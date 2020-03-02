Caterpillar: Transforming Itself Into Stable Growth And Earnings

As it became more active and celebrated its 90th year in NYSE during the latter part of 2019, CAT reestablished its good reputation which could attract more investments and customers.

The company promises long-term earnings for its investors as it remains generous with the dividend payout while ensuring it has adequate resources to raise the payout for the following years.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) remains a viable company for investors as it continues to show its profitability and sustainability for the last 10 years, which confirms the stability of sales and earnings and the capacity to maintain its strong operations and meet its obligations. Also, the stock is still reasonably cheap given the decreasing trend of the price for the last two months as well as the growing dividends which can be verified using the Dividend Discount Model.

Dividends Per Share

Caterpillar guarantees good fortune for all its investors as the dividends grew for the last 10 years. Since 2009, CAT has been raising the dividends by 8.6% annually on average. Moreover, there were years when the company distributed higher earnings. From 2012 to 2013, dividends per share rose by 14.3% from $1.96 to $2.24 before it made a huge leap by 16.1% and 13.1% as it further increased to $2.6 and $2.94 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. It once again accelerated by 15.2% as CAT ended FY 2019. Investors can expect higher earnings for the next few years given the company's impressive performance. The Dividend Growth Model affirms this observation as the value is estimated at $5 in 2023.

Taken from Caterpillar Inc.

Dividends Per Share and Earnings Per Share

While the dividends keep growing over the years, one must also take a look at the company's ability to sustain that growth in the long run. Over the past decade, the company has been realizing enough earnings to distribute dividends to investors. Except in 2016 when the company incurred net loss and 2017 when the income was lower than the dividends, CAT has been showing strength to meet all its financial obligations. With an average dividend per share ratio of 0.56 for the last 10 years, the company has been using 56% of income to pay its investors annually. The remaining 44% is used to pay its borrowings and payables, finance the operations, and for other activities and investments. In 2018 and 2019, the DPS was only 0.31 and 0.35, respectively. While the values are relatively lower than the previous years, it doesn't mean that the company did not prioritize its investors. Dividends increased by 15% in 2019. It just proved that the company's earnings rose significantly then. Furthermore, using the Linear Trend Analysis, the value of CAT's profit for the next four years is estimated to be adequate to cover the significant growth in dividends.

Taken from MarketWatch and Caterpillar Inc.

Free Cash Flow and Dividends

One can also check the company's Free Cash Flow (FCF) which can be derived from net cash flow from operating activities less cash used to acquire fixed assets or Capital Expenditure (CapEx). Since 2009, CAT's income from operations, as well as the acquisition and disposal of operating assets and liabilities, has always been enough to finance its CapEx and distribute earnings to investors. Moreover, FCF has a similar trend with net income, although it did not become negative in 2016. This can prove that the company's income remained sustainable over the years. This would continue for the next few years as estimated.

Taken from MarketWatch and Caterpillar Inc.

Operating Revenue

Caterpillar is one of the first public companies in its industry. Being a Fortune 500 company, one can easily understand that it is a giant that generates billions of sales from its operations. Its massive capacity to operate and solid growth are some important reasons behind its durability for almost a century.

Its impressive market power, mixed with prudent pricing strategy, drove the sustained growth in operating revenue for the last 10 years. Despite the setbacks it experienced from 2013 to 2016 when sales continuously fell from $55 billion to $38 billion, it easily made a strong comeback in 2017 as it rose to $45 billion before reaching $54 billion in 2018. This proves the company's enduring performance throughout the years. With an average yearly growth of 7%, one must also look at how the revenue changed by about $21 billion in just 10 years as it moved from $32.4 billion in 2009 to $53.8 in 2019. One must also notice that sales did not fall below $30 billion, which is a testament to the durability of its operations. This may be maintained from 2020 to 2024 as the Linear Trend Analysis projects that it will be moving from $53 billion to $55 billion. The good reputation and its active participation in expos can become catalysts for further growth shortly.

In its quarterlies from 2016 to 2019, it can easily be seen that sales have been generally increasing in every quarter, although the company fell short in 3Q and 4Q by 5.6% and 8.45%, respectively.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Operating profit has been moving along with operating revenue for the last 10 years. This shows that the company keeps its operating costs and expenses lower than sales and at a manageable level. This proves the strength of its operations as it shows not only its ability to produce and attract more demand but also its efficiency and productivity. As a result, the company realizes a stable growth in operating profit over the past decade as it is maintained at $6 billion on average. For the next five years, it is estimated that sales will be kept in good condition while increasing the efficiency as operating income will rise to $9.46 billion in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch

Net Income

On the other hand, non-operating income and expense, as well as tax, have not been moving noticeably for the last 10 years, which is the primary reason that net income has a similar trend with sales and operating profit. Even if the company incurred a -$67 million net loss in 2016, the company returned in 2018 and 2019 with a stronger performance as net income quickly jumped to $6.15 billion and $6.1 billion, respectively. With an average net income of $3.38 billion over the past decade, one can simply understand that the company has adequate means to cover the dividend payments and continue financing its operations. Meanwhile, the quarterlies give a more detailed view of the growth in net income from 2016 to 2019.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Earnings Per Share

Since WAV is not changing intensely, EPS has a similar trend with the above-mentioned accounts. It is good to observe the synchronicity in the movements from sales down to bottom-line earnings. This proves that as the company generates more sales from its production, it also handles its costs and expenses with much efficiency to ensure the earnings it realizes. Despite the lower projection using the Linear trend Analysis, Nasdaq is still optimistic as it estimates the EPS at $9.34, $10.32, and $12.25 in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. The Wall Street Journal affirms Nasdaq's figures as the consensus calculated EPS at $9.38, $10.42, and $12.43.

Taken from MarketWatch

The values for the next five years were taken from Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Stock Price

CAT's stock at more than a hundred dollars may be too pricey, but one must still check the real value relative to the possible earnings that they may realize. As 2020 opened, the stock price seemed to be moving in a downward trend. From almost $150, it kept decreasing until it landed at $129 last February 25. Although there were occasional increases, the price still moved generally downward. Also, it is moving with moderate to high volatility which makes it quite difficult to estimate. Having a PE ratio of 12.01 suggests that an investor must be ready to risk $12 for every gain from CAT. Given this information, is it worth the risk? Investors may verify it using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Stock Price: $129

Proposed Dividend: $3.81 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.08581667946

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1153515632

Derived Value: $140.0703517

As the derived value suggests, the stock price is undervalued. This is the lowest price since October 17, 2019. The price may still dip further, but the possibility for it to increase again is relatively high. Nevertheless, one must still remember that stock price may be highly unpredictable. Also, other factors should be considered such as the market condition and corporate news and press releases.

Growth Catalysts

Teaming Up With NASA (CAT and NASA)

Amidst the progressive trend of technology, experts in the field of science, research and exploration are doing their best in breaching our boundaries and find things that are yet to be uncovered. In partnership with NASA, Caterpillar sponsored the 3-D-Printed Habitat Challenge wherein a prototype of Mars' environment would be created. This was recently posted on YouTube Originals.

CAT has been dedicating itself to the advancement and modernization, which remains significant today. Interesting and timely, this project becomes part of its milestones. This is an addition to its good reputation, which may attract partnerships with other companies and even the government, which may result in more projects and investments. This may be a good opportunity for the company to finance its operations and even broaden its target that may help it find more services and even create more innovative products.

Caterpillar, One of the Most Admired Companies (44th Most Admired Company)

Given its products and services as well as its performance and value to employees, CAT ranked 44th in the world's most admired company. This is a motivation for the company and its employees to give their best such as increasing productivity and delivering quality products and services that may increase the company's returns in the long run. Also, investors may be interested to venture here as CAT's condition from the workplace to its finances says a lot of things that may be of great value.

CAT on the NYSE (Celebrating 90 Years on the NYSE)

Before 2019 ended, CAT marked its 90th year on the New York Stock Exchange. Given its products and services, performance in the market and even the dividends paid to investors, CAT remains a key and enduring company in the industry. This is a testament of progress not only for the company itself but also for the employees and investors. The continuous progress in technology and financial markets mixed with its well-established image is also an opportunity for CAT to keep advancing itself, produce high-quality products and services, make partnerships with other companies and institutions and even thrive more, which may result in higher earnings and larger operations in the coming years.

Investing in CAT: Is It Worth the Risk? The Pros and Cons

Short-term Investors: While the stock price seems to be taking a nosedive, it still appears to be expensive. Although it has a relatively low PE ratio, the price is quite high at almost $130. Many starters who don't wish to risk a large amount of money can hardly afford to take risks here. One must still remember that the stock price is unpredictable and may even go lower for the following days. Nevertheless, the possibility of gain here is high given that it's taking a dip for a few months now, proven to be undervalued using the Dividend Growth Model and has moderate to high volatility.

I won't suggest this to those who don't want to spend much. But this is for real short-term investors. In my point of view, its high volatility for a few days now is an interesting factor to consider here. It went down by more than $8 in just a few days. It may plunge more or bounce back. The undervalued price, stable performance, and positive news and press releases are other factors that may put upward pressure on the price.

Long-term Investors: There is no question about it. The growing dividend is a significant thing to remember for long-term investors. Through this article, the consistency and sustainability of sales and net earnings are in line with the long-term solvency and operating capacity, which proves that the company may sustain the increasing amount of dividends for the following years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.