cut its dividend since 1998. The company has paid out 50.4% of EPS and 56.2% of FCF over the last twelve months. FCF per share has not always covered the dividend, but it has been growing in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Assuming the dividend grows at its historical average of ~3% per year, buyers at today's 4.54% starting yield would end up with a respectable 6.1% YoC after ten years. Like SJM, this projected YoC is pretty good for such a safe dividend stock as Verizon. In a recession, when money is tight, there are a great many things people will stop paying before they give up their cell phones.

4. TELUS Corporation (TU)

Dividend Yield: 4.77%

P/E Ratio: 16.6x

Telus is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides mobile, internet, and cable television services across the broad territories of our Northern neighbor. It was formed in 1990 when the government of Alberta privatized its telecommunications assets. Wireless (cellular) services account for roughly 2/3rds of earnings, while internet and TV subscriptions account for the remaining 1/3rd.

In Canada, telecom is dominated by the three big players of Bell Canada (BCE), Rogers Communications (RCI), and Telus. The massive costs of setting up the infrastructure necessary to gain a base of customers establishes a fairly wide moat for these three companies in aggregate.

Data by YCharts

Telus has grown its dividend for 15 consecutive years, having raised its dividend at an 11.9% annual rate in Canadian dollars and around 7.5% annually in US dollars over the last decade. The dividend yield is quickly moving toward its highest level in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

The payout ratio has been 65.9% over the last twelve months. Assuming a currency-adjusted dividend growth rate of 6% annually over the next decade, buying in today would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.54%.

5. MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM)

Dividend Yield: 4.85%

P/E Ratio: 12.8x

MSC Industrial Direct is a distributor of tools, materials, and various industrial, maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. Though sales have continued to grow, margins have remained flat to falling for years now. However, in my mind, it's a wonder that MSM's revenue and margins have even held up at all during a trade war and a contraction in manufacturing.

Data by YCharts

It might be fair, however, to criticize MSM for its failure to keep up with its peers in the industrial distribution space in recent years.

Data by YCharts

However, I view stagnant margins as a better problem to have than stagnant revenue growth. With moderate to strong revenue growth, a skilled management can find a way to fix broken margins. But short of sustained financial engineering, there's little management can do to fix stagnant revenue growth over long periods of time.

With insiders owning over 15% of the company, management is heavily incentivized to find a way to fix its margin problem to continue delivering long-term shareholder value.

What's more, free cash flow per share regularly covers the dividend comfortably, with the payout ratio coming to 54% of FCF in the last 12 months (not counting special dividends).

Data by YCharts

Based on the current 4.85% dividend yield and assuming an average annual dividend growth rate of 6% over the next 10 years (compared to the last 10 years' 13.8% average growth), buyers at the current share price can expect an 8.69% YoC in a decade.

6. Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

Dividend Yield: 3.61%

Price/FFO Ratio: 17.9x

Federal Realty is a Dividend King, meaning that it has raised its dividend for over 50 consecutive years (52 to be exact). In fact, it enjoys the longest dividend growth streak of any REIT, having grown its payout at a 7% CAGR since 1967.

FRT owns some of the highest quality open-air retail real estate in the nation. Demand for its space is consistently high, even during recessions. Rent growth averaged 9% from 2009 to 2011, for instance.

The landlord has also mastered the art of designing and operating mixed use centers well. Residential (apartments) and office tenants together make up 20% of annual base rent.

Source: FRT Q3 Earnings Presentation

FRT has a comfortable debt load (for a REIT), with net debt to EBITDA at 5.3x. The weighted average maturity of its bonds sits at 11 years, and the REIT enjoys a very low (for a pass-through company) payout ratio of 66% of FFO.

In recent years, dividend growth has slowed to under 3% as retailers have been pressured by thin margins and resorted to thousands of store closures. But FRT's assets are high enough quality that they can easily be repositioned with new tenants that do not necessarily operate in the retail space. Around 94% of FRT's spaces are occupied, which is pretty good for shopping centers.

At the current 3.61% yield, one could expect to enjoy a 7.1% YoC in ten years if dividend growth returned to 7% per year, or 5.88% if it came in at 5% per year. While this isn't the most exciting dividend growth investment out there in terms of expected 10-year YoC, it is one of the safest and most sustainable income streams, in my estimation.

7. Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

Dividend Yield: 3.62%

P/E Ratio: 14.9x

GPC is the holding company for the nationwide store chain, NAPA Auto Parts. In 2019, automotive parts made up 57% of sales, while industrial parts accounted for 34% and business products made up 9%. Net sales grew 3.5% YoY from 2018 to 2019, while operating profit rose 5.6% and EPS unfortunately fell 23%.

Of all retailers, auto parts retailers tend to be among the most recession-resistant. The reason for this is that consumers will tend to delay purchases of new vehicles during recessions when finances are tight. And when people keep their cars for longer, that tends to increase demand for auto parts as older parts need to be replaced.

Indeed, during the 2008-2009 recession, GPC's revenue fell a mere 7.25% at its worst, while operating cash flow dropped around 20%.

Data by YCharts

FCF per share regularly covers the dividend, having grown along with it over the years. GPC paid out 71.9% of EPS and 75.2% of FCF over the last twelve months.

Data by YCharts

Assuming the dividend rises around 5.5% going forward (roughly in line with the last ten years), buying in at today's 3.62% starting yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 6.18%. For a Dividend King, that's not bad.

8. Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Dividend Yield: 5.53%

P/E Ratio: 13.9x

While the previous two stocks are Dividend Kings (having raised their dividends for more than 50 years straight), Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat (more than 25 years), having raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. It is an integrated oil & gas super-major, meaning that its operations span from the exploration & gathering upstream space to the processing & refining downstream segment. This past week, the company has been badly bruised by fears that the coronavirus will cause oil demand to collapse.

Now, it may be true that the virus will cause a temporary pullback in oil & gas demand in certain regions of the world, primarily China, but the stock price collapse certainly seems overdone at this point. CVX yields nearly as much as it did at the most bearish point of the oil price rout in 2015-2016.

Data by YCharts

With net debt to EBITDA sitting at 0.43x and interest coverage at 8x, CVX's balance sheet is among the strongest in the energy industry. What's more, free cash flow has mostly recovered from the 2015-2016 oil price collapse, going back to covering the dividend in recent years. Unlike its integrated energy rivals, CVX is not pouring huge amounts of its operating cash into new investments, which means growth may be somewhat slower but also that the dividend is safer at the present time.

Data by YCharts

In the last twelve months, CVX has paid out 75.8% of EPS and 68.3% of FCF. Assuming the dividend grows at the same rate as earnings are expected to grow over the next five years (5%), then buying in at today's 5.53% yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 9%. Assuming a slower 3.5% dividend growth rate, however, the 10-year YoC would still come to a respectable 7.8%. Not bad for a Dividend Aristocrat!

