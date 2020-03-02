Siemens Healthineers Is Too Pricey

Siemens Mobile Head CT. Source: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) (OTC:SEMHF) reported quarterly revenue of EUR 3.59 billion, non-GAAP EPS of EUR 0.35, and GAAP EPS of EUR 0.30. The stock is down about 5% since its earnings announcement. It has likely been negatively impacted by the global selloff related to the coronavirus. Siemens Healthineers makes imaging, ultrasound, and software products for the healthcare field. Aging demographics, population growth and increase in chronic diseases should allow the company to enjoy outsized growth. At least, that is the bull case. Each of the company's three major operating segments generated revenue growth.

Segment revenue (prior to inter-company eliminations) was up 9% Y/Y. Revenue from Imaging was EUR 2.2 billion, up 10% Y/Y. It was the company's largest segment at 61% of revenue, so its double-digit growth was important. The segment experienced strong growth in X-ray products, molecular imaging and Magnetic Resonance. Diagnostics revenue was EUR 1.0 billion, up 5% Y/Y. The segment carried over momentum from the previous quarter. Revenue from Advanced Therapies was EUR 404 million, up by double digits. The segment represented only 11% of total revenue, so its outsized growth had less of an impact than other segments.

Overall, it was a solid quarter pursuant to revenue. Siemens Heathineers also experienced double-digit growth in China. This was a sea change compared to Danaher (DHR), which experienced softness in China. It seems to support the narrative that certain healthcare organizations in the U.S. may have been negatively affected by the trade war between the U.S. and China. Such headwinds may not have impacted their European counterparts in the same way.

Margins Fell Sharply

Revenue growth was solid, yet margins fell sharply. Gross margin was 38.1%, down 230 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit fell 17% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 17.2% was on 180 basis points, causing EBITDA to fall 2% Y/Y. This came despite solid top line growth. On a segment basis, margins fell for each of the company's operating segments. EBIT margin for Imaging fell 250 basis point due to negative mix. The EBIT margin for Diagnostics fell due to costs associated with the rollout of Attellica Solution, which was designed to help drive better outcomes in clinical labs.

The margin dip at Diagnostics may have been a one-off event. If the margin erosion continues at Imaging, it could have an out-sized impact on total earnings. Imaging represented over 75% of the company's total segment EBIT. For now, as Imaging goes so goes Siemens Healthineers.

Siemens Healthineers Is Overvalued

The company's top line growth remains impressive, yet the margin erosion is a cause for concern. Siemens Healthineers also has factories in China that could potentially be disrupted by the coronavirus. Management does not see any long run impact from the coronavirus:

The factories are up and running yet. So, so far we don't see an impact. Certainly there can be delays in terms of installation. We don't see this but we have our eyes wide open of course priority is helping every kid help, making sure that our employees are fine. And then making sure that this continuity is fair. But bear in mind, I mean this is something that you said adverse you've had delay and will be caught up. So from that point of view, I think it's nothing we need to be super concerned about in the long run, yes.

That does not mean the outlook will not change or that management will not have to divert manufacturing activities to other regions. Any disruption in the supply change could hurt revenue and earnings for a few quarters. The stock trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA (last 3 quarters annualized), which is too robust given shrinking margins and potential headwinds from the coronavirus.

Conclusion

At over 14x EBITDA, SMMNY is overvalued. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.