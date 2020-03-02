Agile Therapeutics: The Path After FDA Approval

Today we look at a small medical device company called Agile Therapeutics that is focused on developing new contraception products.

Today we look at a small biopharma concern that finally got its primary product candidate across the finish line and awarded FDA approval after a very long saga. A full investment analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) is a New Jersey-based, women’s healthcare company that IPO’d in 2014. The firm is focused on designing contraceptive options that offer freedom from the traditional choice of a daily pill. The company’s pipeline centers around their lead product candidate Twirla, AG200-15, a once-a-week hormonal contraceptive patch. The company’s pipeline includes both combined hormonal contraception and progestin-only transdermal contraceptive products. All of the company’s product candidates use Skinfusion, which is the company's patch technology. Agile Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $230 million and trades for around $2.70 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Twirla:

Twirla is a low-dose, once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive patch that contains the active ingredients ethinyl estradiol, a type of estrogen, and levonorgestrel, a type of progestin. The dosing schedule is once weekly for 3 weeks, followed by a week without the patch. Twirla uses the company’s Skinfusion technology to deliver the proper dose of active ingredients via the skin. The patch consists of 5 different layers and is less than 1mm thin. The innermost layer of a patch contains the active ingredients, adhesives, and inactive ingredients that improve delivery of the active ingredients. Surveys suggest that women’s preference for contraceptive methods vary and change throughout their life, and roughly half of unintended pregnancies are due to inconsistent and/or improper use of contraception. Thus, a novel, easy to use, safe, effective, less invasive and non-daily option like Twirla is likely to be a welcomed addition to the market.

Source: Company Presentation

The U.S. hormonal contraceptive market is valued at roughly $5.6 billion. Of that market, roughly $3.8 billion is combined hormonal contraception (CHC pill, ring, patch), $439 million is progestin-only, and $1.3 billion is long-acting reversible contraception. Based on consumer/physician market research and market analogs, Agile estimates that they should be able to seize 6% to 9% of the addressable market.

Source: Company Presentation

The company completed all Phase 3 testing of the drug and is currently seeking approval. The company resubmitted the Twirla NDA in Q2 of 2019 and was assigned a November 16, 2019 PDUFA goal date; however, despite a positive decision by an FDA advisory panel on whether to approve, the FDA extended the action date for their decision on Agile's marketing application for Twirla to the new PDUFA date of February 16th, 2020.

Following the vote by the FDA’s Bone, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee, at the FDA’s request, Agile submitted additional information to the NDA regarding issues that were discussed at the BRUDAC meeting. In light of the additional information, the FDA determined that such additional information represented a major amendment and will require additional time to review it. After some uncertainty, the FDA finally approved the drug ironically on Valentine's Day.

Source: Company Presentation

The road for investors had been seemingly forever winding as the company has been pursuing FDA approval since 2012. However, the company should be well-positioned to hit the ground running following this approval. On the manufacturing front, they have an experienced contract patch manufacturer capable of producing the therapeutic at commercial scale. When it comes to market access, Agile believes that the top 8 players will cover the majority of commercial lives, and the company is working on strategic contracting to place Twirla in a competitive reimbursement position. The company’s launch network consists of experienced vendors that have expertise in marketing, PR, supply chain, and market access.

Finally, the sales team will be a small, targeted force made up of 70 to 100 sales representatives. The company plans on phased hiring that is dependent upon formulary acceptance. Lastly, the initial focus of the reps will be on high-prescribing OB/GYNs and women’s health nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company ended FY2019 with just under $35 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Agile announced a secondary offering on February 20th that raised approximately $45 million. Beneficial owner and noted biotech investor Joseph Edelman added $9 million to his stake in the company through this capital raise. The company had approximately $6 million in R&D and operational expenses in the fourth quarter.

Over the past two weeks, five analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings on Agile Therapeutics including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital. Price targets proffered range from $7 to $9 a share. Four of these ratings it should be noted contained upward price target revisions.

Verdict

The FDA removed a good deal of uncertainty on the stock with its approval of Twirla two weeks ago, and the shares responded with a nice spike up, which they gave immediately back on the announcement of the secondary offering as well as the coronavirus triggered market sell-off.

While uncertainty around the FDA approval has been removed and the company just addressed near-term funding needs, Agile is entering a crowded market and most companies struggle early in their commercialization efforts even as the equity currently enjoys strong analyst support.

Given this, I think AGRX currently merits a small 'watch item' position. However, we may revisit this name if early commercialization efforts seem to be bearing fruit and assess whether it is worthy of a larger holding then.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have small watch item position in AGRX